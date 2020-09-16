Youtuber Aiman Rizwi is back with two more videos in which she talked in support of jailed ex-IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt. Both videos were uploaded on 15th September. In the first video, she blamed RSS for the death of 56 Karsewaks in Godhara. She said that RSS forcefully lodged Karsewaks on the train and burnt it.

In the video, Rizwi alleged that not even a single Karsewak who died in the Godhra incident was from the upper class. All of the burnt victims were from a lower caste that went to Ayodhya to demolish the disputed structure. Similar misinformation was spread by fiction writer Arundhati Roy as well. However, she missed the fact that the demolition of the disputed structure happened in 1992, while the Godhra incident took place in 2002.

She alleged that the conspiracy of the 2002 Gujarat riots was developed in 1990 to establish a base for the BJP government. Rizwi blamed PM Modi for the death of lakhs of Muslims. Interestingly, a total of 1044 deaths were reported as per government records, which is nowhere close to lakhs.

She claimed that in a meeting, then CM Narendra Modi asked the authorities not to take any action against Hindus and let them kill Muslims as revenge for the Godhra incident. Her claims are based on Bhatt’s statement about the meeting. However, the Nanavati-Mehta Commission report said that Sanjiv Bhatt was not even present in the meeting in which he claimed such instructions were given.

- Advertisement -

She also mentioned Kafeel Khan, who was jailed twice by UP Police in the last three years. First, he was jailed in the case related to the death of children in Gorakhpur hospital. Then, in 2020, he was jailed for giving a provocative speech during anti-CAA protests. She said that he was jailed because he was a Muslim, and Bhatt was jailed for being a good human. She compared both of them with Mahatma Gandhi and said that he was also killed by RSS for being truthful.

Rizwi claimed then after several attempts when the Modi government could not trap Bhatt in any case, they picked an old pending case from 1990 and blamed him for the death of a person in police custody. She alleged that Bhatt was suspended from his job based on this case. Interestingly, Bhatt was suspended in 2011 for unauthorized absence from duty.

She further alleged that Yogi Government killed ten police officers in Uttar Pradesh and hinted the Vikas Dubey case was a UP Government’s doing. However, Vikas Dubey was an infamous gangster with over 60 cases filed against him. His contacts in Police leaked the information about the raid to Dubey that led to the death of eight police officers resulting in a full-fledged search by UP Police.

In the second video, she continued her rant about Sanjiv Bhatt. While blaming the government and Brahmins for spreading superstitions, she alleged that Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan was done on an inauspicious date, which was a lie spread by Congress leaders such as Digvijay Singh. Rizwi further alleged that Bhoomi Pujan was done keeping upcoming elections in Bihar, UP, and West Bengal in mind.

She mentioned a few cases, including the death of Justice Lohiya, and blamed RSS. At the end of the video, she claimed that 90 percent of people in India had lost their jobs and businesses. She urged people to use their mobiles and post videos against the government.

Several anti-Hindu and anti-India Youtubers have emerged in the last few years. Recently, UP Police arrested Heer Khan for posting a derogatory video on Maa Sita and Ayodhya.