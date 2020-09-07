Days after AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair was booked under POCSO for online harassment of girl child, the online portal had come out in his support and stood by him claiming the complaint against him for targeting a minor girl in a Twitter fight was ‘misuse of legal apparatus’. AltNews co-founder Pratik Sinha further claimed that Zubair is at the ‘forefront of fighting fake narratives’ and hence his ‘work’ hurts those who have ‘weaponised misinformation to subvert Indian democracy’.

Pratik Sinha’s statement

After Sinha delivered the full-toss, activist Ankur Singh in a series of tweets took it upon himself to show how Zubair is more of a weapon himself to spread misinformation which could not only subvert Indian democracy but also pose a threat to it.

Alt News says ‘Mohammad Zubair has been at forefront of fighting fake narratives’.



Let’s Fact Check It.



A thread on Fake News spread by @zoo_bear.



Decide yourself if he’s a Fact Checker or Congress IT Cell coolie. https://t.co/V18hjxRJ6y — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) September 6, 2020

In a thread that runs over 25 tweets, Singh meticulously exposed Mohammed Zubair’s dangerous games of spreading misinformation and many times deleting those tweets once they go viral without quite issuing clarification. That way, many a times, the screenshots of fake or misleading news goes viral but the fact that he deleted the same after being called out for his lies does not.

Few months ago Rasode ka Factchecker @zoo_bear spread fake news of fire at Solapur Airport on the day when Modiji asked people to light a diya.



During pandemic, he was sharing fake news to attack BJP. pic.twitter.com/7tW53iRseY — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) September 6, 2020

Rasode ka Factchecker @zoo_bear during the period when protests over lynching was going on shared an old clip from Congress rule so that people attacked Modi Govt.



Such idiots get certification from @factchecknet. Lol. pic.twitter.com/Rmd98kVeAm — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) September 6, 2020

Rasode ka Factchecker @zoo_bear attacked Opindia when it said that Vishal Jagnotra is being framed in Kathua Case.



Did many tweets accusing Vishal.



Court acquitted Vishal, he was wrongly framed.



But @factchecknet calls Opindia Biased, and Alt News is Fact Checker for them. pic.twitter.com/L4l1ZIAweq — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) September 6, 2020

Mohammed Zubair through his parody account of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy where he initially portrayed himself as an anonymous troll, regularly indulges is sharing old, unrelated information as if it is a current incident.He has regularly targeted OpIndia, perhaps out of spite, for calling out AltNews’ propaganda.

In fact, so dangerous are his games that he even spread misinformation in middle of Chinese coronavirus pandemic that could have led to chaos and thereby a law and order situation. He has also regularly come to the defence of Islamists during Sri Lanka terror attack.

Rasode ka Factchecker @zoo_bear during Sri Lanka suicide bombings defended Terrorists and instead attacked Indian Journalists calling the letter shared by them as Fake



The letter was Correct



Why was a Fact Checker so worried about defending Islamic Terrorists? pic.twitter.com/TmGg7O3BGY — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) September 6, 2020

In fact, AltNews has often worked as an Islamic propaganda website using shield of fact-check which is more palatable to their already gullible readers. You can read more about the lies of Mohammed Zubair here where he goes from shielding Islamists to politicising rapes.