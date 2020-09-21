Monday, September 21, 2020
Ayodhya: Masjid may be built without domes and minarets, may resemble Kaaba

The IICF spokesperson further stated that it was quite possible that the mosque might be devoid of minarets and domes like the Kaaba in Mecca. He informed that the architect, designing the structure of the mosque, had been given a 'free-hand' in this matter.

OpIndia Staff
Dhannipur mosque may not have domes and minarets
Dhannipur, the village where UP govt has allocated 5 acres to the Sunni Waqf Board to build mosque, image via India Today
During the verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi case, the Supreme Court had directed for a mosque to be built in Ayodhya at an alternate site on a 5-acre land. In accordance with the apex court order, the Uttar Pradesh government had allotted a 5-acre plot in Dhannipur village in Ayodhya to the Muslim parties to buil a mosque.

Mosque may be square-shaped, claims IICF spokesperson

Speaking about the mosque construction, spokesperson of Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) Athar Hussain informed that the mosque will be constructed in Dhannipur village. He stated that the new mosque will be of the same size as the disputed structure that was once standing at the Ram Janmabhoomi site and will measure about 15,000 square feet. As per a Times of India report, Hussain added, “The shape of the mosque may be completely different from that of other mosques. It may be square-shaped like the Kaaba Sharif in Mecca.” The IICF was constituted by the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board for the mosque construction.

Mosque not to be named after Babur

The IICF spokesperson further stated that it was quite possible that the mosque might be devoid of minarets and domes like the Kaaba in Mecca. He informed that the architect, designing the structure of the mosque, had been given a ‘free-hand’ in this matter. Citing personal preference, Hussain said, “The mosque will not be named Babri Masjid. It will not be named after any king or emperor. My personal opinion is that it should be called the Dhannipur Masjid.”

Hussain stated that donations for the mosque on a designated online portal had not yet begun, as the portal is yet to be completed. Besides, a museum, hospital, and a research centre will also be built within the masjid complex.

Lag in mosque construction due to pandemic

A few days back, Sunni Waqf Board had said that there had been some delay in the construction of the Mosque amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Farooqui said that he has no hope that All India Muslim Personal Law Board and other leading Muslim organizations will provide any support, financial or otherwise, for the construction of the mosque.

Searched termsAyodhya masjid, Ayodhya mosque, Kaaba sharif
