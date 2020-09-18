Friday, September 18, 2020
Hamas linked Islamist organisation wants Netflix ‘Cuties’ banned because ‘to make matters worse’, it portrays Islam ‘negatively’

CAIR has also launched an online petition asking fellow Muslims to join the demand for a ban on Netflix film 'Cuties'.

The Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) wants Netflix to remove 'Cuties' movie
The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), which is linked with the Islamic terrorist organisation Hamas, has raised objections against the controversial Netflix movie ‘Cuties’ claiming that the movie demeans Islam.

The controversial radical Islamic organisation has demanded the streaming-giant Netflix to remove the French film ‘Cuties’ asserting that the movie depicted disturbing sexualization of children. However, the sexualisation of children did not seem the main concern for CAIR. The CAIR also said that the movie was offensive and stereotyped Islam and Muslims. 

Demanding the removal of the movie, the Islamic organisation group said that the film depicts the Muslim girl’s father as a polygamist, her mother as oppressed, and features a scene in which her family conducts an exorcism, that leads the young girl to gyrate and ‘twerk’ while wearing revealing clothing, all as an Arabic recitation plays in the background.

In a statement, CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad said, “We join other Americans in calling on Netflix to remove this disturbing film from its platform. Although the filmmakers behind ‘Cuties’ have argued that the film is meant to criticize the hyper-sexualization of children, a film cannot criticize the abuse of children while abusing children.”

He added, “To make matters worse, ‘Cuties’ features depictions of Islam and Muslims that range from the stereotypical to the offensive, including a scene in which a barely-clothed Muslim preteen gyrates during a forced exorcism while an Arabic recitation plays in the background.”

Meanwhile, the CAIR has also launched an online petition asking fellow Muslims to join the demand for a ban on Netflix film ‘Cuties’.

Opposition to ‘Cuties’ grows

Earlier this week, US Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard had called out Netflix for streaming controversial movie ‘Cuties’ and had referred to the newly released film as child porn.

The Democratic Hawaii Representative Gabbard also said she has cancelled her Netflix account and called others to ‘cancel’ Netflix over its new film ‘Cuties’ which sexualizes depictions of young girls.

The former Democratic presidential candidate attacked streaming giant Netflix arguing that the controversial film will only increase the appetite for paedophiles and help fuel the child sex trafficking trade.

Slamming the Netflix for being “complicit” in promoting such dangerous content that encouraged paedophilia, Tulsi Gabbard called people to cancel their Netflix subscription.

Cuties – a Netflix film that sexualises children

The Netflix movie – ‘Cuties’ has been at the centre of controversy ever since its posters were first released by Netflix. Various social media users had slammed the platform for hyper-sexualisation of children and promoting paedophilia under the guise of creative art. 

The trailer of the movie and the manner in which it depicted the children had shocked the viewers across the world, who slammed the streaming giant for promoting child porn and enabling sexualisation of young girls. The promo had shown an 11-year old little girl experiencing oppression and finding joy in twerking.

Several critics had pointed out that gross depiction of the sexualisation of children and had called it as not just a perverse act but a leftist mind-trap.

