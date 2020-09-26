Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has reportedly received a death threat via WhatsApp messages demanding the release of gangster Mukhtar Ansari. The threat messages were sent on the UP Police number 112 from a number that has been identified by the police and the lookout for the culprit is underway. The number from which the messages were sent is 969675xxxx as told by Police Commissioner Sujit Pandey. A case has been registered by Inspector Hazratganj Anjani Kumar Pandey.

The police informed that in the threat messages, which were received between 9:56 a.m. and 10:11 a.m. on Wednesday, derogatory language was used and a demand was made to release of jailed BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari. The messages threatened that if Ansari was not released from the jail within 24 hours, then till September 25, the government will be wiped out.

Similar Threats Received Earlier

In month of May this year, death threats were sent to the UP Police against the Chief Minister in a similar manner. The threats were sent vias WhatsApp messages on the UP Police social media cell number. In the messages, the person sending the messages had called CM Yogi the enemy of a particular community and threatened to kill him with a bomb. A case was registered by the police in this matter.

In the same month, the UP police had nabbed a Bihar constable named Tanveer Khan from Ghazipur after he posted on Facebook calling for the killing of CM Yogi.

Action Against Gangster Mukhtar Ansari

The UP government has been pulling down the illegal properties of criminals in the state recently. Last month, the Lucknow administration had demolished an illegal house belonging to gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari who is currently in jail. The government had announced that the cost incurred in pulling down illegal properties will be recovered from their owners. Several properties worth over 3 crore belonging to close aides of Ansari were also seized by the police.