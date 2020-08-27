Thursday, August 27, 2020
News Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh administration demolishes illegal property of Mukhtar Ansari, gangster to bear the cost of demolition

In July, the administration seized several properties worth Rs 3.17 crores of aides of Mukhtar Ansari in Jaunpur.

OpIndia Staff
Illegal property of Mukhtar Ansari demolished
Illegal property of Mukhtar Ansari demolished by Lucknow administration (Image: ANI)
106

The Lucknow administration has demolished an illegal property owned by gangster Mukhtar Ansari near Dalibagh Colony in the city on Thursday. It is being reported that gangster Mukhtar Ansari will bear the cost of the demolition. Heavy police force was present outside the premises during the demolition process.

Lucknow Administration said, “Gangster Mukhtar Ansari’s illegally owned property demolished near Dalibagh Colony. Expenses of demolition will be recovered from him. FIR will be registered. Responsibility of officials under whom this illegal construction took place will be fixed.”

On 17th July, it was reported that the Uttar Pradesh government was coming down hard on the gangster. The administration seized several properties worth Rs 3.17 crores of aides of Mukhtar Ansari in Jaunpur. Varanasi Police confiscated properties of Shriprakash Mishra alias Jhunna Pandit, another aide of Ansari, worth 50 lakhs on 11th July under Gangster Act.

The Police also suspended arms licenses of Ansari’s four aides in July. Superintendent of Police Ghazipur OP Singh said, “In an action against mafia and top criminals here, the arms licenses of aides of Mukhtar Ansari were suspended on the orders of District Collector, Ghazipur, the arms have been deposited in the police stations’ armoury.” Police seized six weapons and 4,431 cartridges from the residence of Abbas Ansari, Mukhtar Ansari’s son. He alleged procured all weapons on a single license.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

