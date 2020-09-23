Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Updated:

UP government to recover rent from culprits illegally occupying government land for the duration of the illegal occupancy

Last month, the government had demolished the illegal property belonging to gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari.

OpIndia Staff
Yogi Adityanath runs operation Nestanabud
CM Yogi Adityanath, Courtesy: amarujala
The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has come down heavily on the illegal occupation of government land. The Chief Minister has directed its official to not just demolish the structures built on government lands occupied illegally but also recover from the culprits the rent for the duration for which the land was illegally occupied by them.

The state government has initiated action on a large scale against the structures built on the illegally occupied govt land. According to the government, around Rs 300 crore worth of properties occupied by mafia and culprits have been seized so far. Last month, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) had demolished illegal construction in Mau belonging to the two sons of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. The government had also demolished an illegal property of Ansari located in Dalibagh Colony in Lucknow. The cost of demolishing the illegal property was inflicted by the government on Ansari.

Uttar Pradesh government is acting swiftly in pulling down the illegal properties of the land mafia in the state and the properties of several culprits have already been demolished. Yesterday, the Prayagraj Development Authority pulled down an ancestral house belonging to former MP Ateeq Ahmed in Chakiya. The house was allegedly erected on 4 bigha illegally occupied land. Ahmed is currently lodged in Ahmedabad jail and his younger brother Ashraf is locked up in a jail in Bareilly.

Apart from this, Mau located immovable properties belonging to ‘191 gang’ which is said to be close to the ‘Mukhtar Ansari gang’ were seized by the government today. Land worth Rs 39 lakh has been seized by the government.

Earlier Gangster Vikas Dubey’s Properties were Demolished

In the month of July, the Uttar Pradesh government had demolished a house belonging to gangster Vikas Dubey who was killed in an encounter with the police. Dubey was killed in an encounter with the UP Police while he was being brought to Kanpur after being arrested in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

