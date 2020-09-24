Thursday, September 24, 2020
Home News Reports The KWAN connection: Deepika Padukone’s NGO had Anirban Das Blah as one of the...
CrimeEntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

The KWAN connection: Deepika Padukone’s NGO had Anirban Das Blah as one of the trustees

The PAN of Dipeeka Padukone's NGO is also being used by another NGO, causing a mystery

OpIndia Staff
12

As Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is closing down on Bollywood’s connection to drug usage, several celebrities are coming under the scanner of the agency. One of the latest names that have emerged in the drug abuse case is of Deepika Padukone. Netizens have now dig out the connection between her NGO ‘The Live Love Laugh Foundation’ (TLLLF) and KWAN talent agency.

TLLLF History and its connection to KWAN Entertainment

TLLLF was founded in 2015 by Deepika Padukone, aimed at raising awareness about mental health. Deepika, who claims to have suffered from depression, had said that there should be a supporting ecosystem to allow a person suffering from a mental disorder to cope with hope and dignity. Though the aim of the charitable trust sounds progressive and important, especially in a country like India, where mental illness is considered to be a taboo, TLLLF’s name got associated with several controversies.

Anirban Das Blah, ex-owner of KWAN Entertainment, was associated with Deepika’s NGO. When his name first appeared in the “Me Too” movement in 2018, both KWAN and TLLLF issued a statement that they have removed Anirban from his respective positions in the organization. On 23 September, Blah’s name again appeared in controversy when actress Sherlyn Chopra alleged that he sexually harassed her during a meeting. KWAN’s employee Karishma and Deepika’s alleged 2017 chat has recently surfaced discussing procuring drugs.

NCB has also summoned Madhu Mantena Varma, co-founder of KWAN, Dhruv Chitgopekar, CEO KWAN and Jaya Saha Talent Manager KWAN who managed Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty. Saha also admitted ordering CBD Oil for Rhea and Rajput.

Same PAN for two NGOs

- Advertisement -

Twitter account @cyber_hunnt also pointed out how two NGOs, TLLLF and Maa Samadhanam Educational Charitable Trust have the same PAN.

TLLLF too has quoted same PAN on its website.
TLLLF PAN

Interestingly, there is another NGO named Maa Samadhanam Educational and Charitable Trust (“and” being the differentiating factor) which has a different PAN.

Exemption detail for Maa Samadhanam Educational and Charitable Trust

The PAN of Maa Samadhanam Educational and Charitable Trust is AADTM6352J. But the PANs of both Maa Samadhanam Educational Charitable Trust and The Live Love Laugh Foundation are mentioned as same, AACTT5919M. The TLLLF has mentioned the PAN in their website, and also uploaded a copy of the PAN. On the other hand, there is no website of both the Maa Samadhanam NGOs, but their names appear in a list of exempted institutions on the website of the Income Tax department with the respcting PANs, one being same as TLLLF’s PAN.

Copy of PAN of TLLLF

TLLLF has also uploaded the approval letters issued by the Income Tax department under sections 12A and 80G, and both the letters mention the PAN. Therefore, it can be assumed that TLLLF PAN is genuine, but there is a mystery about why another NGO has the same PAN, and why the same NGO has a different PAN under a slightly different name.

FCRA Approval

In the annual report for the year 2018-2019, Anisha Padukone, Director TLLLF, mentioned that the organization applied for Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) license so that they can receive foreign funding to expand the functioning of the organization. In the next year’s annual report that is of 2019-2020, it was mentioned that they had received the FCRA license in July 2019 and now eligible to receive foreign funding. The organization has not submitted its FCRA return for 2019-2020 so far; however, their audit report was included in the annual report 2019-2020.

Deepika and history of controversies

Statement on Rahul Gandhi: In an old video, Deepika praised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his contributions towards the nation as a youth leader. In the video, she hoped Gandhi would become PM one day and lead the nation. Her statement often surfaces over social media mocking her for her views on politics.

Visit at JNU: During anti-CAA protests, Deepika visited Jawaharlal Nehru University and supported those who were raising their voice against CAA and NRC. She also had a word with Aishe Ghosh, a student leader who was one of the persons leading the protest. There were two theories about why she went to support the protesters in a hurry. One theory suggested she was there to promote her then-soon-to-be-released movie Chappak and the other theory indicated that she was paid to do so by Aneel Mussarat.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Anti-Hindu Delhi Riots: Salman Khurshid, Prashant Bhushan, Kavita Krishnan named in the disclosure statement of the accused

OpIndia Staff -
Former Union Minister Salman Khurshid, CPM leader Brinda Karat, Prashant Bhushan were among those accused of giving provocative speeches during the protests against the CAA.
Read more
News Reports

‘We’ll have to spill the blood of these kaafirs’, eyewitness’ testimony shows Delhi riots were well-orchestrated: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
A sensational testimony of an eyewitness to the February 2020 anti-Hindu Delhi riots proves beyond doubts that the violence were well orchestrated and was not a spontaneous action.
Read more

ABP journalist manhandles and slaps psephologist Pradeep Bhandari

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Pradeep Bhandari was in Mumbai near the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) covering the bollywood drug abuse scandal.

Triple talaq to child marriage: All the crimes against ‘Bilkis’ that Indian liberals would have supported

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
‘Bilkis’ could be any face in the crowd. In India, ‘Bilkis’ could come in many forms. But Indian liberals love just one of them.

What they did on 5th August, was the last nail on the ‘coffin of India’: Farooq Abdullah says Kashmiris would prefer to be ruled...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Abdullah stated, "once the restrictions are lifted, lakhs of Kashmiris will hit the streets protesting against the Modi government".

Monsoon session of Lok Sabha concludes, becomes the most productive session in the history with productivity rate of 167%

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
September 20 was the most productive day of the current session 17th Lok Sabha with 234 per cent of productivity.

Recently Popular

News Reports

KWAN representative told me that I need to attend Karan Johar Parties to make a comeback to movies: Suchitra Krishnamoorthi

OpIndia Staff -
One of the main things is that you need to be seen at Karan Johar's parties, KWAN representative had told Suchitra Krishnamoorthi
Read more
News Reports

‘Are your breasts real? Can I touch?’ Actress Sherlyn Chopra accuses KWAN talent agency co-founder of sexual misconduct

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actress Sherlyn Chopra on Tuesday took to Twitter to call out sexual misconduct of KWAN talent agency co-founder Anirban Blah.
Read more
News Reports

Nikhil Dwivedi, filmmaker and director of talent agency owned by Salman Khan, claims latter did not buy stakes in KWAN. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Uniworld Big Talent (UBT) owned by Salman Khan, holds major stakes in Big Bang Media Venture, the holding company which owns KWAN.
Read more
News Reports

Casting director of Rhea Chakraborty’s debut film ‘Jalebi’ among 10 Bollywood personalities to have died in the past few months. Read the details here

OpIndia Staff -
A post containing the list of recent deaths of Bollywood celebs and the alleged reasons behind their deaths is being widely shared.
Read more
Entertainment

Goa Police arrests actress Poonam Pandey’s husband Sam Ahmed Bombay for assaulting and molesting her

OpIndia Staff -
Born and brought up in United Arab Emirates, Sam is an ad-filmmaker and a producer. He had done projects with celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone amongst others.
Read more
News Reports

Complaint filed against William Dalrymple for flouting visa norms, trying to interfere in India’s internal affairs

OpIndia Staff -
Supreme Court advocate and author Monika Arora has stated that William Dalrymple has violated visa norms by trying to interfere in India's democratic process and trample on her freedom of expression.
Read more

Latest News

Economy and Finance

Junglee Rummy scales ahead by understanding skill gamers’ personas

OpIndia Staff -
Growth in the country’s gaming industry is being fuelled by enhanced connectivity, changing ways of social interaction, and a growing young population
Read more
News Reports

Anti-Hindu Delhi Riots: Salman Khurshid, Prashant Bhushan, Kavita Krishnan named in the disclosure statement of the accused

OpIndia Staff -
Former Union Minister Salman Khurshid, CPM leader Brinda Karat, Prashant Bhushan were among those accused of giving provocative speeches during the protests against the CAA.
Read more
News Reports

‘We’ll have to spill the blood of these kaafirs’, eyewitness’ testimony shows Delhi riots were well-orchestrated: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
A sensational testimony of an eyewitness to the February 2020 anti-Hindu Delhi riots proves beyond doubts that the violence were well orchestrated and was not a spontaneous action.
Read more
Government and Policy

The bills will bring a revolutionary change in farmers’ life: Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar

OpIndia Staff -
"MSP is not going anywhere, new farm laws will remove middlemen from the process," says Narendra Singh Tomar.
Read more
News Reports

ABP journalist manhandles and slaps psephologist Pradeep Bhandari

OpIndia Staff -
Pradeep Bhandari was in Mumbai near the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) covering the bollywood drug abuse scandal.
Read more
News Reports

Akshardham Temple attack: 18 years ago, on this day, two terrorists laid siege on our faith

OpIndia Staff -
On September 24, 2002, the Akshardham Temple in Gandhinagar, Gujarat was attacked by LeT terrorists.
Read more
Opinions

Triple talaq to child marriage: All the crimes against ‘Bilkis’ that Indian liberals would have supported

Abhishek Banerjee -
‘Bilkis’ could be any face in the crowd. In India, ‘Bilkis’ could come in many forms. But Indian liberals love just one of them.
Read more
News Reports

What they did on 5th August, was the last nail on the ‘coffin of India’: Farooq Abdullah says Kashmiris would prefer to be ruled...

OpIndia Staff -
Abdullah stated, "once the restrictions are lifted, lakhs of Kashmiris will hit the streets protesting against the Modi government".
Read more
News Reports

The KWAN connection: Deepika Padukone’s NGO had Anirban Das Blah as one of the trustees

OpIndia Staff -
Anirban Das Blah, ex-owner of KWAN Entertainment, was associated with Live Love Laugh Foundation, NGO of Deepika Padukone
Read more
News Reports

Monsoon session of Lok Sabha concludes, becomes the most productive session in the history with productivity rate of 167%

OpIndia Staff -
September 20 was the most productive day of the current session 17th Lok Sabha with 234 per cent of productivity.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

244,181FansLike
455,061FollowersFollow
16,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com