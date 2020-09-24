As Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is closing down on Bollywood’s connection to drug usage, several celebrities are coming under the scanner of the agency. One of the latest names that have emerged in the drug abuse case is of Deepika Padukone. Netizens have now dig out the connection between her NGO ‘The Live Love Laugh Foundation’ (TLLLF) and KWAN talent agency.

TLLLF History and its connection to KWAN Entertainment

TLLLF was founded in 2015 by Deepika Padukone, aimed at raising awareness about mental health. Deepika, who claims to have suffered from depression, had said that there should be a supporting ecosystem to allow a person suffering from a mental disorder to cope with hope and dignity. Though the aim of the charitable trust sounds progressive and important, especially in a country like India, where mental illness is considered to be a taboo, TLLLF’s name got associated with several controversies.

– Anirban Das Blah (2015-2017) [ Founder and Managing Director of CAA KWAN till 2018]

– Dr Shyam Bhat (2015-present)

– Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (2016-present)

– Dr Murali Doraiswamy (2018-present)

– Ananth Narayanan (2019-present) pic.twitter.com/rdh0u7qKnm — Cyber Hunts (@Cyber_Hunnt) September 23, 2020

Anirban Das Blah, ex-owner of KWAN Entertainment, was associated with Deepika’s NGO. When his name first appeared in the “Me Too” movement in 2018, both KWAN and TLLLF issued a statement that they have removed Anirban from his respective positions in the organization. On 23 September, Blah’s name again appeared in controversy when actress Sherlyn Chopra alleged that he sexually harassed her during a meeting. KWAN’s employee Karishma and Deepika’s alleged 2017 chat has recently surfaced discussing procuring drugs.

NCB has also summoned Madhu Mantena Varma, co-founder of KWAN, Dhruv Chitgopekar, CEO KWAN and Jaya Saha Talent Manager KWAN who managed Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty. Saha also admitted ordering CBD Oil for Rhea and Rajput.

Same PAN for two NGOs

- Advertisement -

Twitter account @cyber_hunnt also pointed out how two NGOs, TLLLF and Maa Samadhanam Educational Charitable Trust have the same PAN.

Same PAN Card for 2 NGOs: TLLLF & Maa Samadhanam Educational Charitable Trust

Pic 1: See PAN no. for Maa Samadhanam Educational Charitable Trust

Link: https://t.co/BjxMl7nB8y pic.twitter.com/ybHOYXO9OM — Cyber Hunts (@Cyber_Hunnt) September 23, 2020

TLLLF PAN

TLLLF too has quoted same PAN on its website.

Interestingly, there is another NGO named Maa Samadhanam Educational and Charitable Trust (“and” being the differentiating factor) which has a different PAN.

Exemption detail for Maa Samadhanam Educational and Charitable Trust

The PAN of Maa Samadhanam Educational and Charitable Trust is AADTM6352J. But the PANs of both Maa Samadhanam Educational Charitable Trust and The Live Love Laugh Foundation are mentioned as same, AACTT5919M. The TLLLF has mentioned the PAN in their website, and also uploaded a copy of the PAN. On the other hand, there is no website of both the Maa Samadhanam NGOs, but their names appear in a list of exempted institutions on the website of the Income Tax department with the respcting PANs, one being same as TLLLF’s PAN.

Copy of PAN of TLLLF

TLLLF has also uploaded the approval letters issued by the Income Tax department under sections 12A and 80G, and both the letters mention the PAN. Therefore, it can be assumed that TLLLF PAN is genuine, but there is a mystery about why another NGO has the same PAN, and why the same NGO has a different PAN under a slightly different name.

FCRA Approval

In the annual report for the year 2018-2019, Anisha Padukone, Director TLLLF, mentioned that the organization applied for Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) license so that they can receive foreign funding to expand the functioning of the organization. In the next year’s annual report that is of 2019-2020, it was mentioned that they had received the FCRA license in July 2019 and now eligible to receive foreign funding. The organization has not submitted its FCRA return for 2019-2020 so far; however, their audit report was included in the annual report 2019-2020.

Deepika and history of controversies

Statement on Rahul Gandhi: In an old video, Deepika praised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his contributions towards the nation as a youth leader. In the video, she hoped Gandhi would become PM one day and lead the nation. Her statement often surfaces over social media mocking her for her views on politics.

Mr. Rahul Gandhi is Ms. Deepika Padukone’s choice for the PM of India, as this interview from the past shows. pic.twitter.com/tdDiB6eml6 — Atal Indians (@atalindians) September 22, 2020

Visit at JNU: During anti-CAA protests, Deepika visited Jawaharlal Nehru University and supported those who were raising their voice against CAA and NRC. She also had a word with Aishe Ghosh, a student leader who was one of the persons leading the protest. There were two theories about why she went to support the protesters in a hurry. One theory suggested she was there to promote her then-soon-to-be-released movie Chappak and the other theory indicated that she was paid to do so by Aneel Mussarat.