A new sensational fact has come to light in the case of mysterious death of Disha Salian, the former manager of Sushant Singh Rajput. Disha’s death has been claimed as suicide by Mumbai police, but it has been alleged that she was murdered and her case has link with the similar mysterious death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

According to the post mortem report of Disha Salian, her body was found nude, which was not revealed by the police so far. The report accessed by Republic TV shows that Disha Salian didn’t have clothes on her body when she was found dead after falling from the 14th floor of a building.

Screenshot from Republic TV showing Disha Salian’s post-mortem report

Under the heading ‘Sex, apparent age, race or cast. Description of clothes and of ornaments on the body’, the report states ‘Female, 28 years, nude body’.

In the next section on Condition of clothes – whether wet with water, stained with blood or soiled with vomit or feccal matter, the report again says ‘Nude body’.

This revelation has raised questions over the claim of Mumbai police that Disha had committed suicide, as it is unlikely that someone will remove all the clothes from body before jumping from 14th floor to commit suicide. This gives credence to the theory that Disha was raped and murdered.

Another disturbing fact that has emerged is that Disha Salian’s post-mortem was conducted two days after her death. While she had died on the night of 8-9 June, documents show that the post-mortem was done on 11th June.

It may be noted after Mumbai Police’s role in investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case was questioned by multiple quarters, the case was handed over to the CBI by the union govt on the request of Bihar Police. Now, similar demands to hand over Disha’s cases also to CBI has emerged after the post-mortem report came to light.