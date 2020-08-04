Tuesday, August 4, 2020
Sushant Singh Rajput case gets murkier: As Maha govt puts hurdles in front of Bihar Police, Bihar govt recommends CBI enquiry

It is pertinent to note here that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had earlier ruled out a CBI investigation alongside the Mumbai police probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The Bihar police have been saying that they are getting no cooperation from the Mumbai Police over the issue.

OpIndia Staff
Bihar government has requested a CBI probe in Sushant Rajput case
Sushant Singh Rajput(Source: dnaindia.com)
4

Its been over one and a half months since actor Sushant Singh Rajput died and his case is just getting murkier following new facts emerging every day. On one hand, the death case of the young actor has turned into a tussle between Police departments and governments of two states- Maharashtra and Bihar, while on the other hand, many shocking revelations have been made, which might give the case a completely new direction.

Maha Vikas Agadi govt puts hurdles in front of Bihar Police

The Maharashtra government has reportedly sought legal opinion about the Bihar Police carrying out the parallel investigation in the actor’s death case and has now said that the later has no legal jurisdiction in the case. Times Now reported that top sources within the Maharashtra government have said that they will not be handing over any document to the Bihar police as this case did not fall under their jurisdiction. The Maha government opined that the Bihar Police should register Zero FIR and transfer the case to Mumbai Police.

Bihar govt recommends CBI probe into death case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Meanwhile, the Bihar government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has urged the central government to order a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. The decision came shortly after the actor’s father pressed for it in a phone call.

“Since the family has given its consent, we are recommending a CBI probe on the FIR which was lodged in Bihar,” Nitish Kumar told media.

It is pertinent to note here, that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had earlier ruled out a CBI investigation alongside the Mumbai police probe into the actor’s death.

It was earlier reported how amidst the ongoing tussle between the Bihar police and Mumbai Police, Mumbai Police had ruled out any foul play in the actor’s death. Claiming that neither any politician was involved nor was there anything fishy in the financial transactions of Sushant Singh Rajput, Mumbai police had, in fact, alleged that Sushant Singh’s sisters did not help the Mumbai Police in its investigation in the actor’s death.

Meanwhile, Bihar police had claimed that Mumbai police was not cooperating. Senior Bihar Police officer IPS Vinay Tiwari was reportedly sent to quarantine forcefully by BMC officials on reaching Mumbai and were not even provided accommodation in the IPS mess despite request.

Activist claims Sushant’s death is connected to his ex-manager Disha’s death

Giving a completely new twist to the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, an activist named Prashant Kumar, running the campaign ‘Insaaf SSR’ demanding justice for the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput has made sensational claims before media on Monday. He has alleged that Disha Salian, the late actor’s ex-manager who had also died of suicide on June 8, merely a week before Sushant’s death, had called up Sushant Singh Rajput an hour before she died. She allegedly spoke of being harassed in a party she had attended on June 8. The party was also attended by several celebrities and politicians. Sushant, according to the activist, was going to hold a press conference to expose what had happened with Disha on the night she died.

Speaking on Republic TV, the activist claimed that he received an anonymous call from someone claiming to be Disha’s friend and informed him about a party which allegedly took place on June 8, the same day when Disha committed suicide. He said that Disha had called up Sushant an hour before her death informing something had happened to her.

“Sushant told her to leave the party and said he will look into it and take action. After a while, Sandeep (Singh) calls Sushant and tells him Disha has committed suicide. Sushant was shocked when he heard this and could not believe it. I was also informed that the next day Rhea and Sushant fought. She was not ready to listen to Sushant. After this fight, they both separated. Everyone knows what happened after that,” Prashant Kumar added while speaking to Republic TV.

Mumbai police “accidentally” deletes Sushant’s ex-manager Disha Salian’s suicide investigation file

It becomes imperative to note here that Mumbai police had said that the folder with details of Sushant’s ex-manager Disha Salian’s suicide investigation had been “accidentally deleted” and cannot be retrieved. This was revealed after the team of Bihar Police in Mumbai requested the city police to provide details of their investigation into Salian’s alleged suicide on June 8. Bihar Police sources have confirmed that folder containing details of Mumbai Police’s probe into Disha’s suicide has now been deleted “by mistake”, by the Mumbai Police.

The Bihar police are now investigating to find if there is any link between Disha Salian and Sushant’s death.

Ambulance driver makes another shocking revelation

In a recent interview, the ambulance driver who carried the mortal remains of late Sushant Singh Rajput to the hospital revealed that before they could reach the spot, Sushant’s body had already been wrapped in a cloth and they only had to bring his body down on the stretcher. Not only this, but he also added that earlier they were told that the body will be taken to Nanavati Hospital but there were last-minute changes and they were asked to go to Cooper Hospital. 

Pertinently, the dean of Cooper Hospital, Dr Pinakin B. Gujjar had dismissed all allegations of foul play in the late actor’s death according to the post-mortem. 

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut comes out in defence of Mumbai police

While the Mumbai police have been receiving criticism for its shoddy investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, Sanjay Raut has come out in its defence saying that Mumbai police is capable of conducting the probe on its own and that no one has the right to comment on it.

The Shiv Sena leader was quoted by ANI as saying that anyone not related to the Sushant Singh Rajput case or to the Maharashtra government should not comment on the matter as the matter is already being investigated by the Mumbai Police.

The mystery surrounding the alleged suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput is only intensifying with every passing day. Father of Sushant Singh Rajput has released a video where has said that he had registered a complaint with Mumbai Police in the month of February alleging that the life of his son was under threat. The deceased Bollywood actor’s family has been saying from the very beginning that they suspect foul play behind his alleged suicide.

The Bihar Police got involved in the matter after the deceased actor’s father filed a police complaint in the state on the basis of which an FIR was registered.

Searched termsSushant suicide case, Sushant manager Disha, Sushant Rajput murder
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

