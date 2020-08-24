As the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continues to investigate the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a shocking revelation has emerged in connection with the death of his former manager Disha Salian. According to reports, Salian’s phone had remained active even after her death on June 8.

Disha, who had worked as Sushant Singh Rajput’s manager for a brief period of time, was found dead under mysterious circumstances on June 8, six days before Sushant allegedly died of suicide.

Sources privy to the details claimed that Disha’s phone remained active for 9 days after her death. They also stated that Internet calls were made between June 9 and June 17 from Disha’s phone. However, it is still unclear to the investigative agencies as to who used her phone after her death.

According to the sources, Disha made at least 36 calls on June 7, including a phone call to her friend Ekta, at around 12:10. As per eye-witness account, Mumbai Police has reached the spot within minutes of Disha’s death but no phone was seized by the officials.

Supreme Court ordered CBI to take over the investigation of SSR’s alleged suicide case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) assumed the probe in the alleged suicide case of Sushant Singh Rajput after the Supreme Court last week transferred the case from Mumbai Police to the country’s premier investigation agency.

Observing that the FIR registered at Patna on the complaint filed by Rajput’s father was correct, the SC said that the CBI will be competent to probe not only the Patna FIR but any other FIR related to Rajput death case.

The apex court justified the actions taken by the Bihar police in the case as the Mumbai police had not only failed to register an FIR in the case but had also failed to conduct investigations relatable to the allegations in the complaint.