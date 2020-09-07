Monday, September 7, 2020
Kanpur Love Jihad: Accused Asif arrested, had lied about his first marriage, called the first wife ‘Apaa’ to deceive victim

Mamata Tiwari, the victim's mother said that during the time the girl lived there, Asif referred to his first wife as 'Apaa' (sister in Urdu) and she, in turn, called him 'Bhaijaan'(brother). The family has alleged that the 35-year-old Asif's family had used occult practices to intimidate the 18-year-old victim to convert and marry.

Jhankar Mohta
Kanpur: 18-year-old girl's family alleges that the accused Asif was already married and was pretending that the wife was his sister
Kanpur Love Jihad: victim Muskaan was intimidated using occult practices, alleges her family
The Uttar Pradesh police have arrested Asif Shah alias Nafiz, a resident of Jajmau in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, who had allegedly used occult practices to trap Govind Nagar’s 18-year-old Muskaan.

Muskaan’s mother, Mamata Tiwari, while speaking to OpIndia has also confirmed that Asif alias Nafiz, who had been absconding ever since the case came to the fore, has been arrested on September 6 and sent to jail.

Muskaan’s family had filed a complaint with the local police station in Govind Nagar, Kanpur, accusing a Muslim youth named Asif Shah alias Nafiz of ‘brainwashing’ their daughter with the help of occult practices, physically abusing her, threatening and intimidating her to convert into Islam and marry him.

On the basis of the complaint, Govind Nagar police had registered an FIR against Asif Shah under IPC Section 366 and had been investigating the matter.

Asif referred to his first wife as “apaa” and she, in turn, called him “Bhaijaan”

Speaking about the youth’s arrest, Muskaan’s enraged mother also made other allegations. She said that Asif is a married man with two children. He is 35-years-old, while Muskaan was only 18. He had lied to Muskaan about his previous marriage. In fact, when he took Muskaan to his house he had allegedly introduced his wife as his elder sister.

Mamata Tiwari said that till the time Muskaan lived there, Asif referred to his first wife as “apaa” (elder sister in Urdu) and she, in turn, called him “Bhaijaan” (brother in Urdu). “So deceitful was Asif that he also taught his two children to call him mamu in front of Muskaan”, revealed Mamata Tiwari.

Speaking about her daughter, Mamata Tiwari, in a heavy voice, said that she would take time to recover from the shock.

Kanpur Love Jihad: Victim’s family claims Asif trapped, used occult practices to intimidate her.

OpIndia had earlier reported how the 18-year-old daughter Muskaan was ‘trapped’ by one Asif Shah alias Nafiz, who brainwashed her into embracing Islam. She was then, forcefully converted and married off to Asif. Here, the family of the girl have accused the Muslim boy and his family of brainwashing Muskaan into embracing Islam with the use of some occult practices and intimidation methods.

The victim’s mother Mamata Tiwari, Mamata’s employer Deepti Tiwari and the Bajrang Dal activist Ramji Tiwari, who had helped the Hindu family to bring their daughter home, all had confirmed that this too, like other cases in Kanpur, was also a case of Love Jihad, where the accused’s family had targeted and trapped a girl in a planned manner.

CM Yogi Adityanath asks UP officials to stop ‘love jihad’ incidents in Kanpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed senior officials of the state Home Department to prepare a plan to stop incidents of “love jihad” after several such cases were reported from different parts of the state. On his direction, the Uttar Pradesh police have formed a special investigating team (SIT) to probe allegations of an organised effort to entrap, convert and forcefully marry Hindu girls to older Muslim men.

Jhankar Mohta

