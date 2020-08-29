Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur has been emerging as the epi-centre of ‘organised love jihad’ cases. The recent Shalini Yadav’s case and many other similar cases which came to light thereafter have fuelled suspicions about a new model of entrapping Hindu women gaining a foothold in Kanpur. Now, another such case has been reported from Kanpur’s Govind Nagar.

A Hindu family has lodged a complaint with the local police station in Govind Nagar, Kanpur, accusing a Muslim youth named Asif Shah alias Nafiz of brainwashing their daughter with the help of occult practices, physically abusing her, threatening and intimidating her to convert into Islam and marry him.

On the basis of the complaint, Govind Nagar police have registered an FIR against Asif Shah under IPC Section 366 and started investigating the matter.

FIR filed by Kanpur family

Kanpur Nagar police have informed that based on a complaint given by Muskaan Tiwari’s family, the police have registered an FIR against Asif Khan alias Nafiz, a resident of Jajmau in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The police confirmed that Muskaan has come back to her family. Since Muskaan is a major, she would be presented in front of the magistrate today to record her statement under CrPC section 164. The police said that based on the FIR the police have started investigating the case.

‘Black magic’ used to brainwash and intimidate victim

According to Hindi Daily Jagran report, Asif first befriended Muskaan and then brainwashed her into embracing Islam with the use of ‘back magic’ and some occult practices. She was forcefully converted and married off to Asif.

The incident

In what transpired, the 18-year-old Hindu girl named Muskaan, residing in Govind Nagar’s Block 11, used to study at a coaching centre at Bara Devi. She became friends with this Asif Shah, a resident of Kanpur’s Jajmau area, who worked as a driver in a transport company near the girl’s coaching centre. 10 days ago, the girl left for her coaching class as usual but did not return home.

On 27 August, the girl suddenly called up her mother and asked to meet her at Ramadevi, a neighbourhood in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. As soon as the family got to know about their daughter’s whereabouts they approached Bajrang Dal activist Ramji Tiwari, Eastern District President Pankaj Verma, Metropolitan Vice President Yogi Ajay Mishra and sought their help to bring the girl home.

It is being said that when the girl came to meet her mother at Ramadevi, she was accompanied by two others. Seeing so many people, the two had fled, whereas, Muskaan came back home.

Victim is in a bad mental state

When Muskaan was brought back, she reportedly was in a very bad mental state. However, she had confirmed that she was locked in a room for a long time. The accused forced her to accept Islam with the help of ‘back magic’. She confirmed that her Nikah had been read.

When Muskaan came back, she was wearing Mehndi, which attests the fact that she had been married to Asif. Jagran report furthers that Muskaan had a ‘Tabiz’ (amulet) around her neck. The family also recovered pieces of paper with scribblings in Urdu on it, from her bag.

It is believed that Muskaan has been changing her statements regularly. Her mental condition is said to be so bad that once she did not recognise her own father, she instead said that he was his stepfather.

Accused harassing Muskaan

It is being alleged that Asif has been calling up Muskaan and pressuring her to return to him. He has also threatened her against filing a complaint against him. He allegedly said that he was not scared of the consequences.

Muskaan’s family approached SP South Kanpur

The family approached SP South Kanpur and complained about the issue. The SP also interrogated the girl and sent her to the police station. FIR under IPC Section 366 (kidnapping of a girl for marriage) has been filed against Asif Shah at Govind Nagar police station on behalf of the victim’s father.

Police are searching for the accused. SSP Dr Preetinder Singh said that the matter has come to his notice and the case is being investigated. The girl will be sent for medical examination, and her statement would be recorded.