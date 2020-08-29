Saturday, August 29, 2020
Home News Reports Kanpur Love Jihad case: Hindu girl’s family claims Asif trapped, used ‘black magic’ to...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Kanpur Love Jihad case: Hindu girl’s family claims Asif trapped, used ‘black magic’ to forcefully convert and marry her

Since Muskaan is a major, she would be presented in front of the magistrate today to record her statement under CrPC section 164.

OpIndia Staff
The girl had reportedly called her mother and asked to meet. The family claims that the girl appears mentally distressed and unstable
Kanpur Love Jihad: Hindu girl's family claims she was brainwashed with the help of black magic by one Asif, image source: Jagran
3

Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur has been emerging as the epi-centre of ‘organised love jihad’ cases. The recent Shalini Yadav’s case and many other similar cases which came to light thereafter have fuelled suspicions about a new model of entrapping Hindu women gaining a foothold in Kanpur. Now, another such case has been reported from Kanpur’s Govind Nagar.

A Hindu family has lodged a complaint with the local police station in Govind Nagar, Kanpur, accusing a Muslim youth named Asif Shah alias Nafiz of brainwashing their daughter with the help of occult practices, physically abusing her, threatening and intimidating her to convert into Islam and marry him.

On the basis of the complaint, Govind Nagar police have registered an FIR against Asif Shah under IPC Section 366 and started investigating the matter.

FIR filed by Kanpur family

Kanpur Nagar police have informed that based on a complaint given by Muskaan Tiwari’s family, the police have registered an FIR against Asif Khan alias Nafiz, a resident of Jajmau in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The police confirmed that Muskaan has come back to her family. Since Muskaan is a major, she would be presented in front of the magistrate today to record her statement under CrPC section 164. The police said that based on the FIR the police have started investigating the case.

‘Black magic’ used to brainwash and intimidate victim

- Advertisement -

According to Hindi Daily Jagran report, Asif first befriended Muskaan and then brainwashed her into embracing Islam with the use of ‘back magic’ and some occult practices. She was forcefully converted and married off to Asif.

The incident

In what transpired, the 18-year-old Hindu girl named Muskaan, residing in Govind Nagar’s Block 11, used to study at a coaching centre at Bara Devi. She became friends with this Asif Shah, a resident of Kanpur’s Jajmau area, who worked as a driver in a transport company near the girl’s coaching centre. 10 days ago, the girl left for her coaching class as usual but did not return home.

On 27 August, the girl suddenly called up her mother and asked to meet her at Ramadevi, a neighbourhood in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. As soon as the family got to know about their daughter’s whereabouts they approached Bajrang Dal activist Ramji Tiwari, Eastern District President Pankaj Verma, Metropolitan Vice President Yogi Ajay Mishra and sought their help to bring the girl home.

It is being said that when the girl came to meet her mother at Ramadevi, she was accompanied by two others. Seeing so many people, the two had fled, whereas, Muskaan came back home.

Victim is in a bad mental state

When Muskaan was brought back, she reportedly was in a very bad mental state. However, she had confirmed that she was locked in a room for a long time. The accused forced her to accept Islam with the help of ‘back magic’. She confirmed that her Nikah had been read.

When Muskaan came back, she was wearing Mehndi, which attests the fact that she had been married to Asif. Jagran report furthers that Muskaan had a ‘Tabiz’ (amulet) around her neck. The family also recovered pieces of paper with scribblings in Urdu on it, from her bag.

It is believed that Muskaan has been changing her statements regularly. Her mental condition is said to be so bad that once she did not recognise her own father, she instead said that he was his stepfather.

Accused harassing Muskaan

It is being alleged that Asif has been calling up Muskaan and pressuring her to return to him. He has also threatened her against filing a complaint against him. He allegedly said that he was not scared of the consequences.

Muskaan’s family approached SP South Kanpur

The family approached SP South Kanpur and complained about the issue. The SP also interrogated the girl and sent her to the police station. FIR under IPC Section 366 (kidnapping of a girl for marriage) has been filed against Asif Shah at Govind Nagar police station on behalf of the victim’s father.  

Police are searching for the accused. SSP Dr Preetinder Singh said that the matter has come to his notice and the case is being investigated. The girl will be sent for medical examination, and her statement would be recorded.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsKanpur case, Kanpur love jihad cases, hindu girls
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

OpIndia Scoops

The 8 demands made by Zakat Foundation to concede Ram Janmabhoomi to Hindus during negotiations: Reservations for Muslims, delimitation of LS seats and more

K Bhattacharjee -
The Zakat Foundation is linked to the Radical Islamic preacher Zakir Naik and a host of Islamist organisations.
Read more
Entertainment

Mahesh Bhatt has become senile and it shows in every frame: Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2 becomes the worst-rated movie on IMDB with 1.1 rating

OpIndia Staff -
Hours after the release of Alia Bhatt starrer movie Sadak 2 on the over-the-top (OTT) platform Disney+ Hotstar, an overwhelming number of users took to IMDB (Internet Movie Database) to down-rate the movie
Read more

Will get you murdered, dogs will eat your corpse: AajTak journalist harassed by Editor for not writing anti-Modi articles, writes to PMO

OpIndia Scoops जयन्ती मिश्रा -
Ram Krishna has accused Aaj Tak editor Panini Anand of compelling his juniors of writing critical articles against the Modi government, failing which he has reportedly stalled promotions and appraisals

Amidst chants of Allahu Akbar, mobs riot in Sweden after a video of Quran burning goes viral: Here is all you need to know

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, Paludan was supposed to take part in an anti-Muslim rally in Sweden and had earlier urged his supporters to burn the Quran.

Hours before HC stayed broadcast of Sudarshan TV show about Muslims in civil services, SC had refused to impose a ban

Media OpIndia Staff -
SC refused to impose a pre-broadcast ban on Sudarshan TV from telecasting 'Bindas Bol' programme but the HC, listening to a separate petition, imposed a ban

Zakat Foundation, which helps Muslims get recruited into IAS, has links to Islamist Zakir Naik, opposes CAA, UCC and has a dangerous ideology

OpIndia Explains K Bhattacharjee -
Given the rising influence of Zakat Foundation in IAS recruitment, there is genuine concern over its ideological inclinations.

Recently Popular

Media

Trouble in paradise: Barkha Dutt targets Rajdeep Sardesai after his interview of Rhea Chakraborty, calls him ‘schizophrenic’

OpIndia Staff -
Amidst the controversy over the alleged involvement of Rhea Chakraborty in the death of the 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput, she was interviewed by Rajdeep Sardesai.
Read more
News Reports

Amidst chants of Allahu Akbar, mobs riot in Sweden after a video of Quran burning goes viral: Here is all you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, Paludan was supposed to take part in an anti-Muslim rally in Sweden and had earlier urged his supporters to burn the Quran.
Read more
News Reports

Horrifying visuals of a woman crushing and killing a puppy under her feet go viral, netizens demand action

OpIndia Staff -
Lucknow resident Pooja Dhillon is accompanied by a man who seems to be giving her suggestions on how to torture and kill the puppy.
Read more
News Reports

India Today finds another ‘headmaster’s son’ in Rhea Chakraborty, now posts her school picture, teachers’ statements

OpIndia Staff -
While the academic prowess of the actress had nothing to do with Sushant's case, India Today nevertheless went ahead with the story to make an emotional appeal in defence of the accused.
Read more
News Reports

Harish Salve makes scathing statements against Mumbai Police, says they made a mockery of the system in Sushant Singh Rajput case

OpIndia Staff -
Harish Salve said that Mumbai police had made a mockery of the criminal investigation system while investigating Sushant Singh Rajput case
Read more
Media

Journalist Navika Kumar hints at quid pro quo, says Rhea Chakraborty’s team had sent her a ‘feeler’, urged to be ‘fair’ to her in...

OpIndia Staff -
Navika Kumar's disclosure comes at the backdrop of a recent interview of Rhea Chakraborty, who after a stoic silence, had decided to give an interview to India Today's Rajdeep Sardesai.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Kanpur Love Jihad case: Hindu girl’s family claims Asif trapped, used ‘black magic’ to forcefully convert and marry her

OpIndia Staff -
In another case of 'love jihad' in Kanpur, a Hindu girl Muskaan was allegedly brainwashed using 'black magic'
Read more
Entertainment

‘leg fractured, needle marks on neck, this is murder’: Staff of Cooper Hospital where Sushant Singh Rajput’s body was taken

Dibakar Dutta -
The hospital worker informed that a hindlimb of the Sushant Singh Rajput was fractured. "His leg was twisted from the time we first saw the body," the man revealed.
Read more
News Reports

‘Some Indians can’t take pride in their own products’, Industry Minister Piyush Goyal after Shashi Tharoor mocked him for promoting Kolhapuri footwear industry

OpIndia Staff -
Piyuh Goyal said that Kolhapuri chappals were popular in USA during hippie generation, and they have great export potential
Read more
News Reports

Madhya Pradesh HC refuses to dismiss criminal proceedings against man accused of offering money for religious conversion

OpIndia Staff -
Dharmendra Dohar had alleged that George Mangalapilly had offered him money for religious conversion to Christianity
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

The 8 demands made by Zakat Foundation to concede Ram Janmabhoomi to Hindus during negotiations: Reservations for Muslims, delimitation of LS seats and more

K Bhattacharjee -
The Zakat Foundation is linked to the Radical Islamic preacher Zakir Naik and a host of Islamist organisations.
Read more
News Reports

Fact Check: Was a police inspector beaten by thousands of Muslims at Marina Beach in Chennai?

OpIndia Staff -
Image from a police inspector beaten by two youths in 2017 used to claim that thousands of Muslims attacked him recently
Read more
Law

Judge in Bombay HC bench that had quashed FIR against foreign Tablighi Jamaatis now dissents on linking the case with anti-CAA protests: Read full...

OpIndia Staff -
Justice M G Sewlikar objects to justice T V Nalawade saying action against Tablighi Jamaatis was due to anti-CAA protests by Muslims
Read more
Entertainment

Mahesh Bhatt has become senile and it shows in every frame: Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2 becomes the worst-rated movie on IMDB with 1.1 rating

OpIndia Staff -
Hours after the release of Alia Bhatt starrer movie Sadak 2 on the over-the-top (OTT) platform Disney+ Hotstar, an overwhelming number of users took to IMDB (Internet Movie Database) to down-rate the movie
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Will get you murdered, dogs will eat your corpse: AajTak journalist harassed by Editor for not writing anti-Modi articles, writes to PMO

जयन्ती मिश्रा -
Ram Krishna has accused Aaj Tak editor Panini Anand of compelling his juniors of writing critical articles against the Modi government, failing which he has reportedly stalled promotions and appraisals
Read more
News Reports

BJP leader Tajinder Bagga says Arvind Kejriwal govt is stealing food meant to go to the poor during lockdown: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Tajinder Bagga shared video showing food grain kept locked in a school, which were to be distributed among poor people during lockdown
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

242,439FansLike
440,589FollowersFollow
314,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com