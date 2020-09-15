Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Home News Reports The Wire journalist loses her mind, claims Golden Retriever dog is 'upper caste'
MediaNews Reports
Updated:

The Wire journalist loses her mind, claims Golden Retriever dog is ‘upper caste’

The Wire employee declared that the Golden Retriever dog an upper caste breed and sermonised on adopting dogs.

OpIndia Staff
The wire journalist loses cool
Screenshot taken from the video uploaded on social media
473

In what appeared like a satirical tweet, one Naomi Barton who identifies herself an ‘Audience Editor’ with leftist propaganda website The Wire lost brought in ‘Brahminism’ in a seemingly harmless video of a cute puppy. In the original video, a twitter user who goes by the name ‘little honey dew’ (@wineandhair) had shared a video of a pet dog, a Golden Retriever, being welcomed into its owner’s house as per the Hindu rituals.

The Twitter user shared the video with the caption “My new favourite thing is desi families welcoming their new puppies with traditional ceremonies”. In the video, the dog can be seen receiving a warm welcome into the house. As the dog enters the house, a family member puts a tilak on the dog’s forehead, sprinkles some flowers over it and performs the Aarti. However, this upset Naomi.

Commenting on the video Barton said that the video appeared cute and harmless but it actually showed how the Brahmanism was a construct. She even went on to declare the Golden Retriever an upper caste and sermonised on adopting dogs. Apparently, welcoming puppies, in whatever way an individual wishes, is ‘Brahiminism’ and has roots in casteism.

Again, this is not a parody or satire. There were people who even hailed Barton’s insightful observation in all seriousness.

- Advertisement -

Again, this is not satire.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsnaomi barton
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Law

A Hindu conservative argument against same sex marriages: Religious sanction, dictatorship of the minority, and where does it end?

K Bhattacharjee -
A petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court recently demanding the recognition of same sex marriages under the Hindu Marriage Act.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Delwar Hossain Sayeedi: The man who is convicted for war crimes against Hindus and pro-Bangladeshi supporters in 1971 war

OpIndia Staff -
Delwar Hossain Sayeedi is a war criminal convicted for presiding over murders, rapes and forced conversions of Hindus and pro-Bangladeshis during the 1971 war
Read more

Congress leaders including Shashi Tharoor and Digvijaya Singh extend support to Delhi riots accused Umar Khalid

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Despite FIR blames Umar Khalid of hatching the conspiracy, Congress laments the arrest of the former JNU student

Food vloggers ‘Bong Eats’ comes out to defend Delhi riots accused Umar Khalid, call him an ‘independent voice’

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Bong Eats dedicated the song to Umar Khalid, suggesting that none can tame the 'independence' of the alleged conspirator of Delhi riots.

The Dream of Dravida Nadu: How the movement started with heroic speeches and ended in a damp anti-climax

Political History of India Suren -
For close to a quarter-century, the demand was for a separate State called Dravida Nadu. However, the DMK did not place much thrust on this demand after the first early years and completely abandoned it in 1963.

The simple reason PM Modi won’t say “China”

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
In other words, PM Modi cannot talk about China because Xi Jinping is not talking about India.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Mahesh Bhatt wanted to name him Mohammad, says his son Rahul Bhatt, whom 26/11 conspirator David Headley wanted to recruit to ISI

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Bhatt had claimed that Mahesh never considered him like his son and wanted to name him ‘Mohammad.’
Read more
Entertainment

Dandekar sisters, celebrity stylist mysteriously delete their ‘Release Rhea’ Instagram post

OpIndia Staff -
Farhan Akhtar's girlfriend Shibani and her sister Anusha Dandekar, who had put up social media post demanding Rhea Chakraborty's release from NCB custody, have now mysteriously deleted their posts.
Read more
News Reports

NCB to summon 25 Bollywood celebrities as Rhea Chakraborty reveals Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet consumed drugs, Karan Johar’s party under scanner

OpIndia Staff -
In her statement to NCB, Rhea Chakraborty had reportedly accepted her role in procuring drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput
Read more
Social Media

Rana Ayyub is ‘male’? Netizens poke fun after ‘journalist’ shares COVID-19 negative test report

Jinit Jain -
Rana Ayyub had posted a COVID-19 negative test report on Twitter where the gender column had mentioned 'male'
Read more
News Reports

‘Jis thaali mein khaya, usi mein chhed kiya’: SP’s Jaya Bachchan attacks BJP’s Ravi Kishan over Bollywood drug abuse issue

OpIndia Staff -
Veteran Bollywood actress and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday attacked BJP MP Ravi Kishan for raising the drug abuse issue which is quite prevalent in Bollywood.
Read more
News Reports

Nehru got AIIMS made, then why is Sonia Gandhi going abroad for ‘routine medical checkup’, netizens ask Shashi Tharoor

OpIndia Staff -
Shashi Tharoor faces criticism after Sonia Gandhi travels abroad for treatment as he had slammed Amit Shah for treatment in pvt hospital
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Kanpur police set up an SIT to investigate multiple ‘love jihad’ cases

OpIndia Staff -
The SIT is going to probe the alleged role of Islamic organisations in financially assisting outfits indulging in 'love jihad'
Read more
Entertainment

Silence of the Bachchans: When Samajwadi Party’s Jaya Bachchan kept quiet as her party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav justified rapes

Jhankar Mohta -
One wonders where was the spine and voice when Jaya Bachchan's colleague's were justifying rapes and passing sexist remarks
Read more
News Reports

COVID-19 vaccine may become reality by the first quarter of 2021, PM warns people to stay cautious as cases in India surge

OpIndia Staff -
Covid-19 vaccine may become reality by the first quarter of 2021 said Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.
Read more
Law

A Hindu conservative argument against same sex marriages: Religious sanction, dictatorship of the minority, and where does it end?

K Bhattacharjee -
A petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court recently demanding the recognition of same sex marriages under the Hindu Marriage Act.
Read more
News Reports

The Wire journalist loses her mind, claims Golden Retriever dog is ‘upper caste’

OpIndia Staff -
In ugly display of Brahmin hatred, the journalist went on to declare the Golden Retriever breed of dogs an upper caste.
Read more
News Reports

‘We are answerable only to the Govt of India’: Facebook rejects Delhi assembly committee’s summons

OpIndia Staff -
Labelling it as a 'disregard' to the 'privilege' of the committee, Raghav Chadha stated that summons would be issued to Facebook again.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Delwar Hossain Sayeedi: The man who is convicted for war crimes against Hindus and pro-Bangladeshi supporters in 1971 war

OpIndia Staff -
Delwar Hossain Sayeedi is a war criminal convicted for presiding over murders, rapes and forced conversions of Hindus and pro-Bangladeshis during the 1971 war
Read more
News Reports

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife stands by her allegations, records statement with UP Police

OpIndia Staff -
Aaliya had accused Siddiqui of infidelity and had alleged that another family member was molested by his brother but the family hushed the issue up.
Read more
News Reports

‘I am now with BJP-RSS, will not let gundagardi happen in Maharashtra’: Navy officer who was assaulted by Sena goons

OpIndia Staff -
The retired Navy officer met Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and stated that president's rule should be imposed in the state.
Read more
News Reports

Congress leaders including Shashi Tharoor and Digvijaya Singh extend support to Delhi riots accused Umar Khalid

OpIndia Staff -
Despite FIR blames Umar Khalid of hatching the conspiracy, Congress laments the arrest of the former JNU student
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

243,917FansLike
451,930FollowersFollow
15,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com