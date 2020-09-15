The Wire journalist loses her mind, claims Golden Retriever dog is ‘upper caste’

In what appeared like a satirical tweet, one Naomi Barton who identifies herself an ‘Audience Editor’ with leftist propaganda website The Wire lost brought in ‘Brahminism’ in a seemingly harmless video of a cute puppy. In the original video, a twitter user who goes by the name ‘little honey dew’ (@wineandhair) had shared a video of a pet dog, a Golden Retriever, being welcomed into its owner’s house as per the Hindu rituals.

My new favorite thing is desi families welcoming their new puppies with traditional ceremonies pic.twitter.com/eWVfMhVs26 — little honey dew 🌼🍯 (@WineandHair) September 14, 2020

The Twitter user shared the video with the caption “My new favourite thing is desi families welcoming their new puppies with traditional ceremonies”. In the video, the dog can be seen receiving a warm welcome into the house. As the dog enters the house, a family member puts a tilak on the dog’s forehead, sprinkles some flowers over it and performs the Aarti. However, this upset Naomi.

This is, ostensibly harmless and cute but says a lot about how the entire edifice on which Brahmanism is built is a construct, given how this is now a Hindu Upper Caste… Golden Retriever?



Also it is 2020. Get rescued dog, and don’t contribute to awful puppy mills. https://t.co/KYRDBdNPeI — Naomi Barton (@therealnaomib) September 15, 2020

Commenting on the video Barton said that the video appeared cute and harmless but it actually showed how the Brahmanism was a construct. She even went on to declare the Golden Retriever an upper caste and sermonised on adopting dogs. Apparently, welcoming puppies, in whatever way an individual wishes, is ‘Brahiminism’ and has roots in casteism.

Again, this is not a parody or satire. There were people who even hailed Barton’s insightful observation in all seriousness.

Thank you, Naomi. Since I saw that video, I’ve been drafting and redrafting tweets about what is wrong with this. But couldn’t find the words that would not make me seem like an asshole. You achieved that balance superbly. So now I can just RT. 😁😁 — Gaurav Sabnis 🇮🇳🇺🇸 (@gauravsabnis) September 15, 2020

Again, this is not satire.