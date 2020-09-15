Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Home Opinions The simple reason PM Modi won’t say “China”
Editor's picksFeaturedOpinionsPolitics
Updated:

The simple reason PM Modi won’t say “China”

Do you expect India’s Prime Minister to respond to a troll from the Global Times? In other words, PM Modi cannot talk about China because Xi Jinping is not talking about India.

Abhishek Banerjee
Is Modi afraid of taking China's name in current standoff? Answer is no. It is diplomacy. (representational image courtesy: deccanchronicle.com)
8

After months of restraint, the Indian Army has now taken hold of advantageous positions against the Chinese PLA. The whole world knows this and is also laughing at the Chinese because of it.

But since the Galwan Valley clash in mid-June, some people have been going on and on on social media, mainstream media and online platforms: Why won’t the Prime Minister even say ‘China’?

He won’t. Because it’s the most basic ground rule of diplomacy. Because India’s Prime Minister speaks only at the level of his Chinese counterpart. In other words, Xi Jinping.

Why would PM Modi say China?

- Advertisement -

Did Xi Jinping ever mention India?

In Moscow recently, our Defense Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to the Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe. Around the same time, our External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Do you see how simple this is? Our Defense Minister talks to theirs. Our Foreign Minister talks to theirs. Even talks between frontline military officers are always at the same level. There are “Brigade Commander level” talks and “Corps commander level” talks and so on.

In other words, PM Modi cannot talk about China because Xi Jinping is not talking about India.

Do you expect India’s Prime Minister to respond to a troll from the Global Times?

This is basic diplomatic protocol. And we the people need to understand the compulsions here. Obviously, we cannot expect the PM to go on record naming China to explain why he won’t name China.

Unlike Xi Jinping however, PM Modi heads a democracy. And therefore he faces domestic pressures to communicate with the people. His critics are therefore trying to use his basic diplomatic compulsion to their advantage.

Why won’t he name China? Is he scared? – They ask.

Many of these critics are actually quite well informed people. And they understand perfectly well why the PM cannot explicitly name China here. They just don’t care. They want to break the morale of our people and our forces. Why? Because they are jealous, bitter and angry.

Ever since the standoff with China began, a certain group of people has constantly been making statements that will hit the morale of the Indian military and the Indian people. These people have a pathological hatred for our current Prime Minister. They are finding it hard to distinguish between undermining PM Modi and undermining India itself. And most of all, they have an emotional need to defend one particular politician from 1962.

Like other normal human beings living in 2020, these bitter commentators could have shrugged off 1962 as distant past. Most of these people probably weren’t even born then, or were very young. But when you have committed to serving five generations (and more) of one family, you are constantly looking to redeem the honor of ghosts.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termswhy modi wont name china, modi china
Abhishek Banerjeehttps://dynastycrooks.wordpress.com/
Abhishek Banerjee is a math lover who may or may not be an Associate Professor at IISc Bangalore. He is the author of Operation Johar - A Love Story, a novel on the pain of left wing terror in Jharkhand, available on Amazon here.  

Related Articles

Trending now

Political History of India

The Dream of Dravida Nadu: How the movement started with heroic speeches and ended in a damp anti-climax

Suren -
For close to a quarter-century, the demand was for a separate State called Dravida Nadu. However, the DMK did not place much thrust on this demand after the first early years and completely abandoned it in 1963.
Read more
Opinions

The simple reason PM Modi won’t say “China”

Abhishek Banerjee -
In other words, PM Modi cannot talk about China because Xi Jinping is not talking about India.
Read more

Tech in the time of pandemic: How Aarogya Setu app has been helping people in fighting the Chinese coronavirus

News Reports Nirwa Mehta -
Aarogya Setu: How India is using technology to fight the pandemic

Kaagaz Scanner: The India-made document scanner app that was praised by PM Modi in his Mann Ki Baat

News Reports Anurag -
Kaagaz Scanner – A mobile app to scan documents, lauded by PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat

“Doordarshan is an emotion that reminds the unity of the nation”: Netizens become nostalgic as Doordarshan turns 61

Media OpIndia Staff -
Doordarshan, which began as an experiment on 15 September, 1959, became a service in 1965, beaming signals to televisions around the national capital region

Would she say the same if Abhishek was found hanging one day?: Kangana Ranaut hits out on Jaya Bachchan on Bollywood drug abuse case

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday hit out on veteran actress and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan for trying to water down the rampant drug abuse in the film industry.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Mahesh Bhatt wanted to name him Mohammad, says his son Rahul Bhatt, whom 26/11 conspirator David Headley wanted to recruit to ISI

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Bhatt had claimed that Mahesh never considered him like his son and wanted to name him ‘Mohammad.’
Read more
Entertainment

Dandekar sisters, celebrity stylist mysteriously delete their ‘Release Rhea’ Instagram post

OpIndia Staff -
Farhan Akhtar's girlfriend Shibani and her sister Anusha Dandekar, who had put up social media post demanding Rhea Chakraborty's release from NCB custody, have now mysteriously deleted their posts.
Read more
News Reports

NCB to summon 25 Bollywood celebrities as Rhea Chakraborty reveals Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet consumed drugs, Karan Johar’s party under scanner

OpIndia Staff -
In her statement to NCB, Rhea Chakraborty had reportedly accepted her role in procuring drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput
Read more
Social Media

Rana Ayyub is ‘male’? Netizens poke fun after ‘journalist’ shares COVID-19 negative test report

Jinit Jain -
Rana Ayyub had posted a COVID-19 negative test report on Twitter where the gender column had mentioned 'male'
Read more
News Reports

Nehru got AIIMS made, then why is Sonia Gandhi going abroad for ‘routine medical checkup’, netizens ask Shashi Tharoor

OpIndia Staff -
Shashi Tharoor faces criticism after Sonia Gandhi travels abroad for treatment as he had slammed Amit Shah for treatment in pvt hospital
Read more
Politics

Donald Trump agrees to debate Joe Biden in a podcast with Joe Rogan

OpIndia Staff -
Joe Rogan had offered to moderate a debate between incumbent president Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden.
Read more

Latest News

Political History of India

The Dream of Dravida Nadu: How the movement started with heroic speeches and ended in a damp anti-climax

Suren -
For close to a quarter-century, the demand was for a separate State called Dravida Nadu. However, the DMK did not place much thrust on this demand after the first early years and completely abandoned it in 1963.
Read more
Opinions

The simple reason PM Modi won’t say “China”

Abhishek Banerjee -
In other words, PM Modi cannot talk about China because Xi Jinping is not talking about India.
Read more
News Reports

Tech in the time of pandemic: How Aarogya Setu app has been helping people in fighting the Chinese coronavirus

Nirwa Mehta -
Aarogya Setu: How India is using technology to fight the pandemic
Read more
News Reports

Kaagaz Scanner: The India-made document scanner app that was praised by PM Modi in his Mann Ki Baat

Anurag -
Kaagaz Scanner – A mobile app to scan documents, lauded by PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat
Read more
Fact-Check

Pakistanis use a 2-year-old image to claim IAF chopper has crashed in Ladakh

OpIndia Staff -
The image is that of an Mi-17 Indian chopper, which had caught fire in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath in April 2018
Read more
Media

“Doordarshan is an emotion that reminds the unity of the nation”: Netizens become nostalgic as Doordarshan turns 61

OpIndia Staff -
Doordarshan, which began as an experiment on 15 September, 1959, became a service in 1965, beaming signals to televisions around the national capital region
Read more
Entertainment

Would she say the same if Abhishek was found hanging one day?: Kangana Ranaut hits out on Jaya Bachchan on Bollywood drug abuse case

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday hit out on veteran actress and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan for trying to water down the rampant drug abuse in the film industry.
Read more
Media

Media shields Congress leader Brijesh Kalappa for demanding the withdrawal of Y-plus security cover of Kangana Ranaut

Dibakar Dutta -
Media reports covering Kalappa's demand of Kangana's security cover did not mention that he is a Congress leader and AICC spokesperson
Read more
News Reports

NCB confirms it may soon summon Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh for questioning: Report

OpIndia Staff -
NCB to summon Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Simone Khambatta for questioning in the drugs case.
Read more
News Reports

‘Jis thaali mein khaya, usi mein chhed kiya’: SP’s Jaya Bachchan attacks BJP’s Ravi Kishan over Bollywood drug abuse issue

OpIndia Staff -
Veteran Bollywood actress and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday attacked BJP MP Ravi Kishan for raising the drug abuse issue which is quite prevalent in Bollywood.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

243,917FansLike
451,862FollowersFollow
14,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com