Monday, September 14, 2020
Nutella says they are ‘not halal’, Muslim fans try and convince themselves that they are not haram, just not halal certified

Muslim fans were clearly not amused. However, instead of taking out their anger on the hazelnut chocolate spread brand, they decided to convince the brand and themselves that while it is not 'halal certified', it is still halal by default.

OpIndia Staff
Nutella USA is not halal
Nutella USA, while responding to a question on Twitter clarified that their product is not halal. Halal means ‘permissible’ or ‘lawful’ in Arabic while ‘haram’ means forbidden. Halal is usually associated with dietary laws as per Islam and meat needs to be processed as well as prepared as per those requirements.

Muslim fans were clearly not amused. However, instead of taking out their anger on the hazelnut chocolate spread brand, they decided to convince the brand and themselves that while it is not ‘halal certified’, it is still halal by default.

When a heartbroken fan asked for proof that Nutella is not halal, another fan explained how there are no animal products (except dairy) or alcohol in it, it is halal by default, not just ‘halal certified’.

One angry fan who is also an Islamic scholar, was mighty upset at Nutella informing people about their own product not being halal.

Some even suggested how Nutella USA should learn social media from other brands which know how to communicate about labelling.

Some were upset that Nutella USA being non-halal means that Nutella hates Muslims.

And of course, some fans don’t really care much about labels.

In reality, the halal certification depends on the country one lives in. US and Canada laws do not require certain products to be halal certified while the same products with same ingredients are halal certified in other countries they are sold. You could read more on halal and non-halal products here.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

