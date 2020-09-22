Two days after being manhandled by the members of the opposition parties during the passage of two historic farm reform bills , Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Singh brought tea for the MPs. In a video shared by ANI, Singh can be seen taking out plates, cups, and tea flask from his bag and serving it to those who assaulted him in the well of the House.

The MPs were protesting outside the Rajya Sabha after being suspended for their unruly behaviour.

Touched by the thoughtful gesture of Harivansh Singh to pacify the wary Parliamentarians, Prime Minister Narendra Modi heaped praise on the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman. He tweeted, “To personally serve tea to those who attacked and insulted him a few days ago as well as those sitting on Dharna shows that Shri Harivansh Ji has been blessed with a humble mind and a big heart. It shows his greatness. I join the people of India in congratulating Harivansh Ji.”

The assault on Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson

The opposition parties were protesting against the passage of two historic farm reform bills inside the house on Sunday. Following the ruckus by the opposition parties, the audio system in the house was damaged resulting in the house being adjourned for a few minutes to bring back the audio system live.

In a shocking act, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien brazenly attempted to heckle the Deputy Chairman of the Upper House of Parliament Harivansh Narayan Singh on the floor of the Parliament during the discussion. He entered the well and climbed the dais of the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman in an attempt to halt the proceedings of the house. The Trinamool MP also tried to tear the rule book of the house on the floor of Rajya Sabha.

8 MPs suspended for heckling Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman

On 21st September, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, the chairman of Rajya Sabha, suspended eight Rajya Sabha MPs for one week for unruly behaviour in the house. Derek O Brien, Sanjay Singh, Raju Satav, KK Ragesh, Ripun Bora, Dola Sen, Syed Nazir Hussain, and Elamaran Karim will not be allowed in the house for the next seven days. VP Naidu called the incident unfortunate and condemnable. He urged MPs to do some introspection