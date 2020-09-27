Hours after BJP leader Subramanian Swamy had expressed his displeasure over the re-appointment of the party’s IT cell chief Amit Malviya, the Rajya Sabha leader on Sunday retweeted a report that hailed Congress leader and Gandhi-scion Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

A day after national president Jagat Prakash Nadda announced a new team on Saturday including the re-appointment of the party’s IT cell chief Amit Malviya, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy had expressed his displeasure over Malviya’s extension. However, he had later taken a U-turn to claim that his earlier tweet about Malviya was to test whether he “financed fake ID tweets” on his own or not.

Now that Malaviya has been re appointed, I have this to say: My earlier tweet was to test whether Malviya financed fake ID tweets on his own or not. Now it is clear. PMO Haren Joshi was behind it. I have written to PM two weeks or so ago bringing this to his notice with documents — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 27, 2020

In his latest attack, Swamy had also accused Hiren Joshi of the PMO, of running the fake tweets campaign against him.

“Now that Malaviya has been re-appointed, I have this to say: My earlier tweet was to test whether Malviya financed fake ID tweets on his own or not. Now it is clear. PMO Haren Joshi (sic) was behind it. I have written to PM two weeks or so ago bringing this to his notice with documents,” he said.

Earlier, Subramanian Swamy had accused BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya of running a campaign against him using fake tweets. The senior party leader had said issued an ultimatum to the BJP demanding the removal of Malviya.

Offering a ‘compromise proposal’ to the BJP, referring to the ‘five villages’ proposal given by Shri Krishna on behalf of the Pandavas to Duryodhana from Mahabharata, Subramanian Swamy had warned that if the party did not remove Malviya, that would mean the party is not willing to “defend me”.

Despite the threats from senior leader Swamy, the BJP has now snubbed him and decided to back the young BJP leader Amit Malviya.

Swamy responds after BJP snub

However, the outspoken BJP MP has now reacted to the snubbing by retweeting a news report by that praised Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as an ‘agent of silent change in Uttar Pradesh Congress’.

On Sunday, Subramanian Swamy retweeted a CNN News18 report that claimed that the Congress party under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi was undergoing a massive transformation in Uttar Pradesh. In the report, Priyanka Gandhi, who is referred to as ‘Didi’, has also been hailed for carrying the resemblance of her grandmother- former PM Indira Gandhi and her style of political and organisational functioning.

Swamy, who is until now known for his aversion for the Congress party, especially for the Gandhis, has now strangely expressed his appreciation for the Gandhi-scion. However, his subtle positive acknowledgement for Priyanka Gandhi comes just a day after he was ignored by his own party leadership.

Subramanian Swamy’s war of words against Amit Malviya

A few weeks earlier, Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy took to Twitter to accuse BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya of running a campaign against him using fake tweets.

The BJP IT cell has gone rogue. Some of its members are putting out fake ID tweets to make personal attacks on me. If my angered followers make counter personal attacks I cannot be held resonsible just as BJP cannot be held respinsible for the rogue IT cell of the party — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 7, 2020

The senior leader said that the BJP IT cell has gone rogue and alleged that some of its members were putting out fake ID tweets to make personal attacks against him. Attacking Malviya, Swamy had also warned that he should not be held accountable if his angered followers made counter personal attacks just as BJP cannot be held responsible for the rogue IT cell of the party.

Subramanian Swamy’s remarks came after some of the videos of him where he had made comments against the Modi government and the construction of Ram Temple went viral on the internet. There were also some memes and posts showing Swamy as a ‘Chinese agent’.