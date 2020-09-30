The United States President Donald Trump has faced significant resistance from social media giant Twitter in recent times. His tweets have been selectively censored by Twitter on many occasions. Twitter has also time and again resorted to ‘fact-checking’ the Tweets posted by Trump. Trump had accused Twitter of interfering in the US Presidential elections which are due in November.

While earlier Twitter had termed Trump’s tweets on mail-in ballots as “misleading”, this time Twitter has claimed that the mail-in ballot system of voting is a “safe” option.

The Ballots being returned to States cannot be accurately counted. Many things are already going very wrong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 28, 2020

Yesterday, Donald Trump had posted a Tweet raising concerns over the mail-in ballot system of voting. Twitter ‘fact-checked’ his tweet and claimed on behalf of some “experts” that mail-in ballot was “safe and secure option” especially amidst the pandemic.

Screenshot of Twitter’s Fact-check of Trump’s Tweet on Mail-in Ballot, Credit: Twitter

Why does Twitter insist mail-in votes are safe when there is already an investigation on voter fraud and election rigging?

Trump has been questioning the reliability of the mail-in ballot system of voting claiming that this could lead to voter fraud and rigged elections. He has expressed concerns that the mailboxes could be robbed thus leading to an unfair result. Apparently, Trump’s concerns are not unfounded as recently, Project Veritas, an American right-wing activist group had reported on the alleged involvement of far-left politician and Minneapolis Congress representative Ilhan Omar in what appears to be a massive voting fraud.

Project Veritas’ video on alleged voter fraud in Minnesota

Project Veritas released a video allegedly showing an associate of Omar collecting absentee ballots which if true amounts to massive voter fraud. The article was shared by Trump from his Twitter account. An investigation has been initiated by the Minneapolis police in the matter. In a tweet posted yesterday, the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD)said that they are looking into the allegations of voter harvesting.

ALLEGATIONS OF VOTER FRAUD BEING EVALUATED. ✅ The MPD is aware of the allegations of vote harvesting. We are in the process of looking into the validity of those statements. No further information is available at this time on this. — Minneapolis Police (@MinneapolisPD) September 28, 2020

An incident of voter-fraud was reported earlier this month in New Hampshire in which a man allegedly voted twice in elections in 2016. The man named Mr Marzello, aged 65, was charged with wrongful voting after he revealed to Project Veritas in an undercover video about voting twice. A few days ago, nine ballots were found dumped in the garbage Pennsylvania out of which seven were cast in favour of Trump. The FBI has been investigating the matter with the Pennsylvania State Police.

Democrats ignoring concerns of voter fraud, insist mail-in votings are safe

Interestingly, the Democrats have been supporting the mail-in ballot system despite its patent loopholes. The incidents of ballot fraud in the mail-in ballot system of voting cast a serious shadow on the fairness of elections conducted through this system. Besides, the manner in which social media giant Twitter has been blocking and censoring Trump’s tweets on the mail-in ballot, it raises the suspicion that Twitter might suppress the genuine cases of ballot fraud and label them as fake news and thus help the Democrats rig the elections.