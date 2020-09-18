Friday, September 18, 2020
Viral video: How the family of a Hindu woman thrashed a Muslim man harassing her, and why the police arrested them all

Police have arrested the Muslim youth on charges of harassment. Moreover, based on a counter-complaint, the woman along with 4 of her relatives have also been arrested for assaulting the youth.

9

In a video which has now gone viral on social media, a woman is seen waiting for someone on her scooty parked on the roadside. Soon a youth approaches her. Suddenly, that youth is accosted by a few other men, who along with the woman, start thrashing him up. The woman is also seen using her slippers to beat up the youth. The incident had reportedly taken place in Madikeri, Kodagu district, Karnataka, on Thursday, where a Hindu woman allegedly beat up a Muslim youth for sending vulgar messages to her on social media.

According to a local newspaper, Kannada Prabha, police has arrested the Muslim youth on charges of harassment, levelled on him by the Hindu woman. Moreover, based on a counter-complaint, the woman along with 4 of her relatives have also been arrested for assaulting the youth.

In what transpired, a Muslim youth named Mohammad Munassir had been harassing a Hindu woman in Madikeri, Karnataka, by sending vulgar text messages to her. Tired of the constant badgering, the woman thought of teaching the youth a lesson.

She sweet-talked him into meeting her near the RTO office on Thursday, to which he willingly agreed. When the youth went to meet her, the woman, who was waiting at the designated spot along with her relatives, bashed up the youth. In the video, the enraged woman is also seen thrashing the youth with her slippers.

The Madikeri police arrested Mohammad Munnasir after the victim registered a complaint. Meanwhile, a counter-complaint had also been filed by the accused alleging that the family members of the lady thrashed him. Based on his complaint, the Madikeri police also arrested the woman and four others in the case.

