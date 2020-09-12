The West Bengal Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Friday has filed a chargesheet in the unnatural death of BJP MLA from Hemtabad, Debendranath Roy. The investigative agency has submitted the chargesheet before the Raiganj court.

The West Bengal police had recovered a ‘suicide note‘ that categorically mentioned the names of two individuals, Niloy Sinha and Mabud Ali. The CID had arrested the accused, post which the charge sheet was filed. While the investigative agency did not file a murder case against the duo, they had been booked for harassment and abetment of suicide.

While the autopsy report ruled out any foul play in his death, the family alleged it to be a case of suicide. They have expressed their lack of faith in the CID as it had failed to show them ‘convincing’ evidence. It is pertinent to mention that the hands of Debendranath Roy were tied when his body was discovered hanging from the roof of a closed tea shop.

CID probes the death of Debendranath Roy, contrary to family’s wishes

Although the family members had demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter, the State government instead decided to hand over the case to the CID. The wife of the deceased politician, Chandni Roy, had also approached the Calcutta High Court. However, the Court too disposed of the petition and instead directed CBI to continue with the investigation.

Arrest of Mabud Ali and Niloy Sinha

The West Bengal police had arrested Niloy Singha on July 15 from Mokdumpur in Malda district. Mabud Ali was apprehended in early August while he was planning to evade arrest by changing his location. Earlier, the investigators had informed that the accused had borrowed ₹1 Crore from the BJP leader.

Officer-in-charge of Mothabari police station, Bitul Pal, informed, “Soon after receiving the note from the CID, we explored all our sources. Thus, we came to know that Ali was being sheltered by one of his relatives at Babla village. He was changing his hideout every night to evade the arrest. We arrested him on Friday afternoon when he reached Kashimbazar on a two-wheeler.”

The Death of Debendranath Roy

On July 13, the West Bengal police had recovered the dead body of Debendra Nath Roy, a BJP MLA from Hematabad, in a closed tea shop in the village of Balia in Bindol Panchayat in Rajiganj. Roy was found hanging from the roof of the shop. He had been missing from the previous night.

The shop, from where the corpse of the BJP leader was retrieved, is located about 1.5km from his house. After he went missing on Sunday night, the local area was searched overnight but it was in vain. The family of the BJP MLA has alleged that it is a case of murder. Reportedly, the cops rushed to the crime scene after they received information about the incident.