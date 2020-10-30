Friday, October 30, 2020


AIMPLB asks Muslims to boycott French products days after President Emmanuel Macron vowed to fight radical Islamic terror

The AIMPLB also took to Twitter to condemn the French President's recent statements declaring a war against radical Islamic terrorism following the beheading of a teacher by a Muslim immigrant terrorist two weeks ago


AIMPLB calls for a boycott on French Products
Following the crackdown on radical Islam in France, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has asked Muslims of the country to boycott French products. While France has stepped up action against radical Islam following a series of terror attacks by radical Islamists in the country, radical Muslims across the world have started a campaign against France, alleging insult to Prophet Muhammad for allowing artwork and cartoons of the Prophet to be published.

According to the reports, Maulana Muhammad Umrain Mahfuz Rahmani, the secretary of the AIMPLB and in-charge of the social media desk, said that the Islamic organisation has appealed to fellow Muslims to boycott French products in a mark of protests against French President Emmanuel Macron, who had earlier vowed to fight against radical Islamic terror.

The AIMPLB also took to Twitter to condemn the French President’s recent statements declaring war against radical Islamic terrorism following the beheading of a teacher by a Muslim immigrant terrorist two weeks ago.

Image Source: AIMPLB

The organisation claimed that the Freedom of expression is a right, however, one is not allowed to insult the sentiments of others in the name of freedom. Those who violate others’ fundamental right to be respected must adopt civilized manners, the AIMPLB added.

“The Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him is Mercy to the entire mankind. derogatory remarks against him are intolerable. The mocker only exposes his own psychopath behavior,” the statement said.

AIMPLB joins Muslim brethren to call for boycott against France

The attacks against French President comes days after Macron had made a sensational speech saying that “Islam is a religion that is in crisis today all over the world”,” plagued by radical temptations and by a yearning for a reinvented jihad which is the destruction of the other”.

Macron had made a historic statement following the beheading of French teacher Samuel Paty’s killing, who was beheaded by an Islamic terrorist for showing Charlie Hebdo caricatures to his students.

After the barbaric beheading of teacher Samuel Paty on the streets of Paris by a terrorist for showing the cartoons of Prophet Mohammad to his students, support poured in for the deceased teacher across the French communities who took to streets to condemn the killing of Samuel Paty.

However, the historic speech by Macron and his pronouncements to tackle Islamic terror had infuriated many Islamic countries, with many Islamic countries, especially Turkey and Pakistan took the lead to denounce the French President.

Lashing out at Macron for saying that Islam is in crisis all over the world, Turkish President had started a war of words with French President and had stated, “What is the problem of this person called Macron with Muslims and Islam? Macron needs treatment on a mental level…”.

After Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hit out at French President Emmanuel Macron for his alleged Islamophobic comments, Islamists around the world had come forward to boycott French products.

Unsurprisingly, taking inspiration from the fellow Muslims across the world, members of the Muslim community in the country also have hit the streets to protest over French President Emmanuel Macron’s strong reaction against the Islamic terror.

India supports France, AIMPLB, Muslims takes contrary stand on the issue

Strangely, the stand taken by AIMPLB and the ‘Indian’ Muslims in the ongoing controversy is exactly contrary to the official position of the country. The Indian government, along with citizens of the country, have already expressed their solidarity with France in their ongoing war against radical Islamic terror.

In an official statement on Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs said that it “strongly deplores the personal attacks in unacceptable language on President Emmanuel Macron in violation of the most basic standards of international discourse”.

The Modi government also offered its condolences to the family of the deceased and the people of France. “There is no justification for terrorism for any reason or under any circumstance,” the MEA statement added.

Even several citizens of the country took to social media to express solidarity with France. However, it is rather yet not clear why Muslims of the country, backed by Islamic organisations, are taking a contrary stand to that of India’s official position on France.

