Mumbai: French President’s posters pasted on road to be trampled upon after ‘blasphemy’ beheadings, Islamist Raza Academy lauds the act

Amidst the ongoing protests by Muslims against France over country’s stand to fight radical Islam, many Muslims India has now joined their religious counterparts across the world to protest against the alleged ‘Islamophobia’ of the French President. On Thursday, taking inspiration from the fellow Muslims across the world, members of the Muslim community hit the streets to protest over French President Emmanuel Macron’s strong reaction against the Islamic terror.

While in Bhopal, Congress MLA organised a protest of thousands of Muslims, Muslims in Bhindi Bazaar of Mumbai posted images of French President on the streets of the city, walked and drove on these posters as a mark of protest against Macron after he had condemned the Islamic terror attack on a French teacher who was beheaded by his student for showing Charlie Hebdo caricatures.

Hailing the actions of Muslim protestors in Mumbai, Maulana Abbas Rizvi of the radical Islamic organisation Raza Academy said that he welcomed the actions of garlanding Macron’s posters with shoes as a mark of protest against French President.

“The disrespect shown by Emmanuel Macron is condemnable and he deserves strict punishment,” said Maulana Abbas Rizvi.

It is pertinent to note that the radical Islamist organisation – Raza Academy has been extremely angry against French President Macron, especially after he vowed to fight the radical Islamic terror in France. Earlier, Raza Academy had initiated a campaign demanding that Muslim countries issue a fatwa against French President Emmanuel Macron for displaying cartoons on Prophet Mohammed by Charlie Hebdo were projected onto government buildings.

Muslims take a contrary stand to India’s official position on France

Shockingly, the protests by ‘Indian’ Muslims against France strangely comes at a time when the country has expressed its support for one of its closest allies – France in its fight against radical Islamic terrorism.

India has come out strongly in support of France which has been receiving severe backlash from Muslim countries after President Emmanuel Macron declared war against radical Islamic terrorism following the beheading of a teacher by a Muslim immigrant terrorist two weeks ago. In an official statement on Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs said that it “strongly deplores the personal attacks in unacceptable language on President Emmanuel Macron in violation of the most basic standards of international discourse”.

However, it is rather shocking to see the contrary stand taken by Indian Muslims in the issue as they are now protesting against France even as India has expressed its support to France in its ongoing war against radical Islamic terror.