Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was admitted to the ICU in the month of August after being allegedly ‘poisoned’, has claimed in an interview that the Russian President-Vladimir Putin was behind his suspected poisoning. Saying so, Putin’s staunch critic, Navalny also asserted that he was not scared.

“I claim that Putin is behind the crime and I don’t have any other versions of what happened,” Navalny said.

While the opposition party has demanded an explanation from Putin, the latter’s political party has denied any such involvement of the President in the incident. They have also said that Alexei Navalny is yet to back his claims against the President with any sort of evidence.

Alexei Navalny admitted to the ICU after being ‘poisoned’

In August it was reported that the Russian opposition leader was admitted in the intensive care unit of Charité hospital in Berlin after being allegedly poisoned.

In a series of tweets on August 20, Navalny’s Press Secretary Kira Yarmysh reported that Navalny lost conscious after his flight from Tomsk, Siberia to Moscow took off. As Navalny fell ill, the pilot made an emergency landing in Omsk, where he was rushed to a hospital. It was reported back then that Navalny had drunk tea in the airport just before boarding the plane. Reportedly, he felt uneasy on the plane and started sweating.

The Russian opposition leader shared his picture with hospital staffs

Later on September 15, Navalny- previously an anti-corruption blogger who went on to become the face of opposition in Russia, took to his official Instagram account to share his picture, recouping in the hospital in the German capital.