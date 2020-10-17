Saturday, October 17, 2020
Home Fact-Check Barabanki: How media and Rahul Gandhi attempted to create another Hathras using the rape...
CrimeEditor's picksFact-CheckFeaturedMedia Fact-Check
Updated:

Barabanki: How media and Rahul Gandhi attempted to create another Hathras using the rape of a Dalit girl but the identity of perpetrator foiled plans

The Hathras Case demonstrated that the media is always overeager to exploit the fault-lines within Hindu society and peddle a caste narrative around crimes even when there is none on the face of it.

OpIndia Staff
Barabanki Rape Rahul Gandhi
Image Credit: PTI
161

The Hathras Case demonstrated that the media is always overeager to exploit the fault-lines within Hindu society and peddle a caste narrative around crimes even when there is none on the face of it. The Hathras Case, during the initial phase of the reporting and according to details that were revealed much later, was prompted by a family feud. But that did not prevent the media from inserting a caste angle to the crime. A similar phenomenon was observed in the aftermath of a rape at Barabanki.

On Wednesday, the body of a teenage girl was recovered from a paddy field in Barabanki. As it so happened, the deceased girl was a Dalit. But even before anything more was known about the crime, the media rushed to highlight the caste of the victim in an effort to give the crime a caste angle. At this point, nothing was known about the identity of the sexual predator. But the proceeded along those lines anyway.

“Weeks after the Hathras horror, another Dalit girl was allegedly raped and strangulated in a village in Barabanki district on Wednesday,” reported Indian Express. The insinuation was obvious, an attempt was made to draw a connection between the narrative of ‘Dalit girl raped by four Upper Caste men at Hathras’ and the current instance.

Indian Express report on the Barabanki Rape

AajTak went a step further in their efforts to create another Hathras since their first attempt at muddying the waters for their political agenda had failed spectacularly. In their headline, in addition to the deceased’s Dalit identity, allegations made by the relatives about the Police supposedly suppressing the case was also highlighted. It was quite obvious where the media was going with this.

AajTak report on Barabanki Rape

Hindustan Times, too, reported on the matter highlighting the caste of the girl. It is almost as if the media believes that a crime as heinous as rape or murder is not as bad if the victim is not a Dalit girl. Therefore, they feel compelled to add a caste narrative to their reports even when there is no indication that the caste of the victim is relevant at all.

Hindustan Times report on the Barabanki rape

Scroll, like many others, joined in the trend as well. They unashamedly connected the Barabanki rape to the Hathras Case and took special care to mention that the 19 year old girl at Hathras was allegedly raped by “four Upper Caste Thakur men”. There was no connection between the two rapes at all but truth cannot be permitted to interfere with the media’s chosen narrative.

Scroll report on the Barabanki rape

Where there is a corpse, how could vultures be far behind? And thus it happened that former Congress president (and son of the current one) Rahul Gandhi entered the picture and attempted to use the heinous crime to target the Uttar Pradesh government. He claimed that the Yogi government was “once again trying to save the accused by suppressing facts rather than providing justice to the victim’s family.” He asked, “How many more girls? And how many Hathras?”

Rahul Gandhi on the Barabanki Rape

Truth, however, has a way of surfacing eventually and more often than not, tends to dispel the narrative that is sought to be crafted by motivated actors who are more interested in their political agenda than justice. On Friday, the Police arrested the sexual predator responsible for the heinous crime and as it turns out, much to the disappointment of the media and politicians such as Rahul Gandhi, there is no caste-angle to the crime.

As per reports, the police has arrested a 19-year old distant relative of the victim in connection with the crime. The accused, identified as Dinesh Gautam, has reportedly confessed to the crime. He hails from the same village as the victim. The Police had initially registered a case of murder but after the post-mortem report confirmed sexual assault, rape charges were added as well. Relevant sections of the POCSO have also been added after the police confirmed that the girl is a minor.

“After registering the FIR, we formed three teams to identify the accused. On the basis of digital evidence and ground information, we arrested the accused. He has confessed to the crime and has given us other details of the incident. We are verifying the information provided by him,” Additional SP Ram Sevak Gautam said.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsRahul Gandhi
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Fact-Check

Barabanki: How media and Rahul Gandhi attempted to create another Hathras using the rape of a Dalit girl but the identity of perpetrator foiled...

OpIndia Staff -
Politicians and the media attempted to create another Hathras over the Barabanki Rape by inserting a caste angle.
Read more
News Reports

DCP investigating Republic TV in ‘TRP scam’ transferred to Traffic police but the story might not be as simple: Here is what we know

Nupur J Sharma -
TRP scam in which, while all evidence pointed towards India Today, the Mumbai Police has been adamant in naming Republic TV, has not been without its twists.
Read more

Marathi channel Loksatta censured by Press Council of India for publishing a fake story about the State of Unity

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
PCI Inquiry Committee found that claims made by Loksatta were 'absolutely incorrect' and 'figment of imagination by the newspaper'.

Global Hunger Index Rank 2020: India improves from rank 102 in 2019 to 94 in 2020: Read details

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
The Global Hunger Index report for the year 2020 has been released and India has shown remarkable improvement in the Index

Rahul Gandhi denied permission to virtually inaugurate school in Wayanad by Kerala administration

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Kerala govt has denied permission to Congress scion Rahul Gandhi to attend the online inauguration of a school building in Wayanad

Teacher beheaded amidst chants of ‘Allahu Akbar’ in Paris, gunned down terrorist had posted pictures of severed head on SM: Here are full details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Paris beheading comes as a grim reminder of Charlie Hebdo massacre where Islamic terrorists had gunned down 12 people in their officers for publishing cartoons of Prophet Muhammad

Recently Popular

Media

Retreat, Retreat! Howls Bollywood: Bollywood production houses change tunes, now say suit against ‘entire media’, not just Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood production houses had filed a suit in the Delhi High Court to stop Arnab Goswami, Republic TV, Pradip Bhandari and Times Now from 'defaming' Bollywood.
Read more
News Reports

After Tanishq Love Jihad ad, Tata Cliq releases ad denigrating Hinduism, calls Yoga ‘boring’ while promoting Christian e-marriages

OpIndia Staff -
The ad was uploaded to the YouTube channel of Tata Cliq on the 14th of October, two days after the Tanishq ad was pulled down.
Read more
Satire

Republic TV pays NDTV anchor Sanket ₹500 to watch Republic, claims report, top officials claim it was tutorial on how to run a successful...

K Bhattacharjee -
'Eminent' NDTV news anchor Sanket Upadhyay posted pictures of the channel's newsroom on social media on Friday.
Read more
News Reports

Kashmiri Muslim woman called ‘terrorist’ by her landlady in Delhi? Read the full story that tells you exactly what happened

Shashank Bharadwaj -
Videos show that Noor Bhat was threatening landlady for asking to pay rent & bills, no proof that she was assaulted & called terrorist
Read more
Crime

Advocate Vibhor Anand arrested by Mumbai police a day after allegedly spreading fake news in Sushant Sigh Rajput and Disha Salian death cases

OpIndia Staff -
Despite court order prohibiting it, Vibhor Anand had named actor Arbaaz khan in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case
Read more
News Reports

Teacher beheaded amidst chants of ‘Allahu Akbar’ in Paris, gunned down terrorist had posted pictures of severed head on SM: Here are full details

OpIndia Staff -
Paris beheading comes as a grim reminder of Charlie Hebdo massacre where Islamic terrorists had gunned down 12 people in their officers for publishing cartoons of Prophet Muhammad
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Opinions

This is why ‘liberal’ condemnation that we see around Paris beheading was missing when Kamlesh Tiwari was murdered

K Bhattacharjee -
A high school teacher in Paris was beheaded by an Islamic fanatic for showing cartoons of prophet Mohammed to his students.
Read more
Fact-Check

Barabanki: How media and Rahul Gandhi attempted to create another Hathras using the rape of a Dalit girl but the identity of perpetrator foiled...

OpIndia Staff -
Politicians and the media attempted to create another Hathras over the Barabanki Rape by inserting a caste angle.
Read more
News Reports

Pro-congress journalists and trolls target Amitabh Bachchan’s son-in-law Nikhil Nanda when another Nikhil Nanda criticised Rahul Gandhi

OpIndia Staff -
Nikhil Nanda, the MD of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Limited, had exposed Rahul Gandhi for criticising India's handling of COVID-19 crisis
Read more
News Reports

FIR registered against Mithun Chakraborty’s son Mahaakshay and wife Yogeeta Bali alleging rape, intimidation of an actress-model

Dibakar Dutta -
The victim has claimed that Mahaakshay, son of Mithun Chakraborty, raped her after drugging her in 2015
Read more
News Reports

A Muslim man wrote to Darul Uloom if he can have a marriage similar to shown in Tanishq ad, this is what he got...

OpIndia Staff -
A Muslim man wrote to Darul Uloom Deoband seeking guidance from the Islamic seminary on his proposed marriage with a Hindu woman.
Read more
News Reports

“I am sure DCW care for all women”: Delhi landlady accused of ‘assaulting’ Kashmiri woman writes scathing letter to Swati Maliwal

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi landlady Taruna Makhija said that DCW ordered a case against her based on tweets against her without hearing her side of the story
Read more
News Reports

DCP investigating Republic TV in ‘TRP scam’ transferred to Traffic police but the story might not be as simple: Here is what we know

Nupur J Sharma -
TRP scam in which, while all evidence pointed towards India Today, the Mumbai Police has been adamant in naming Republic TV, has not been without its twists.
Read more
Crime

Delhi: JNU student pretending to be consultant to the PMO arrested for committing fraud

OpIndia Staff -
The JNU student posed himself as a Consultant to the PMO to the Custom Officials at the Delhi Airport, has been arrested.
Read more
News Reports

Ex-CBI director M Nageswara Rao raises questions about conduct of Andhra Pradesh police in a rape case by a Church Pastor in Tirupati: Here...

OpIndia Staff -
Despite the rape accused being a Church Pastor, Tirupati denied that he is a pastor, and delayed registering the case
Read more
World

Trouble mounts for Joe Biden, son’s emails reveal shady deal with Chinese firm and a ‘payout’ for the Democrat presidential nominee: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Fox News has also reported that Joe Biden himself was in on a deal that involved Hunter Biden, his son, and a Chinese company.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
463,545FollowersFollow
18,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com