Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Updated:

French nationalist leader Marine Le Pen thanks India for support as Pakistan and Turkey lead anti-France sentiments

French politicians and political activists thank Indians for standing by France as Islamists and Arab countries give a call to boycott France and its products

OpIndia Staff
Marine Le Pen
French leader Marine Le Pen thanked India for showing support (Image: dailysabah)
French Nationalist leader Marine Le Pen has thanked India in her tweet for showing support against anti-French sentiments. In recent days, several Islamic countries, including Pakistan and Turkey, have been attacking France over alleged Islamophobia. After the shocking beheading of a teacher for showing Prophet Muhammad’s cartoon in his class, several Islamic leaders have tried to whitewash the heinous crime saying Muslims cannot tolerate anything against their Prophet.

“Merci à l’Inde” – Marine Le Pen wrote on Twitter

Pen, a nationalist leader from France, in a tweet on 26th October 2020 said, “Thanks to India and to its government who have just given their support to France facing intimidation to give up its values.” She shared a link to a report on how Indians came in support of France in response to the calls to boycott French products. While one section was trending #BoycottFrenchProducts on Twitter, Indians hammered out their support and trended #IStandWithFrance as a response. In a recent statement, she also praised Macron for recalling French Ambassador from Turkey. She said, “The recall (of the French Ambassador from Turkey) is a significant act. We cannot say that it is a strong response either because a whole many questions arise of what we do with Turkey.

Who is Marine Le Pen?

Marine Le Pen is a far-right nationalist leader from France currently serving as President of the National Rally political party. She is known for her anti-immigration beliefs. Though she favored a return to the French franc currency and wanted to initiate a referendum on staying in France, later in 2019, she reportedly said she no longer wants France to leave European Union and Euro currency. As compared to his father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, she is considered to be moderate.

She has opposed EU membership of Turkey and called it against the wishes of the people of Europe. In recent times she has also called for a complete ban on headscarf in France. In her statement, she said that a war had been waged against France, and they should respond. She further added that it is not a war against any state but the ideology.

Other French politicians thank Indians too

Other French politicians and political activists joined in thanking Indian for supporting France.

The beheading of Samuel Paty and calls to Boycott France

Earlier this month, French President Emmanuel Macron said that Islam is in crisis all over the world. He also suggested to close down places of worship that are suspected of radicalisation. Just two weeks after his statement, a school teach Samuel Paty was beheaded by a radical Islamist for showing Prophet Muhammad’s cartoon in his class. Macron condemned the heinous crime strongly after which Islamic nations started boycotting French products and held protest rallies against France. Muslims are trending hashtags like #BoycottFrenchProducts and #TwitterSuspendMacron on Twitter and spreading same hatred towards France on other social media platforms. Some so-called celebrities like Waqar Zaka also tried to guilt trip Muslim celebrities as they are not boycotting France on their social media handles.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

