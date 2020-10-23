Though the so-called liberals and rabid communists have repeatedly rejected the phenomena of Love Jihad claiming it to be a figment of right-wing imagination, the cases which keep surfacing every now and then goes on to only prove that this menace not only exists but is also spreading throughout the country like wildfire. The latest being reported from the national capital- Delhi.

Love Jihad in Delhi

In this said case, an e-rickshaw driver named Dildar Qureshi entrapped a 13-year-old Hindu girl in a love affair posing as a Hindu. He then eloped with the minor on October 18. When the family of the minor Hindu girl came to know about the incident they lodged a complaint against the Muslim youth. Delhi police are currently in the lookout for Dilbar Qureshi.

According to the Hindi daily-Dainik Jagran, the 13-year-old victim lives in Delhi’s Chhatarpur area and is currently studying in class 8. The family of the victim informed the police that Dilbar, who lived in their colony, had introduced himself to everyone as Rahul. Besides, the police said that Dilbar had created many Facebook accounts under various names. The police said that the accused who originally hails from Shegupur village in Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh was already married twice and also had children.

CCTV footage revealed minor girl fled from Delhi with accused Dildar Qureshi

The minor girl’s family said that they got suspicious when the girl did not return home on the night of October 18th. Worried about her well-being, the girl’s family started searching for her and reached one of her friend’s house, whom she had gone to see that day. The friend, however, informed that the minor girl had left her house in the evening. The footage from the CCTV camera installed near the friends’ house clearly showed her going towards Qutub Metro station with accused Dildar Qureshi.

Based on the CCTV footage and the complaint filed by the victim’s family, the police has now launched a manhunt.

Muslim youth introduced his handicapped wife as his sister to deceive neighbours in his Delhi colony

The police said that Dilbar Qureshi lived with a physically handicapped girl named Soni, who he claimed was his sister. After he fled with the 13-year-old girl, it was found out that Soni was not his sister but his second wife. Sharing details, Soni’s sister revealed that on September 12, Dilbar had admitted Soni to Safdarganj Hospital in Delhi after she developed some health issues. He later got her discharged on September 24 and then ran away from home.

A few days later, on October 1, Soni’s health deteriorated again. Soni who was also 8 months pregnant with Dilbar’s child, kept trying to call him but Dildar did not come to see her, recollected Soni’s sister. On October 6, Soni and her unborn baby died. Dilbar did not even attend their funeral, revealed Soni’s sister, who also informed that their’s was a love marriage.

Dilbar had pretended to be madly in love with Soni and married her 18 months ago. The relationship started getting strained after Soni learnt that Dildar was previously married and he had left his first wife and two children. The sister said that after this was disclosed, Dilbar’s attitude towards Soni changed completely. He stopped taking care of her and started speaking to other women. He did all this despite Soni being pregnant with his child, lamented Soni’s sister.

Dilbar Quereshi has two children with his first wife

Dildar Qureshi’s brother also lives in Sangam Vihar Colony, also confirmed that Dildar had eloped and married a girl a few years ago. After the marriage Dilbar did not return to the village. The brother further confirmed that Dilbar has two children, a son and a daughter, from his first wife. Currently, Dilbar’s first wife, along with her children, is living with her parents in the village, said his brother.