Facebook shuts down Love Jihad groups that urged Hindus to remain vigil

On Thursday, social media platform Facebook removed three ‘Love Jihad’ groups for violating their community guidelines, reported Times of India. ‘Love Jihad’ refers to a well-thought-out strategy of religious proliferation wherein Muslim men entrap women of a different faith (particularly Hindus) under the pretext of love and marriage.

As per the report, the action of Facebook against the said groups comes after Times of India sent a questionnaire containing specific details about the pages to the social media giant. The said groups were allegedly involved in sharing hate speech, adult nudity, and revealing personal contact information of inter-faith couples.

Facebook groups had asked Hindus to be wary of Jihadi men

Times of India reported that one such ‘Love Jihad’ group with 18000 members would regularly post ‘guidelines’ asking parents to remain vigilant about their daughters’ university timings and their phone calls, in case her friend is from a ‘minority’ community.

The newspaper also reported about another group, which warned Hindus to remain wary of ‘jihadi’ men. The group has now been deleted by Facebook. Other groups also called for an economic boycott of those who tend to deceitfully convert the religion of a Hindu girl under the pretext of marriage.

Facebook responds to Times of India

While responding to the questionnaire sent by Times of India to Facebook, a spokesperson informed, “We have clear policies against hate speech and remove hateful content that targets anyone based on their religion, nationality, ethnicity or caste. We have made significant investments to keep hate off our platforms.”

While Times of India gets Facebook pages deleted, Love Jihad cases rise in India

There has been an overall surge in the number of ‘Love Jihad’ cases. On Monday, 21-year-old Nikita Tomar was shot to death in broad daylight by Touseef after she repeatedly turned down his advances. He had allegedly repeatedly asked her to convert to Islam as well. The shocking incident was caught on camera, visuals of which have now gone viral. Touseef and his accomplice Rehan were arrested.

Earlier, an e-rickshaw driver named Dildar Qureshi entrapped a 13-year-old Hindu girl in a love affair posing as a Hindu. He then eloped with the minor on October 18. When the family of the minor Hindu girl came to know about the incident they lodged a complaint against the Muslim youth.