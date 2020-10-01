Thursday, October 1, 2020
Home News Reports Rahul Kanwal spreads fake news, shares a video where police express solidarity with Hathras...
Editor's picksFact-CheckFeaturedMediaMedia Fact-Check
Updated:

Rahul Kanwal spreads fake news, shares a video where police express solidarity with Hathras victim’s family as ‘intimidation’

The DM's statement in which he is expressing solidarity with the family of the victim has been twisted by the journalist as intimidation

OpIndia Staff
Journalist Rahul Kanwal (Courtesy: mirrortomirror) and a Still the video in which Hathras DM is talking to the victim's family
8

As the politics around the Hathras case is getting dirtier by the day, different narratives are being woven around the unfortunate incident. Media houses are reporting on every development relating to the case and as a consequence things are either being misinterpreted or blown out of proportion.

Today a video went viral on social media showing the District Magistrate of Hathras talking to the family of the Hathras victim, which was twisted by India Today journalist Rahul Kanwal.

Sharing the video on Twitter, the journalist claimed that the DM was “intimidating” the family of the victim. However, on listening to the video, one finds that the DM was telling the victim’s family that the police are with them. The officer was heard telling the family, “Aap apni vishwasniyata khatam mat kariye. Ye media wale, mai apko bata du, aaj abhi adhe chale gye, kal subah tak adhe aur nikal jaenge, do char bachenge kal shaam tak. Hum he aapke sath khade hain. Ab apki ichchha hai apko bar bar bayaan badal k nhi badalna hai (Do not lose your credibility. Let me tell you half of these media people have already left, half of them will leave by tomorrow morning. Very few will be left by the evening. But we are standing by you. Now it is your wish whether you want to keep changing your statement or not)”.

However, the DM’s statement in which he is expressing solidarity with the family of the victim has been twisted by the journalist as intimidation. While he said that the police is with the family, Rahul Kanwal circulated fake news by saying the DM was intimidating the family.

Priyanka Gandhi had shared a video showing Victim’s father being prompted to speak

It is noteworthy, that earlier in the day Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had posted a video of Hathras’s victim’s father on Twitter alleging that the family was being pressurised. However, it was clearly obvious from the video that a voice in the background was suggesting the victim’s father to say certain things on camera. The voice was suggesting the father to demand court monitored CBI probe.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Rahul Kanwal spreads fake news, shares a video where police express solidarity with Hathras victim’s family as ‘intimidation’

OpIndia Staff -
In the video, the Hathras DM can be seen telling the family of the victim that the administration is standing in their support.
Read more
News Reports

Journalist says brutal murder of teenage girl in Hathras is ‘God-given strategic opportunity’ for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

OpIndia Staff -
Priyanka Gandhi has been launching a no-holds-barred attack against the Yogi govt over the Hathras gang-rape incident
Read more

As the world battles Chinese virus and India plants its feet against Chinese aggression, The Hindu makes money by printing Chinese propaganda

Media Editorial Desk -
While the dead bodies mount and India fights a dual battle with the communist regime in the form of their unprovoked aggression at the LAC, Leftist paper, The Hindu, is making money from China and furthering its propaganda for its readers.

The incredible stupidity of liberals in asking “How can Ram or Krishna have a birthplace?”

News Reports Abhishek Banerjee -
Liberals need to know that just like non-man entities like governments, companies, NGOs etc., Gods also can own property

Rahul Gandhi finds clean spot to ‘fall’, Congress minions prompt him to ask correct questions to Police: Tragedy of a woman becomes political playground

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have been arrested by UP Police under section 188 of the IPC

Kapil Mishra was not described as a ‘whistleblower’ in the Delhi Riots chargesheet, people being threatened by Rahul Roy were: What media hid

Media Fact-Check Nupur J Sharma -
An untruth propagated by media was that the Delhi Riots chargesheet filed detailing the conspiracy terms Kapil Mishra as a 'whistleblower'.

Recently Popular

Crime

Hathras gang rape: Victim cremated, accused arrested. All you need to know about the case

OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had a telephonic conversation with PM Modi regarding the incident and said that a special team has been formed to probe into the incident. The team will submit the report in next seven days.
Read more
News Reports

‘Maal is cigarette and hash are its different brands’, Deepika Padukone makes bizarre claims when confronted with ‘drug’ chats: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Deepika Padukone and others were apprised in advance as to what needed to be said during the interrogation, claimed NCB
Read more
News Reports

Viral message claiming that home minister Amit Shah flown to New York for treatment is false, read details

OpIndia Staff -
A message has gone viral on WhatsApp claiming that Amit Shah was shifted to the USA via an air ambulance due to 'critical condition'
Read more
Social Media

Bangalore Mirror journalist loses her mind over OpIndia’s coverage of Delhi anti-Hindu riots, suffers meltdown over long DMs and emails

OpIndia Staff -
After constantly sending lengthy emails and elaborate DMs, the Bangalore Mirror journalist also claimed that she does not want to 'engage in a conversation'.
Read more
News Reports

Here is why #BabyPenguin is trending on Twitter, and why Aaditya Thackeray is called so by some

OpIndia Staff -
Yuva Sena registered complaint against twitter user for calling Aaditya Thackeray "Baby Penguin" and Uddhav Thackeray "Aurangzeb"
Read more
Crime

Rajasthan: Two minor girls gang-raped, accused threatened girls in front of the police

OpIndia Staff -
Two minor girls gang-raped for three days in Rajasthan.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Rahul Kanwal spreads fake news, shares a video where police express solidarity with Hathras victim’s family as ‘intimidation’

OpIndia Staff -
In the video, the Hathras DM can be seen telling the family of the victim that the administration is standing in their support.
Read more
Crime

In just a week, Rajasthan sees 11 cases of rape, including sexual assault of minors: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
11 cases of rapes, sexual assault reported in Rajasthan in a week.
Read more
News Reports

The dancing boys of Afghanistan: A report on the rising ‘baccha bazi’ in the country

Nivan Sadh -
'Baccha Bazi' or 'Child play' is a practice in which young (and often pre-pubescent) boys are made to dress like girls and dance erotically in front of middle-aged Afghan men
Read more
News Reports

SDPI leader Tasleem Rehmani calls SC verdict on Ayodhya wrong, says will rebuild Babri even it takes a thousand years

OpIndia Staff -
Tasleem Rehmani said that the he respected the Supreme Court but said that the Ram Janmabhoomi Babri judgment is wrong
Read more
Social Media

Rahul Gandhi has a great ‘fall’: The media stunt of Hathras journey has turned into a meme fest

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi is the largest stakeholder of Meme maker Rozgar Yojna. He is the muse, the inspiration and the idea that makes legendary meme artists create meme-masterpieces.
Read more
News Reports

Journalist says brutal murder of teenage girl in Hathras is ‘God-given strategic opportunity’ for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

OpIndia Staff -
Priyanka Gandhi has been launching a no-holds-barred attack against the Yogi govt over the Hathras gang-rape incident
Read more
Media

As the world battles Chinese virus and India plants its feet against Chinese aggression, The Hindu makes money by printing Chinese propaganda

Editorial Desk -
While the dead bodies mount and India fights a dual battle with the communist regime in the form of their unprovoked aggression at the LAC, Leftist paper, The Hindu, is making money from China and furthering its propaganda for its readers.
Read more
News Reports

The incredible stupidity of liberals in asking “How can Ram or Krishna have a birthplace?”

Abhishek Banerjee -
Liberals need to know that just like non-man entities like governments, companies, NGOs etc., Gods also can own property
Read more
News Reports

Chattisgarh: 12th pass man found running medical store, nursing home with 4 beds

OpIndia Staff -
During the raid, the DM and revenue department officials also found a 4-bed nursing home being operated inside the medical store where a female patient was being treated for typhoid.
Read more
News Reports

Rahul Gandhi finds clean spot to ‘fall’, Congress minions prompt him to ask correct questions to Police: Tragedy of a woman becomes political playground

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have been arrested by UP Police under section 188 of the IPC
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

244,698FansLike
457,194FollowersFollow
17,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com