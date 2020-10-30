Friday, October 30, 2020
Home Media As Pakistan minister admits role in Pulwama attack, Rajdeep Sardesai rushes to his rescue,...
Editor's picksFeaturedMediaNews Reports
Updated:

As Pakistan minister admits role in Pulwama attack, Rajdeep Sardesai rushes to his rescue, allows him to ‘clarify’, attack India instead, NDTV follows suit

In the interview with India Today, Fawad seemed nervous and fumbling for words. Any experienced journalist could have torn him a new one if the intent was clear and present. However, Rajdeep Sardesai chose to give him a free-run not only to go back on his earlier admission but also pull India down

OpIndia Staff
India Today and NDTV provides space for Pakistan Minister to defend his own admission about Pulwama terror attack.
1232

Hours after Pakistan’s Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry had openly admitted Pakistan role in the barbaric 2019 Pulwama terror attack exposing Pakistan’s direct support for Islamic terrorists, certain Indian media outlets like NDTV and India Today shockingly provided a platform to Fawad Chaudhry to ‘issue a clarification’.

On Thursday, India Today network and controversial Congress-era news network NDTV, granted space to a terror-enabler like Fawad Chaudhry to defend his earlier admission about Pakistan’s active role in carrying out Pulwama terror attack that left 40 Indian soldiers martyred.

NDTV, which has a history of propagating pro-Pakistan views on television, took to Twitter to put out a statement issued by Pakistan Minister Fawad Chaudhry. “Pak minister who bragged about Pulwama tells NDTV, ‘Pakistan doesn’t allow any terrorism, I was misinterpreted’,” reported NDTV.

Image Source: NDTV

India Today does an interview with Pakistan minister

India Today, which is currently accused of manipulating viewership ratings, went a step ahead to telecast an interview with the Pakistan Minister just hours of his shocking admission of Pakistan’s involvement in the 2019 Pulwama terror attacks that killed 40 CRPF soldiers.

Rajdeep Sardesai, in his show, invited Fawad Chaudhry and provided him with a platform to clarify earlier statements made inside the National Assembly. Calling the Pakistan Minister as ‘Saheb’, Rajdeep Sardesai enabled the Pakistani minister to make an u-turn on his own admission.

The controversial ‘journalist’ did not even pose tough questions to Pakistan minister or confronted him for admitting to Pakistan’s direct role in creating instability in the region and rather provided an opportunity for the terror-enablers to whitewash their crimes.

Speaking to India Today, Fawad Chaudhry attempted to clarify on his earlier admission by claiming that one should watch the entire speech he made in the National Assembly on Thursday.

Making a u-turn, the Pakistan Minister claimed that when he spoke of Pulwama inside the National Assembly, he was referring to Pakistan’s immediate military response aftermath of Balakot airstrikes carried out by Indian Air Force on February 26, 2019, and not the Pulwama terror attacks.

During the entire interview, Rajdeep Sardesai enabled Chaudhry to distort his own admissions made on the floor of Pakistan’s Parliament and allowed him to get away with troublesome claims of India being the country that believes in festering trouble.

Rajdeep Sardesai allowed the following statements to be made by Fawad Chaudhry without offering any counter, condemnation or even a follow-up question:

  1. “I thought this is how Indian media behaves (referring to how his statement was allegedly ‘twisted’).
  2. “We don’t believe on ‘ghus ke marna like the Indian media believes, or the Indian security establishment believes that ki ‘terrorism karwao to wo ghuske maarna hai’. He then says, ‘we used our jets to openly attack India'”.
  3. “If someone believes in India that for political success, statements need to be twisted, then I can’t help”.

Essentially, Rajdeep Sardesai allowed a Pakistani minister who had just admitted that Pakistan actively carried out the Pulwama terror attack to insinuate not only that Pakistan fought India “honourably” but also, that it is the Indian Army that believes in spreading terrorism and not Pakistan.

While Fawad Chaudhry made such wildly ridiculous allegations, Rajdeep stayed mum. In fact, after these statements were made, almost agitated over Fawad putting Imran Khan in a touch spot, he questions Fawad about how he has now contradicted the earlier claims of Imran Khan that Pakistan had no role to play in the Pulwama terror attack.

Rajdeep Sardesai, troubled over Pakistan’s own admission of perpetrating terror in India, questioned Fawad Chaudhary for deviating from Pakistan’s earlier stand claiming that it did not have anything to do with Pulwama terror attacks.

In the interview with India Today, Fawad seemed nervous and fumbling for words. Any experienced journalist could have torn him a new one if the intent was clear and present. However, Rajdeep Sardesai chose to give him a free-run not only to go back on his earlier admission but also pull India down after admitting that Pakistan was carrying out terror attacks on its soil.

This fact was observed even by Army veterans who took exception to Rajdeep Sardesai’s conduct.

Army veteran Major General Harsha Kakar went on to call the interview a “terribly conducted interview” that was “aimed at aiding rather than confronting”.

Pakistan Minister admits Pakistan role in carrying out Pulwama terror attack

It is pertinent to note that on Wednesday Pakistan’s Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry admitted Terroristan’s role in the barbaric 2019 Pulwama terror attack. Responding to the opposition criticism against Imran ‘Taliban’ Khan-led government over its failure to respond to India, Fawad Chaudhry said that Pakistan gave a befitting reply to India by entering their territory and attacking them in Pulwama.

“Humne Hindustan ko ghus ke maara (We hit India in their home). Our success in Pulwama, is a success of the people under the leadership of Imran Khan. You and us are all part of that success,” Fawad Chaudhry said in the national assembly.

“We are proud that our brave sons (terrorists) entered their territory and attacked them in Pulwama. Even Indian media is ashamed to report about Pulwama incident,” said Fawad Chaudhry as he boasted about Pakistan’s direct involvement in the deadly terrorist attack on CRPF convoy in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir on February 14, 2019.

The Pakistan Minister was referring to the suicide-attack unleashed by Pakistan-sponsored terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad on the convoy of CRPF soldiers. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Congress MLA organises protest of thousands of Muslims against French President and his ‘Islamophobia’ after his citizens were beheaded for ‘blasphemy’

OpIndia Staff -
Congress MLA Arif Masood organised and led a protest supporting terrorism in the name of Islam that led to the beheading of Samuel Paty and others in France.
Read more
Media

As Pakistan minister admits role in Pulwama attack, Rajdeep Sardesai rushes to his rescue, allows him to ‘clarify’, attack India instead, NDTV follows suit

OpIndia Staff -
India Today and NDTV come together to rescue Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry after he admitted Terroristan's role in Pulwama attack
Read more

Former PM of Malaysia goes from talking about women’s ‘secret place’ to inciting genocide for insulting Islam in single tweet thread: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mahathir Mohamad justified the attacks on French people by Islamist terrorist saying that mere boycott could not compensate the wrongs of France.

‘We are proud’: Terroristan admits hand in Pulwama attack, minister claims victory of people under leadership of Imran ‘Taliban’ Khan

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
"Humne Hindustan ko ghus ke maara", Pakistani minister Fawad Chaudhry described how Pakistan orchestrated Pulwama terror attack

After Nice, another Islamic terrorist shouting Allahu Akbar attacks France’s Avignon, guard at French embassy in Jeddah attacked too

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Three attacks have been reported in a single day, Mayor of Nice in France asks people to unit against "Islamofascisim terrorist attack"

Mumbai police intensifies witch-hunt, now wants details that would give him almost unfettered access to the Republic TV newsroom: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai police have demanded access to the newsroom of the channel including the contact details, addresses and login IDs of journalists.

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Modi, Modi’ slogans inside Pakistan National Assembly: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
The name of PM Modi echoed on Monday as members of Pakistan's opposition members chanted 'Modi, Modi' slogans inside Pakistan National assembly
Read more
News Reports

Chinese state-run channel shows the portrait of Prophet Muhammad, netizens ask if Muslim nations will boycott China

OpIndia Staff -
Arslan Hidayat, an Uyghur Rights Activist, took to Twitter shared a video of a Chinese TV series on Twitter in which it was depicted that an Arab ambassador visiting China during the rule of Tang dynasty gifts a portrait of the Prophet Muhammad to the Chinese emperor.
Read more
News Reports

‘His legs were shivering, head was sweating fearing attack by India’: Pakistani opposition leader reveals why Imran Khan govt had released Abhinandan Varthaman

OpIndia Staff -
PML(N) leader Ayaz Sadiq said that Pakistani Foreign Minister had feared that India would attack Pakistan if Abhinandan is not returned
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Pro-India accounts disrupt Pakistan’s anti-India online meeting on Zoom, play pro-Hindu and Indian nationalistic songs

OpIndia Staff -
Indic social media users caused embarrassment to Pakistani authorities and diplomats after they raided their online event on zoom
Read more
News Reports

Here are ‘liberals’ who hailed Imran Khan’s benevolence for releasing Abhinandan, while he was shaking in his boots, thinking of Modi going to war

OpIndia Staff -
The usual suspects declared Imran Khan 'won' despite the fact that it was Indian Armed Forces that destroyed terror camps in Pakistan.
Read more
News Reports

France: Three killed, reportedly beheaded by an Islamic terrorist shouting Allahu Akbar at a Church in Nice

OpIndia Staff -
Three people have died of which at least two are reportedly beheaded in a terrorist attack at Notre Dame Church in Nice, France.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Congress MLA organises protest of thousands of Muslims against French President and his ‘Islamophobia’ after his citizens were beheaded for ‘blasphemy’

OpIndia Staff -
Congress MLA Arif Masood organised and led a protest supporting terrorism in the name of Islam that led to the beheading of Samuel Paty and others in France.
Read more
News Reports

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan restrains NIA officials as they conduct raids at NGO headed by former Delhi Minorities Commission Chairman, FIR registered

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi police filed FIR against AAP legislator Amanatullah Khan for obstructing NIA officials from conducting raids in Jamia Nagar.
Read more
World

Bangladesh: Muslim mob beats Muslim man to death and then burn his body after rumours of blasphemy in a mosque

OpIndia Staff -
A man was lynched to death by a fanatic Muslim mob in Lalmonirhat district of Rangpur Division in Bangladesh over charges of blasphemy.
Read more
Media

As Pakistan minister admits role in Pulwama attack, Rajdeep Sardesai rushes to his rescue, allows him to ‘clarify’, attack India instead, NDTV follows suit

OpIndia Staff -
India Today and NDTV come together to rescue Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry after he admitted Terroristan's role in Pulwama attack
Read more
News Reports

The Print columnist Zainab Sikander Siddiqui wants Charlie Hebdo to have the “guts” to mock the Holocaust if it wants to publish cartoons on...

OpIndia Staff -
Zainab Sikander Siddiqui ruled that Charlie Hebdo cartoons mocking other religions are not offensive, only cartoons on Islam are offensive
Read more
News Reports

NBSA summons Zee News editor Sudhir Chaudhary for “divisive” report on the different types of Jihad, says it targets the Muslim community

OpIndia Staff -
NBSA asked Zee News Editor-in-chief Sudhir Chaudhary to appear for a hearing on November 26 via video conferencing
Read more
News Reports

Former PM of Malaysia goes from talking about women’s ‘secret place’ to inciting genocide for insulting Islam in single tweet thread: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Mahathir Mohamad justified the attacks on French people by Islamist terrorist saying that mere boycott could not compensate the wrongs of France.
Read more
News Reports

AajTak, Zee News and others apologise after NBSA pulls up the channels for spreading fake news on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

OpIndia Staff -
AajTak, Zee News and India TV air apology for its insensitive and sensationalised reporting of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
Read more
News Reports

India objects to Saudi Arabia over distorted map of India on new 20 Riyal banknote, asks to take urgent corrective steps

OpIndia Staff -
India registered objection over a distorted map showing Jammu and Kashmir separated from India in newly released 20 Riyal banknote
Read more
News Reports

While Uddhav Thackeray govt stalled a development project to ‘save Aarey’, Shiv Sena-led BMC has now been fined for letting untreated sewage into the...

OpIndia Staff -
NGT has slapped Shiv Sena-led Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) a fine Rs 34 crore for letting untreated sewage into water
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
471,184FollowersFollow
19,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com