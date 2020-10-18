Meena Harris, the niece of Democratic Vice-Presidential nominee Kamala Harris, took to Twitter to share a photoshopped image, which depicted Kamala Harris as Maa Durga. The image also showed Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden as a lion, the ‘vahana’ (vehicle) of Maa Durga.

Tweet by Meena Harris, now deleted

In the image, Kamala Harris symbolized as ‘Durga’ was seen killing US President Donald Trump, who was depicted as buffalo demon “Mahishasura”.

“I am actually speechless, other than to say that the first day of Navaratri was LIT,” said Meena Harris in her tweet.

However, the tweet did not go down well with netizens who slammed her for trying to exploit Hindu traditions for the political brownie points.

Deeply offended with this image…Kamala Harris as MAA DURGA! May bhavani forgive her for this uddandata. — Bitto (@reclusiveIndian) October 18, 2020

Some even questioned whether Harris would draw up such a caricature with Prophet Muhammad of Islam.

Try doing the same with Mohammad as well!! Aah but u value your neck after what's happened in France!! Hindus take it easy so u think you could do anything…karma always comes to bite you.. — Rohit Menon (@the_angry_hindu) October 18, 2020

Just few days back, a man chanting ‘Allahu Akbar’ had beheaded a teacher over allegations of showing caricature of Prophet Muhammad to his students.

Some even questioned the fairness of trying to use Hindu symbolism in a bid to sway votes ahead of US Presidential elections.

America's elections have reduced to such a religious diversity. While I've NO problems with any religions, But diverting the votes of American Indians thru this sudden change of Tactics by @KamalaHarris is NOT at all Ethical.

Does Kamala Know the essence of Sanadhana Dharma? — Rangarajan S (@rangakidambee) October 18, 2020

Hope you realize these tactics are more damaging than anything else. Nobody wants politicians to be portrayed as gods. Please stop it. — Aishwarya Mudgil (@AishwaryaMudgi1) October 18, 2020

Some even questioned what work Kamala had done to be compared to Goddess Durga.

What work have you ever even done to to compare her with Durga Maa? Stop insulting our gods and culture for your politics. Have some shame and delete this. If you want votes this badly then try showing J0€ B!d€n as P₹ophet M0h@nned and muzzies will also vote for you. https://t.co/3hD5bEqANa — Akshay Nair (@TheZeroGeass) October 18, 2020

Navratri is a holiday. Ok seasonal Hindu https://t.co/FiDm8ylIef — Monica (@TrulyMonica) October 18, 2020

Amusingly, Kamala Harris also appears pretty clueless about the festival.

In a strangely worded tweet, Harris had wished Hindu Americans happy Navratri as a ‘holiday’.

Following the social media outrage, Meena Harris quietly deleted her tweet.