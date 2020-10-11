Sunday, October 11, 2020
Rahul Rajput murder case: His Muslim girlfriend was present at the spot, urged her brothers to let him go

The girl has also confessed that her brother were the masterminds behind the killing of 18-year-old Rahul Rajput on the suspicion that he had a love affair with the teenage Muslim girl.

OpIndia Staff
Rajput Rajput, the deceased victim, with his Muslim girlfriend/ Image Source: Aaj Tak
74

In a sensational development to the Rahul Rajput murder case in Delhi, the Muslim girlfriend of the deceased 18-year-old boy has disclosed that the murder of Rahul was a pre-planned act as her brothers had made detailed preparation for the same.

Coming forward for the first time after the murder took place, the girlfriend of Rahul has said that she was present at the spot when her brothers and their associates brutally thrashed Rahul Rajput in Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar over an alleged love affair. The 16-year-old girl said that she even requested her brothers to not attack Rahul and claimed that she even tried to save Rahul.

Speaking to the media, the girlfriend of the deceased boy said that she received a call around 6 PM on Thursday from one of her maternal uncle’s son, who asked her regarding Rahul. The girl, reportedly said to her brother that Rahul was not using his mobile phone as his mother had sold it off. After that the girl the number of some other relative of Rahul to her cousin. After getting the contact number, her relative called up Rahul and asked him to meet them. The girl said that her brothers had asked Rahul to meet them to discuss tuitions.

Narrating the incident, the girl said, “Rahul asked me whether we should go and meet my brother. I said as it was a matter of just five minutes, let’s go. I went out and called my brother, who immediately arrived at the spot and starts brutally assaulting Rahul. I tried hard to save Rahul but could not save him.” She said that she kept yelling that Rahul’s health is not well, don’t beat him, but they didn’t spare him and continued to beat him.

The girl has also confessed that her brother were the masterminds behind the killing of 18-year-old Rahul Rajput on the suspicion that he had a love affair with the teenage Muslim girl.

Talking to Aaj Tak, the girl revealed that her own brother Raj, her two cousins Shahanwaz and Kaif, her neighbor and distant relative Tajuddin, Shahanwaj’s friend Hussain, and 3-4 goons who are friends of Hussain were part of the assault.

The girl also revealed that there is a police station near the place where the incident happened, and she ran towards it to get help. But the policemen there refuse to come, saying ‘what should we do if someone is fighting’.

CCTV shows that girl was with the deceased during attacks

The CCTV footages recovered by the Delhi Police also substantiate the claims made by the girlfriend of Rahul Rajput. According to CCTV footage, the girl was present alongside the deceased victim at the time of the attack.

In the footage, both Rahul and his Muslim girlfriend were seen walking holding each other’s hand. In the video, some other people, allegedly the attackers, were are also reportedly seen. In another CCTV footage, Rahul was also seen walking alone after being severely injured.

The Delhi Police, after securing the footage, has now decided to interrogate Rahul’s girlfriend in connection with the murder case.

According to the police, one of the accused Mohammad Raj, along with his relatives reached the spot. As he saw Rahul and girl together, he was enraged and began to abuse both. Later, the Muslim youth began to thrash Rahul over the love affair.

Meanwhile, following the disclosure, the Rahul’s girlfriend has been sent to Nari Niketan for her safety. The Delhi Police have stated that the girl’s life in danger as her family members may harm her. Even the girl has said that her family members will try to kill her too.

Rahul Rajput murdered for over love affair with a Muslim girl

An 18-year-old boy named Rahul Rajput was brutally beaten to death in Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar by Mohammad Afroz, Mohammad Raj and three others over an alleged love affair with a Muslim girl.

The Muslim girl’s family, particularly her brothers, were opposed to their inter-religious affair. Enraged over their relationship, the girl’s brother, along with his friends, confronted Rahul and the girl near Adarsh Nagar in Delhi and brutally assaulted him, leaving him mortally injured.

Later, an injured Rahul was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The autopsy report of the young man read that he had sustained multiple internal injuries in his abdomen.

Talking to OpIndia, a police official from Adarsh Nagar police station had stated that Rahul Rajput was beaten up by the five accused because they were opposed to his relationship with the sister of one of them. All the five have been arrested and booked under the charges of murder, he said.

Rahul Rajput murder case: His Muslim girlfriend was present at the spot, urged her brothers to let him go

