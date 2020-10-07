In fresh trouble for Netflix, a criminal charge has been filed against the streaming giant in Texas, the United States over its controversial movie ‘Cuties’.

According to the reports, streaming-giant Netflix is now facing indictment over the movie ‘Cuties’, a French film that has stoked a massive controversy over extreme sexualisation of minor girls, including charges of promoting child trafficking and paedophilia.

Republican party leader Matt Schaefer took to Twitter to state that the Netflix has been indicted by a grand jury for promoting content in ‘Cuties’ film that depicts lewd exhibition of minor girls.

“Netflix, Inc. indicted by grand jury in Tyler County, Texas for promoting material in Cuties film which depicts lewd exhibition of pubic area of a clothed or partially clothed child who was younger than 18 [years] of age which appeals to the prurient interest in sex,” he wrote.

The indictment order also states that the material held no serious “literary, artistic, political, or scientific value.”

Meanwhile, Netflix has defended the movie and stated that the movie is a social commentary against the sexualisation of young children.

“‘Cuties’ is a social commentary against the sexualization of young children,” the statement said. “This charge is without merit and we stand by the film,” it added.

Outrage against the controversial movie grows

Earlier, US Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard had called out Netflix for streaming controversial movie ‘Cuties’ and had referred to the newly released film as child porn.

The Democratic Hawaii Representative Gabbard had also said that she has cancelled her Netflix account and urged others to ‘cancel’ Netflix over the movie ‘Cuties’ which promotes sexualization of minor girls .

Gabbard attacked streaming giant Netflix arguing that the controversial film will only increase the appetite for paedophiles and help fuel the child sex trafficking trade.

Slamming the Netflix for being “complicit” in promoting such dangerous content that encouraged paedophilia, Tulsi Gabbard called people to cancel their Netflix subscription.

Not only Tulsi Gabbard, politicians from both the Democratic and the Republican party had lashed out at Netflix for promoting such content. Donald Trump Jr, Ted Cruz had also raised their voice against the controversial movie.

Cuties: Netflix film depicts gross sexualisation of minor girls

The Netflix movie – ‘Cuties’ has been at the centre of controversy ever since its posters were first released by Netflix. Various social media users had slammed the platform for hyper-sexualisation of children and promoting paedophilia under the guise of creative art.

The trailer of the movie and the manner in which it depicted the children had shocked the viewers across the world, who slammed the streaming giant for promoting child porn and enabling sexualisation of young girls. The promo had shown an 11-year old little girl experiencing oppression and finding joy in twerking.

Several critics had pointed out that the movie depicts gross sexualisation of children and promotes scenes representing 11-year-old girls as sexual objects by perversely exposing their body parts and making them perform lewd dance steps.