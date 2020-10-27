The brutal murder of a 21-year-old Hindu student named Nikita Tomar in full public view by two men outside the Aggarwal college in Ballabgarh, Faridabad, has left the nation reeling in shock. A day before, she had filed an FIR accusing Sajid alias Rahul of harassment and trying to force her to convert to Islam.

The family of the deceased have called the killing of the 21-year-old a case of ‘love jihad’. The girl’s brother had said that Tauseef, the main accused, was forcing his sister to convert her religion to Islam. Now, according to new details that have emerged in the case, Tauseef, the prime accused in the case, reportedly belongs to a family of influential Congress politicians.

Congress’ link with the prime accused in Nikita Tomar murder case emerges

According to reports, Tauseef is the grandson of Kabir Ahmed, a Congress leader who was elected as an MLA from Haryana’s Nuh constituency in 1975 and from the Tauru constituency in 1982. He continued to be Khanpur and Raisika village sarpanch for almost 20 years. Khanpur and Raisika are located in Nuh Tehsil of Mewat district in Haryana.

Moreover, Tauseef’s late uncle Khurshid Ahmad was a Congress MP of Haryana and was an ex-Cabinet minister of Haryana. Khurshid Ahmed’s son and Taufeeq’s cousin brother Aftab Ahmed was elected as MLA from Nuh, Mewat on the ticket of Congress Party and has been a Minister as well.

Political pressure being exerted to save Tauseef

The deceased’s brother has revealed in an interview to the media that a lot of political pressure is being exerted to save Tauseef. He has also named Congress leader Aftab Ahmed in his statement.

Since Tauseef’s connection with the Congress party has come to the fore, social media has been outraging asking why the Congress scions and the Congress friendly media, which had created such a hue and cry over the Hathras incident are maintaining a stoic silence over the brutal killing of Nikita Tomar.

While victim’s family claims Love Jihad, Tauseef’s uncle and Congress MLA denies allegations

Interestingly, while the victim’s family has claimed that this was a case of Love Jihad where the accused, Tauseef pressurised the victim to embrace Islam, Tauseef’s uncle Javed Ahmed has claimed that the allegations of conversion and love jihad are wrong and baseless. He added that he did not know about the weapon in Tauseef’s possession.

Angry over the incident, a group of protesters staged a demonstration and blocked the road in Faridabad Tuesday. The woman’s family is also part of the dharna. Protests are also being held outside the college of the woman with her friends demanding stringent punishment to the accused.

The victim’s mother has urged the authorities to take strong action against the accused, saying she will not cremate her daughter until the accused is “encountered.”

Meanwhile, the Haryana Police on Tuesday arrested the two accused Tauseef and Rehan who allegedly shot dead a 21-year-old girl Nikita Tomar in Ballabhgarh, Faridabad on Monday. They were arrested from Mewat by the 10-member SIT constituted by the Haryana Police to nab the culprits.