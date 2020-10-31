Pakistani human rights activist Rahat Austin had recently shared that the homes of Hindus belonging to the highly marginalised and socio-economically backward Bheel and Meghwal community was set on fire in Pakistan. He said that one Dost Muhammad and some others simultaneously set fire to the houses of these poverty-stricken Hindus in Pakistan’s Sumar Puli, Khai, Sanghar and Sindh district. Rahat Austin also informed that a similar incident occurred on the same day in Tando Gulam Ali, Badin, Sindh.

The activist claims that by carrying out such atrocities, these Islamists continuously try and create pressure on these marganalised Hindus to either take up Islam or have them work as slaves.

Homes of Hindu Bheel & Meghwal community are set on fire by Dost Muhammad & others in Sumar Puli,Khai, Sanghar, Sindh-Pakistan. Same day this happened in Tando Gulam Ali, Badin,Sindh. These tricks are used to trappe these poor souls into slavery or force them to convert to Islam pic.twitter.com/3ZAMeoG4sN — Rahat Austin (@johnaustin47) October 31, 2020

This incident is, however, not an exclusive incident. Many such incidents have been reported in the past which go on to describe the extent of affliction the Hindu minorities are being subjected to in the terror state of Pakistan.

Only, last month we reported how 171 Hindu men, women and children belonging to the Bheel community were forcefully converted to Islam inside a madarsa in Pakistan’s Sindh province. Rahat had informed that the poor and vulnerable community has been subject to mass conversion under various allurements.

Similarly, in June this year, as many as 102 Hindus were allegedly forcibly converted to Islam in the Golarchi district of Pakistan’s Sindh province. Moreover, it was also reported that all the idols of Hindu gods kept in a local temple were destroyed and the premises was converted into a mosque.

Hindus in Pakistan accepting Islam to survive in the country

Due to the continuous atrocities, many poor Hindus of Pakistan have been left with no choice but to accept Islam. According to reports, many Hindus have become Muslims in hope that they will get money and dignity to survive in the Islamic state of Pakistan.