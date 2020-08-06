Thursday, August 6, 2020

Arrested for comments against Uddhav and Aditya Thackeray, Twitter user Sunaina Holey gets bail after BJYM leader’s help

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter user Sunaina Holey was arrested after a Shiv Sena leader complained to police against her anti-Thackeray tweets.
Assam: Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan celebration by Bajrang Dal attacked by Muslim locals, curfew imposed

OpIndia Staff -
The Muslim locals allegedly objected to the Bajrang Dal members chanting slogans and playing music. The arguments soon led to a violent clash.
While most Bollywood actors and cricketers chose not to welcome Ram Mandir, here are the ones who did not shy away

OpIndia Staff -
Only a few actors and sportspersons celebrated Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan and shared wishes on social media.
Remembering Sushma Swaraj: Watch her historic speech in Lok Sabha on secularism, being unapologetic Hindu and Ram Mandir

OpIndia Staff -
In June 1996, Sushma Swaraj had spoken in Lok Sabha on secularism, communalism, Ram Mandir and being an unapologetic Hindu
Ram Janmabhoomi movement: Three sacrifices that can never be forgotten

Abhishek Banerjee -
Five hundred years of struggle went into Ram Janmabhoomi moment. There would be so many heroes that it is impossible to remember them all.
Hindus in Pakistan are accepting Islam so that they can survive in the country

Pakistani Hindus are known to be one the most badly persecuted minority community in the world. They have been victim of systemic discrimination and forced conversions. There have been regular reports about how young Hindu girls are kidnapped and married off to their abductors in Pakistan. The abductors then claim that the Hindu girls ‘eloped’ with them and willingly changed their religion.

Now a report in the New York Times has shown how the poor Hindus of Pakistan are left with no choice but to accept Islam. The report mentions that many Hindus have become Muslims in hope that they will get money and dignity to survive in the Islamic state of Pakistan.

“The dehumanization of minorities coupled with these very scary times we are living in — a weak economy and now the pandemic — we may see a raft of people converting to Islam to stave off violence or hunger or just to live to see another day,” Farahnaz Ispahani, a senior fellow at the Religious Freedom Institute, a research group in Washington, was quoted as saying by the New York Times.

You can read more on religious persecution of minorities in Pakistan here.

BCCI and VIVO India cancel partnership for upcoming IPL season

OpIndia Staff -
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and VIVO Mobile India Pvt Ltd have suspended their partnership for the upcoming Indian Premiere League (IPL) season.
93-year-old former Pope Benedict seriously ill

OpIndia Staff -
Pope Benedict XVI served as head of the Church and sovereign of the Vatican City State from 2005. He resigned from Papacy in 2013.
PM Modi greets the nation on Sanskrit Day

OpIndia Staff -
World Sanskrit Day celebrates one of the most ancient languages of the world. It falls on the full moon day of the month of Shravan as per Hindu calendar.
Yogi Adityanath to reach Ayodhya to review preparations for Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi will be carrying out the Bhoomi Pujan for Bhavya Ram Mandir on 5th August 2020.
