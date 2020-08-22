Saturday, August 22, 2020
Tongue inside the mouth, absence of froth, and a missing timestamp: Final autopsy report of Sushant Singh Rajput

As per a report by India Today, the final autopsy report lacked a timestamp, which is considered a critical piece of information. Dr. Sudhir Gupta, the head of the Forensics Department at AIIMS, has stated that the Mumbai police should have sought a second opinion from doctors since the column for the timestamp was left vacant.

OpIndia Staff
Autopsy report of Sushant Singh Rajput reveals absence of froth in mouth
Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo Credits: The Indian Express)
The mystery surrounding the death of the 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput is getting deeper with each passing day. The final autopsy report of the deceased actor, conducted under the watch of the Mumbai police, has revealed crucial details which have now put the investigative authorities in the dock.

According to the final autopsy report, as accessed by Times Now, rigor mortis (stiffness in muscles) was observed on the upper and lower limbs of Sushant Singh Rajput. While no decomposition of the body was observed, the natural eyelids of the actor remained partially opened. The report further revealed that his tongue was inside his closed mouth and no frothing or oozing of blood was observed. The actor’s cornea was hazy, conjunctiva congested and his teeth remained intact.

Besides, the autopsy report rules out fractures around his neck and cranium. “Pressure abrasion (ligature mark) present around the neck at the level of thyroid-cartilage, passes obliquely upward, backward towards mastoid process on both sides,” the report noted. Besides, the report has mentioned the cause of death of Sushant Singh Rajput as ‘asphyxia due to hanging’.

Autopsy report of Sushant Singh Rajput lacks time stamp

As per a report by India Today, the final autopsy report lacked a timestamp, which is considered a critical piece of information. Dr. Sudhir Gupta, the head of the Forensics Department at AIIMS, has stated that the Mumbai police should have sought a second opinion from doctors since the column for the timestamp was left vacant. “It is a hard fact, what can be said about that … they should give it. It is mandatory,” he was quoted as saying. He further added, “If there is something missing (in the autopsy report) they have to take a second opinion from doctors.”

Medical team to scrutinise autopsy report

Dr Sudhir who had led the forensic investigation in the sensational cases of Jessica Lal, Sunanda Pushkar, Gopinath Munde, and Sheena Bora is a part of a team that will head to Mumbai on August 27 to analyse the medical and autopsy reports of Sushant Singh Rajput. Reportedly, he will be sent all files on Sunday and it would take him 3-4 days to scrutinise the reports.

Supreme Court directs Mumbai police to hand case to CBI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the unnatural death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The SC has asked the Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence they have collected in connection the case so far to the CBI. Observing that the FIR registered at Patna on the complaint filed by Rajput’s father was correct, the SC said that the CBI will be competent to probe not only the Patna FIR but any other FIR related to Rajput death case.

