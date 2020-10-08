Delhi Times, part of the Times of India group, took to its official Twitter handle today to give all the credit to ‘celebrities’ like Swara Bhaskar for the help pouring in for this small eatery Baba Ka Dhaba situated in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar. It said: “After a video featuring the teary-eyed owners of #BabaKaDhaba in #MalviyaNagar went viral and was shared by the likes of @ReallySwara, & @TandonRaveena, the small eatery is seeing such large crowds that they sold out all their food in the morning itself”.

After a video featuring the teary-eyed owners of #BabaKaDhaba in #MalviyaNagar went viral and was shared by the likes of @ReallySwara, & @TandonRaveena, the small eatery is seeing such large crowds that they sold out all their food in the morning itself#BabaKaDaba #SupportLocal pic.twitter.com/XsP68y0dZZ — Delhi Times (@DelhiTimesTweet) October 8, 2020

It is surprising that food blogger Gaurav Wasan who was the first to share the video of the plight of the owners of the dhaba or several Twitter users who raised the issue on the microblogging site and started a full-fledged campaign for the dhaba do not even find a mention in the Times of India’s Tweet. Delhi Times has instead given all the credit to ‘actors’ like Swara Bhaskar for resharing the video which was already garnering immense support from Netizens.

Roses are red

Violets are blue

We’re at Baba ka Dhaba

Where are you?



Come one, come all.



Address: Block B, Shivalik Colony, Opposite Hanuman Mandir. Malviya Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi 110017 pic.twitter.com/JS06YqCYeW — Madhur (@ThePlacardGuy) October 8, 2020

Netizens take it upon themselves to keep the small eatery afloat

Actually, an elderly couple in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar sells homely meals from their humble dhaba called Baba Ka Dhaba, for 30 years. Last night, a food blogger, Gaurav Wasan shared the video of this elderly couple tearfully sharing their story, wailing on how the pandemic had made their business slow. This video went viral and struck an emotional chord amongst the netizens who pledged to throng the place in large numbers to help the elderly couple through rough times.

Twitter users like Madhur took it upon themselves to get this elderly couple out of their hard times. He began an extensive campaign for Baba Ka Dhaba through his Twitter handle.

Along with loads of Netizens, a few Bollywood actors also extended their support by re-sharing the video. And while celebrities came out in support of the elderly couple, it was essentially a citizens’ initiative.

Swara Bhaskar accused of hogging limelight, called a ‘parasite’

This is not the first time Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhaskar has swooped in to hijack a people’s movement. Recently, the Bahujan support group on Facebook, “Revolutionary memes for Bahujan teens” which has over 32,000 likes, had accused Swara Bhaskar of trying to hog the limelight in the Hathras case by hijacking the Dalit-Bahujan space.

The Chandrashekhar Azad fanpage, referring to Bhaskar as ‘parasite’ said that she doesn’t seem to have read books and writings by Pierre Bourdieu, Antonio Gramsci, Jane Elliott, Peggy McIntosh, Malcolm X otherwise she wouldn’t have jumped at every opportunity to hog the limelight in the Dalit-Bahujan space.

The Bollywood entertainer exploits the unfortunate death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Prior to this, she had tried to exploit the unfortunate death of Sushant Singh Rajput by playing the ‘outsider’ card only to relaunch herself after her adult web series ‘Rasbhari’ tanked. She had also extended her support to other assorted ‘protests’ going on in the country in her attempt to appear relevant. However, now she seems to have graduated from ‘supporting protests’ to stealing limelight from causes and people’s movements.