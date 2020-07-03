Friday, July 3, 2020
Home News Reports Swara Bhaskar tries to exploit Sushant Singh Rajput’s death to label herself as an...
EntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

Swara Bhaskar tries to exploit Sushant Singh Rajput’s death to label herself as an outsider: Here is how that is patently false

Ira Bhaskar was the member of the CBFC team that ordered the producers of Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Rockstar' to blur a flag that had 'Free Tibet' written on it

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Actor Swara Bhaskar uses Sushant Singh Rajput's death to promote her movie
Swara Bhaskar tries to exploit Sushant Singh Rajput's death to promote her movie
2

While there is a raging debate surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput’s outsider status in the Bollywood industry being one of the reasons why he was presumably shunted by the Bollywood biggies and forced to take the drastic step of ending his life, there are some morally reprehensible individuals who have not shied away from exploiting his tragic death to promote their dragging career. In a vile attempt to cash in on the groundswell of sympathy generated among a large section of the population for the struggling outsiders in the Bollywood industry, following the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, actor Swara Bhaskar asserted that she too is an outsider and sought support from the followers by requesting them to watch her movies in the theatres.

Bhaskar, whose recent controversial adult web series ‘Rasbhari’ holds the distinction of registering the lowest rating on IMDB portal, in an interview on CNN 18, categorised herself with a bunch of actors such as Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Deepak Dobiriyal, Richa Chadda, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rajkumar Rao, Zeeshan Ayyub to claim that she is an outsider just like the others.

“Film industry is not nepotistic, it is feudal. Therefore, when it got the status of an industry and corporate money poured in and various platforms emerged, you started seeing outsiders such as Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rajkumar Rao, Jaideep Ahlawat, Deepak Dobriyal, Richa Chadda, Huma Qureshi, myself, Monica Dogra and others in prominent roles,” Bhaskar said.

Swara Bhaskar further alleged that it has been the audience who are responsible for elevating star kids to the status of a celebrity. “I would like to ask the audience, you have a lot of sympathy for us (outsiders). What was the box office collection of Nawazuddin starter Mootichoor Chaknachoor? What about Irrfan Khan’s Karwaan? What’s the collection of Rajkumar Rao’s Trapped? What was Richa Chadda’s Article 375‘s box office collection? Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sonchiriya…and my movie Anarkali’s box office collection. Compare them with Heropantis box office collection, Student of the Year’s success, Dhadak movie’s collections. It is the audience who is making these star kids bigger stars. If you feel sympathetic to us, watch our movies in the theatres,” Bhaskar said.

Swara Bhaskar’s mother served on the Censor Board of India

However, while Swara Bhaskar tried to ride on the popular “outsider” wave that had gripped the Bollywood in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s inexplicable death, the reality is starkly different than what Swara would have us believe. Contrary to what Swara claims, the Tanu weds Manu actor is not an outsider, not by a long shot.

In fact, Swara Bhaskar’s mother, Ira Bhaskar had served as a member of the Central Board of Film Certification(CBFC). It is also notable to mention that Ira Bhaskar was the member of the CBFC team that ordered the producers of Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Rockstar’ to blur a flag that had ‘Free Tibet’ written on it. The CBFC team at that point in time feared that posters of “Free Tibet” would have hurt the sensitivities of the Chinese and harmed the Indo-Sino ties. Ira Bhaskar was a member of the CBFC team until January 2015 before she decided to quit the board following the CBFC chief Leela Samson’s decision to quit.

Ira Bhaskar is also a film historian, and a professor of Cinema Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Assertion by Swara Bhaskar that she is an outsider is profoundly misleading as her mother had served on the Censor Board of India, a film-certification body in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of the Government of India. By claiming that she is an outsider, on the same lines as Sushant Singh Rajput, she is not only brazenly lying about her mother’s past associated with CBFC but she is also exploiting and piggybacking on the death of an actor to resurrect her moribund Bollywood career.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

Opinions

Amidst chants of Allah hu Akbar and ‘Jai Bheem Jai Meem’, Vinod Kashyap was murdered: The Dalit killing fields of North East Delhi

Guest Author -
It was the 24th of February 2020 and the atmosphere was tense with anti-CAA protests turning into anti-Hindu Delhi riots
Read more
Opinions

The Shishupala Moment: Here is how antagonising India led by PM Modi could be China’s fatal mistake

K Bhattacharjee -
During his speech, which was littered with references to India's Hindu roots, Narendra Modi invoked Shri Krishna. He said that India worships Krishna in all His forms.
Read more

Pakistan: At least 19 Sikh pilgrims returning from Nankana Saheb killed, read initial details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The incident occurred when the bus carrying the Sikh pilgrims collided with the Karachi-Lahore Shah Hussain Express in the Sheikhupura district of Pakistan.

How Power Sector Liberalisation in 2009 led to a Chinese monopoly, Rs 3 Trillion NPAs and crippled domestic manufacturing

Government and Policy Santanu Chakraborty -
The Union Power minister R K Singh this week said the government is planning to impose curbs on Chinese power-equipments as Indian firms can manufacture almost all critical items

Veer Bhogya Vasundhara, our enemies have seen your fire and fury: What PM Modi said in fiery speech to Jawans at Leh amidst India-China...

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Narendra Modi emphasised that peace is not a virtue that can be forced by the weak. Consistently, India is expanding its power on land, water and air.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s daughter Amrit Singh works for George Soros’ Open Society Justice Initiative

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Amrit Singh, the daughter of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, is associated with one of George Soros's initiatives.

Recently Popular

Editor's picks

Swara Bhasker starrer web series gets record low ratings, leftist elites claim it is because she opposes BJP, not because it is bad

OpIndia Staff -
Swara Bhaskar starrer 'Rasbhari' streaming on Amazon Prime has got record low ratings on IMDb.
Read more
Media

Kolkata’s Telegraph reports satirical tweet as real to show Modi govt banning TikTok in poor light

OpIndia Staff -
In a bid to prove that Central government ban on Chinese apps like TikTok was a bad decision, Kolkata based leftist portal 'The Telegraph' today reported a satirical tweet as real.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact-check: Was Wikipedia updated with time of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death even before he had died

OpIndia Staff -
Various social media users have come up with conspiracy theories surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
Read more
News Reports

Complaint registered against Hindustan Times reporter Srishti Jaswal for her Hinduphobic tweet against Lord Krishna

OpIndia Staff -
Complaint filed against journalist Srishti Jaswal for saing that Lord Krishna was womanizer, fuckboi, and commitment phobic maniac
Read more
News Reports

Nandi idol desecrated in Rajkot for “sensational” TikTok video, two people arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Police arrest Jayesh Chudasma and Dinesh Mahida for kicking a Nandi idol in Rajkot to make a sensational TikTok video
Read more
Opinions

Dubai: Chimera on a spiral towards its death

Lakshmisha K S -
So are we going to see death of Dubai in 2020, is this the end of it. The answer is no, while the above factors are going to impact Dubai, some of these take a longer-term to play out.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Swara Bhaskar tries to exploit Sushant Singh Rajput’s death to label herself as an outsider: Here is how that is patently false

OpIndia Staff -
While Swara Bhaskar claims to be an outsider in Bollywood, her mother Ira Bhaskar was a member of censor board
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai police visit Rana Ayyub’s house after she claims online abuse, Twitter users point out instances where they ignored pleas of help after getting...

OpIndia Staff -
Rana Ayyub gets swift response from Mumbai police after tweeting about online abuse, police team visit her to record statement
Read more
News Reports

Twist in the tale of Sikh man’s kidnapping in Afghanistan, family says he was abducted in a bid to grab Gurdwara

OpIndia Staff -
Family of abducted Afghan Sikh man says that he is kidnapped by local mafia and not by Taliban as previously thought
Read more
Opinions

Amidst chants of Allah hu Akbar and ‘Jai Bheem Jai Meem’, Vinod Kashyap was murdered: The Dalit killing fields of North East Delhi

Guest Author -
It was the 24th of February 2020 and the atmosphere was tense with anti-CAA protests turning into anti-Hindu Delhi riots
Read more
Media

Suspended Hindustan Times reporter issues apology after Hinduphobic tweet goes viral, says her comment is being taken out of context

OpIndia Staff -
Suspended Hindustan Times reporter Shristi Jaiswal has issued an apology after her Hinduphobic tweet went viral on social media.
Read more
News Reports

Rahul Gandhi shares video to call PM Modi a liar, gets Congress workers, non-residents to act as Ladakhis

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi posted a video today, claiming that it contains testimonials from people from Ladakh saying that China has occupied Indian territory. Posting the tweet, the Gandhi scion insinuated that PM Modi is lying while claiming that China has not occupied Indian area.
Read more
Opinions

The Shishupala Moment: Here is how antagonising India led by PM Modi could be China’s fatal mistake

K Bhattacharjee -
During his speech, which was littered with references to India's Hindu roots, Narendra Modi invoked Shri Krishna. He said that India worships Krishna in all His forms.
Read more
Crime

No, BJP leader Vikas Dubey is not the gangster who killed 8 policemen in Kanpur, read how Congress trolls spread fake news

OpIndia Staff -
Several trolls took to social media to share an image of a BJP leader along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to claim that the person was the notorious gangster Vikas Dubey, to allege that he belonged to BJP.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: At least 19 Sikh pilgrims returning from Nankana Saheb killed, read initial details

OpIndia Staff -
The incident occurred when the bus carrying the Sikh pilgrims collided with the Karachi-Lahore Shah Hussain Express in the Sheikhupura district of Pakistan.
Read more
Government and Policy

How Power Sector Liberalisation in 2009 led to a Chinese monopoly, Rs 3 Trillion NPAs and crippled domestic manufacturing

Santanu Chakraborty -
The Union Power minister R K Singh this week said the government is planning to impose curbs on Chinese power-equipments as Indian firms can manufacture almost all critical items
Read more

Connect with us

234,279FansLike
396,910FollowersFollow
267,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com