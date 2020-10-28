In a shocking incident, an office-bearer of the Hindu organisation in Tamil Nadu – Indu Makkal Katchi (IMK) was attacked by members belonging to controversial MP Thol Thirumavalavan’s Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) at Vedachandur in Dindigul district on Monday, reports CommuneMag.

According to the reports, the VCK members stabbed an IMK member identified as Manikandan Prabhu, who worked as the in-charge of Vedanthur Assembly constituency for IMK.

Manikandan, who is critical after sustaining injuries, has been admitted to the Dindigul Government Hospital and is currently undergoing intensive treatment.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu police have registered a case against VCK members. Two persons have been arrested in connection with the case, while others have absconded.

Thol Thirumavalavan’s VCK perpetrating violence, Thirumavalavan should be banned under NSA: IMK

IMK’s founder leader Arjun Sampath slammed VCK and said that this violent and undemocratic attack against their cadres is highly condemnable.

He added that the VCK which has been indulging and perpetrating violence. It should be banned and the National Security Act should be slapped on Thol. Thirumavalavan for disturbing social harmony through his distasteful remarks on Tamil Hindu women, the IMK leader said.

Arjun Sampath also added that they would be organizing a state-wide democratic protest on October 28 to condemn the undemocratic act of VCK adding that they would be submitting a petition to the District Collector and Superintendent of Police to take action against the perpetrators.

On Tuesday, the IMK’s women wing protested demanding a ban on VCK after Thol Thirumavalavan’s hate speech against Hindu women and scriptures.

Thol Thirumavalavan hate speech against Hindus

Earlier this week, Thol Thirumavalavan, the Member of Parliament from Chidambaram constituency of Tamil Nadu, sparked a massive controversy by making hate speech against Hindus by saying that Hindu religious scriptures treated women as ‘sex workers’.

Thol Thirumavalavan, the founder of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), who won 2019 Lok Sabha elections under a UPA-DMK alliance ticket from Chidambaram constituency, recently spoke in an online seminar organised by a Periyarist group. In his speech, the controversial anti-Hindu ‘activist’-cum-politician said that all Hindu women are ‘prostitutes’ according to Sanatana dharma.

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan spoke about Periyar and hailed him for ‘helping’ break the Brahmanical ideologies that were taught by Hindu scriptures.

Thol Thirumavalavan has a history of indulging in such anti-Hindu rants. Last year in November, Thol Thirumavalavan had made offensive statements against Hindu temples triggering a massive uproar across social media.