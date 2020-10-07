Wednesday, October 7, 2020
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

The viral video of a boy describing sexual exploitation by Maulvi in Hathras Madarsa is from 2018. Read details

In 2018, three juvenile offenders were arrested by police for picking up a 5-year-old girl and raping her. The offenders had stated that the Maulvi in their Madarsa had encouraged them to commit the crime and sexual exploitation is encouraged in that Madarsa.

OpIndia Staff
Viral video shows a boy telling that the Maulvi in their Madarsa sexually exploits boys
Representational Image of Madarsa, via Navbharat Times
57

A video is making rounds on the social media platforms in which a boy describes sexual abuse in the Madarsa where he lives and studies. In the video, some people who had reportedly caught him, allegedly for molesting a little girl, were questioning him about where he studies and his daily routine.

In the video, the boy said that he studied in Islamia Madarsa on Madhubani road learning the Urdu language and Islamic scriptures. After telling about the daily routine where the children in the Madarsa study Urdu and Hadiths, eat and sleep, the boy alleged that maulvi, who teaches in the Madarsa, takes one boy to his room every night.

He added that no one intervenes or acts on the wrongdoings of the Maulvi. He also alleged that when one of them goes to have a bath, maulvi allegedly passes objectionable remarks. The boy also alleged that if they tell anyone about what is happening in the Madarsa, no one takes any action and often refuse to accept that children are sexually harassed in the Madarsa. The boy also alleged that those who manage the Madarsa provoke them against Hindus.

The video is from 2018

After the video went viral, Hathras police replied to a few tweets and informed that the said video is from 2018. They wrote, “In the said case, Station in-charge Sadabad informed that the said video is from 2018.”

“A case was registered in Sadabad police station, three juvenile offenders were sent to the juvenile home for the crime and the main accused was arrested and sent to jail,” they added.  

The Original incident

In December 2018 in UP’s Sadabad in Hathras district, three juvenile offenders were arrested for raping a 5-year-old girl. Initially, the local people had nabbed one offender while the other two had managed to run away. The offenders, reportedly from a Madarsa in Hathras, had picked up a 5 -year-old girl playing near her home and had allegedly raped her. The offenders had later informed the police that the maulvi in their Madarsa had asked them to commit the crime and had even encouraged them for it.

Maulvi Mohammad Yakub was later arrested by Sadabad police. As per reports, the first nabbed juvenile offender was 15 years old while the other two were 14 at the time of their arrest.

