Friday, October 2, 2020
Home Crime Uttar Pradesh: Hindu woman shot dead by her husband, accused had married her falsely...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Hindu woman shot dead by her husband, accused had married her falsely pretending to be ‘Rajkumar’

Asif, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district in the Civil Lines police station area met Neha one and a half years ago in Delhi, where they worked. He introduced himself to Neha as a Hindu, named 'Rajkumar'.

OpIndia Staff
Asif had killed his wife Neha, whom he had married under a false name
Man named Asif arrested in Badaun (courtesy: Navbharat Times)
4

The untimely death of Neha, the young Hindu girl from Badaun district in Uttar Pradesh, who was shot dead by her husband Asif on September 25 (Friday), has left her family reeling in shock. Mourning the death of his younger sister, one of Neha’s brother said in an angry tone: “Neha was dead for me the day she went against our wishes to marry that boy… see what he did, he killed her”.

Neha’s distressed family in Badaun refuses to speak to the media

A Bajrang Dal activist who met the deceased’s brother told OpIndia that a strange sense of angst, as well as helplessness, has encompassed Neha’s family. Vivek Mishra, the activist told us that Neha’s brother, who evidently looked deeply anguished, refuses to speak to the media or give any statement saying: “I had broken all ties with her, I don’t wish to speak about her”. Vivek Mishra confirmed that Neha’s parents had died long ago and she had two brothers Ashish and Raj.

Love Jihad in Uttar Pradesh Badaun

This unfortunate incident was reportedly yet another case of Love Jihad, the ongoing racket in Uttar Pradesh. The Badaun police arrested the accused Asif on September 27 (Sunday), The next day, they also arrested his accomplice Taufiq alias Bablu and sent both of them to jail. Asif has reportedly confessed of shooting his wife dead. According to SO Sudhakar Pandey, Asif had taken his friend Taufiq alias Bablu’s help to plan the murder. Asif also confessed of trying to frame Neha’s brother for the murder of his sister.

In what transpired, Asif, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district in the Civil Lines police station area met Neha one and a half years ago in Delhi, where they worked. He introduced himself to Neha as a Hindu, named ‘Rajkumar’. The two fell in love and decided to marry each other. Neha’s brother was not in favour of the marriage, but Neha went against the wishes of her family to marry Asif aka Rajkumar.

After a few days, Asif’s identity was revealed in front of Neha. This led to regular fights between the couple. Irritated by these tiffs, Asif conspired to kill his wife.

On the pretext of making her meet his family members, Asif brought Neha to his village in Badaun. Here, he took the help of his friend Taufiq. As per reports, the duo called Neha to Meera Sarai Sheikhupur Road near Gandhi Ground and shot her dead.

Accused Asif tried to frame his wife’s brother for the murder

Fearing arrest, Asif tried to frame Neha’s brother for the murder. After shooting Neha, Asif himself took her to the hospital, where she was declared brought dead. He then went to the police station and filed a murder complaint against Neha’s brother. The Badaun police which sensed that Asif was lying, started interrogating Asif, and he soon confessed to his crime.

The growing menace of ‘Love Jihad’ in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh has recently been in the limelight as several cases of forced conversions of women on the pretext of marriage reported from the city that has fueled suspicions about a new model of entrapping Hindu women gaining a foothold in the city. However, the menace of Love Jihad is just not confined to this state. It has rapidly been spreading its tentacles across many parts of the country, where very young, even minor Hindu women are being targeted by Muslim men, often under false identities, lured and brainwashed, forcefully converted to Islam, tortured, raped and then either killed or abandoned.

Recently, we reported at least 20 such cases reported from UP and other states in the last 2 months. Seeing the alarming rate at which such cases have been raising its ugly head in Uttar Pradesh, the Kanpur Police have formed an eight-member Special Investigation Team(SIT) to investigate the rising number of forced conversions done on the pretext of marriage.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsBadaun news, Uttar Pradesh news, love jihad video
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Leaked audio in Hathras case: ‘Don’t move, Priyanka Gandhi will come’ and curious talks of Rs 25 lakh for not letting case reach conclusion

OpIndia Staff -
Leaked conversations of the Hathras Case reveal the manner in which politicians and the media have been trying to politicise the issue
Read more
Political History of India

The ‘super Communist’ Lal Bahadur Shastri: Read how Nehru had laid out plans to make Indira Gandhi inherit his PM post

आशीष नौटियाल -
It's unfortunate that Lal Bahadur Shastri departed much before the country could truly benefit from his full potential.
Read more

Hathras case leaked audio: India Today journalist pesters brother of victim for a confession video of father saying ‘there is pressure from administration’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A lot of misinformation is being spread regarding the Hathras Case in the mainstream media.

Strategically, the RW, rather the Hindus, don’t have much to gain by attacking Mahatma Gandhi

Opinions Rahul Roushan -
An unhealthy focus on bringing down Mahatma Gandhi doesn’t achieve anything.

Rohini Singh of The Wire uses the Hathras incident to peddle an agenda that Rahul Gandhi had tried to, fails spectacularly

Media Editorial Desk -
While Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra indulged in their usual theatrics over Hathras, trusted allies like Rohini Singh of The Wire started peddling their propaganda

Bathing with women, sleeping with naked girls: Read about Gandhi’s ‘experiments with celibacy’

Political History of India OpIndia Staff -
The experiments by Gandhi on his celibacy included having baths with women, sleeping with naked women, to test his self-control

Recently Popular

Crime

Hathras gang rape: Victim cremated, accused arrested. All you need to know about the case

OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had a telephonic conversation with PM Modi regarding the incident and said that a special team has been formed to probe into the incident. The team will submit the report in next seven days.
Read more
News Reports

Arnab Goswami and Republic TV bag 77% viewership for primetime, read what Rajdeep Sardesai and NDTV manage to garner

OpIndia Staff -
9 pm show by Arnab Goswami on Republic TV had 77% share, while Rajdeep Sardesai's show had 7%, and NDTV 1.3% share for that slot
Read more
Entertainment

Bollywood drug probe: A, D and S under scanner for drug abuse stand for ‘Arjun Rampal’, ‘Dino Morea’ and ‘Shah Rukh Khan’, says report

OpIndia Staff -
Shah Rukh Khan is currently in Dubai as Franchise owner of Kolkata Knight Riders IPL team.
Read more
News Reports

Viral message claiming that home minister Amit Shah flown to New York for treatment is false, read details

OpIndia Staff -
A message has gone viral on WhatsApp claiming that Amit Shah was shifted to the USA via an air ambulance due to 'critical condition'
Read more
News Reports

Here is why #BabyPenguin is trending on Twitter, and why Aaditya Thackeray is called so by some

OpIndia Staff -
Yuva Sena registered complaint against twitter user for calling Aaditya Thackeray "Baby Penguin" and Uddhav Thackeray "Aurangzeb"
Read more
News Reports

Hathras case leaked audio: India Today journalist pesters brother of victim for a confession video of father saying ‘there is pressure from administration’

OpIndia Staff -
A lot of misinformation is being spread regarding the Hathras Case in the mainstream media.
Read more

Latest News

Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Hindu woman shot dead by her husband, accused had married her falsely pretending to be ‘Rajkumar’

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, Asif had planned Neha's murder with the help of his friend Taufiq.
Read more
Opinions

The radical left has always hated Mahatma Gandhi for being a Hindu

Abhishek Banerjee -
Would you look at that? Mahatma Gandhi was a “Hindu nationalist” who cheered the “seizure” of Kashmir.
Read more
News Reports

Leaked audio in Hathras case: ‘Don’t move, Priyanka Gandhi will come’ and curious talks of Rs 25 lakh for not letting case reach conclusion

OpIndia Staff -
Leaked conversations of the Hathras Case reveal the manner in which politicians and the media have been trying to politicise the issue
Read more
News Reports

NIA files charge sheet against 33 Maoists for assassinating BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi and four police personnel in Chhattisgarh last year

OpIndia Staff -
NIA charge sheet names 33 maoists in Bheema Mandavi murder case, plan was made in a Committee level meeting in West Bastar
Read more
News Reports

Five days after saying he will hug Mamata Banerjee if he contracts Coronavirus, BJP leader in WB tests positive

OpIndia Staff -
While speaking to reporters, Anupam said, "Our party workers are fighting a bigger enemy than Coronavirus - Mamata Banerjee.
Read more
Political History of India

The ‘super Communist’ Lal Bahadur Shastri: Read how Nehru had laid out plans to make Indira Gandhi inherit his PM post

आशीष नौटियाल -
It's unfortunate that Lal Bahadur Shastri departed much before the country could truly benefit from his full potential.
Read more
News Reports

Presence of Pakistani fighters on the ground alongside Azerbaijan forces won’t be a surprise: Armenia Foreign Minister Avet Adonts

OpIndia Staff -
Foreign minister of Armenia recounted how Pakistanis were present on ground in 1990s when war broke out in Nagorno Karabakh
Read more
News Reports

Hathras case leaked audio: India Today journalist pesters brother of victim for a confession video of father saying ‘there is pressure from administration’

OpIndia Staff -
A lot of misinformation is being spread regarding the Hathras Case in the mainstream media.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala doctor commits suicide following online attack on him after a child died at his clinic, fellow doctors allege ‘social media trial’

OpIndia Staff -
Kerala doctor committed suicide after writing 'sorry', Kerala doctors say 'social media trial' after death of a child during treatment is to blame
Read more
News Reports

After Rahul Gandhi, TMC leader Derek O’Brien finds a clean spot to have a great fall while turning Hathras into a political battlefield

OpIndia Staff -
Yesterday, it was Congress' Rahul Gandhi wo had had a fall en route to Hathras.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

244,698FansLike
457,369FollowersFollow
17,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com