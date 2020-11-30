Monday, November 30, 2020
Home News Reports Eight months after cutting water supply of migrants to drive them away in middle...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Eight months after cutting water supply of migrants to drive them away in middle of pandemic, Arvind Kejriwal govt offers free water to protesting ‘farmers’

Despite the protests causing extreme inconvenience to the people of Delhi, CM and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal is in no mood to let go of the opportunity to score political brownie points

OpIndia Staff
6

The ‘farmers’ protesting against the three farm bills approved by the Modi government have blocked Delhi’s entry points as the protest enters its sixth day. Despite the protests causing extreme inconvenience to the people of Delhi, CM and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal is in no mood to let go of the opportunity to score political brownie points.

Asserting that the Delhi government stands with the protesting farmers and will ensure that they are taken care of, Arvind Kejriwal led government has made arrangements for drinking water, food, medical facilities and shelter for these protesting farmers.

Delhi Jal Board vice-president and AAP MLA and spokesperson Raghav Chadha, himself went to Burari to ensure water tankers are available for the protesting farmers. AAP took to it’s official Twitter handle to brag about the same.

Raghav Chadha also Tweeted that his party is happy to host the protesting farmers and like “sewadar” (servicemen or volunteers) Kejriwal government has made arrangements to ensure that the protesting farmer brothers get basic facilities like food, water and sanitation, and medical care”.

Continuing to play petty politics over the protests, the AAP spokesperson reportedly told Times Now: “The Prime Minister & the Govt should not make this an ‘ego battle’. They must do away with this arrogance, their apathy towards the Indian farmers needs to be shunned”.

Arvind Kejriwal and his manufactured crisis

While Arvind Kejriwal is today busy showcasing himself as the Messiah of the ‘distraught’ farmers, he should recollect a few of his recent misendeavors. He forgets how his government had not batted an eyelid in risking the lives of destitute migrant labourers at the time of a crisis as serious as the Coronavirus pandemic.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Indians to stay at home, wherever they are, in a bid to contain the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government had spread lies and unnecessary rumours which had impelled the mass exodus of lakhs of migrant labourers, in an attempt to return to their respective villages.

When most of the state governments had sealed their borders and banned commercial vehicles to ply, the AAP government had made false announcements in colonies, where migrants from UP and Bihar were staying in Delhi, informing them that Delhi government-run DTC buses will take them to the Anand Vihar bus terminal, from where they would be able to get the buses to take them further to UP and Bihar. This had compelled lakhs of migrant labourers to take foot journeys to their homes after they found not buses waiting at the Anand Vihar bus terminal as told by the Delhi govt.

The Uttar Pradesh government, which had then come to the rescue of these migrant workers had on 28 March 2020 accused the Delhi authorities of disconnecting the water and electrical energy connections of individuals, forcing them to leave their homes in Delhi and head back to their villages. “Throughout lockdown, individuals weren’t even supplied meals and milk in Delhi,” stated a report quoting UP govt sources.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party chief should also not forget that he who is today so eager to host the farmers from all across the country, had earlier, with a straight face, shown cold shoulder to all ‘outsiders’ battling with the deadly coronavirus in the national capital. In June this year, when the entire country was fighting the scourge of the Chinese virus, Kejriwal had insensitively announced that the Delhi Government hospitals will only treat patients that are residents of Delhi. He had suggested that the outsiders could go to central govt hospitals for treatment.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Economy and Finance

What they never told you when they said India was the worst performing emerging economy

Abhishek Banerjee -
India’s economy contracted by 23.9%. For comparison, Brazil’s GDP contracted by 11.9% and Russia’s GDP by 8%. So, did they really do better than India?
Read more
News Reports

Assam closes down temporary Covid-19 care centres, gears up to reopen elementary schools as pandemic gets under control

OpIndia Staff -
Assam has been witnessing reduced cases of Covid-19 with recovery rate of 98 per cent and the death rate of 0.46 per cent
Read more

Shiv Sena to organise Azaan recitation competition, party leader calls it as important as ‘Maha Aarti’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Shiv Sena is to bear the cost of the event and will also reward the contest winners.

Chinese foreign ministry shares a fake image of Australian soldier murdering an Afghan child; PM Scott Morrison demands apology from Beijing

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The fake image was shared in the wake of a report on war crimes committed by Australian forces deployed in Afghanistan

’Is that a water bottle?’: AAP candidate Asra Fatima’s poster for Hyderabad municipal elections has netizens in splits

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
In a true show of patriarchy, the women's identity of AAP candidate in GHMC polls is reduced to being a wife of party member.

Indian Idol contestant reveals how she faced opposition from conservative Muslim society as singing is ‘not allowed’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Indian Idol contestant revealed how women in her society are looked down upon if they try to excel in any field.

Recently Popular

Crime

Wife of late Wajid Khan writes on her sufferings in an inter-faith marriage, says anti-conversion law should be nationalised

OpIndia Staff -
Wife of late music composer Wajid Khan wrote how her husband and his family had been forcing her to convert to Islam after their marriage
Read more
News Reports

Actor Deep Sandhu disappoints Barkha Dutt after she provides platform to ‘distance himself’ from OpIndia report that he supports Khalistan

OpIndia Staff -
Barkha Dutt lamented after actor Deep Sidhu refused to condemn Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and to call him terrorist on her YouTube channel
Read more
News Reports

SFJ ads appear on YouTube offering $10m support for farmers, in return, wants Sikhs to join ‘Khalistan movement’: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Amid ongoing farmers’ protests in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi, it is evident that Khalistani supporters have hijacked the protests and now, they are running ads on YouTube
Read more
Cricket

Indian man proposes to his Australian girlfriend during Ind vs Aus cricket match, here is what happened next

OpIndia Staff -
While India's performance has been below par, netizens found happiness in the unusual proposal that became the highlight of the match.
Read more
News Reports

‘Will not say Jai Hind, will teach lesson to Modi like we taught Indira’: Khalistani protester in presence of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

OpIndia Staff -
Sikh protester threatens to teach Modi a lesson in the save way they taught Indira Gandhi in the presence of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan
Read more
News Reports

Who is the man in farmer protest video, lying about ‘govt snatching farmland’: Profile of an actor and Khalistan supporter

OpIndia Staff -
Khalistan supporter Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu has been seen spreading the lie that govt will snatch farmer's land using the new farm laws
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Eight months after cutting water supply of migrants to drive them away in middle of pandemic, Arvind Kejriwal govt offers free water to protesting...

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Jal Board VP and AAP MLA Raghav Chadha himself went to Burari to ensure water tankers are available for protesting farmers
Read more
News Reports

‘Shaheen Bagh returns’: Netizens react as protesting ‘farmers’ served biryani at Ghazipur in New Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Biryani at the ongoing farmers' protest brings back memories of the 'organic' Shaheen Bagh protests
Read more
News Reports

Farmer group bats for ‘middlemen’, hails them as ‘service providers’ while scare-mongering about reforms in agriculture sector

OpIndia Staff -
Protesting farmers say that they are happy to pay commission to middlemen, claims new farm laws are not needed for their protection
Read more
News Reports

Protests against farm laws are based on rumours and misinformation: PM Modi punctures holes in the propaganda surrounding farm laws

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi noted, "The government is consistently addressing the fears and queries of farmers who are anxious about the government's decision."
Read more
Opinions

Not ‘just a municipal election’, a defeat of TRS in the Hyderabad Municipal Elections will alter the political discourse of the state

S. Sudhir Kumar -
Not just top BJP leaders, top TRS leaders are also campaigning hard for the GHMC elections, making it more than just a municipal election
Read more
Social Media

Former PMO official from UPA era gets excited at ‘New Zealand MP supporting farmers,’ except that no MP from New Zealand supported

OpIndia Staff -
The former advisor to Manmohan Singh shared a Tweet by Canadian politician to claim that a 'New Zealand' MP is supporting the Punjab farmers' protest
Read more
News Reports

Bijnor: Youth murdered because his brother had run away with a girl, case filed against the girl’s father Asgar and her brothers

OpIndia Staff -
Shivan murdered by Asgar and his sons because he was supporting his brother Sagar, who was jailed for having affair with Asgar's daughter
Read more
Politics

Odisha: BJD MLA expelled from party for links with ‘vigilance raid’ IFS officer and his son, accused of ‘anti-people activities’

OpIndia Staff -
The BJD MLA's daughter was scheduled to marry the corruption accused IFS officer's son in December.
Read more
Economy and Finance

What they never told you when they said India was the worst performing emerging economy

Abhishek Banerjee -
India’s economy contracted by 23.9%. For comparison, Brazil’s GDP contracted by 11.9% and Russia’s GDP by 8%. So, did they really do better than India?
Read more
News Reports

Assam closes down temporary Covid-19 care centres, gears up to reopen elementary schools as pandemic gets under control

OpIndia Staff -
Assam has been witnessing reduced cases of Covid-19 with recovery rate of 98 per cent and the death rate of 0.46 per cent
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
491,178FollowersFollow
20,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com