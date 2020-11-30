The ‘farmers’ protesting against the three farm bills approved by the Modi government have blocked Delhi’s entry points as the protest enters its sixth day. Despite the protests causing extreme inconvenience to the people of Delhi, CM and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal is in no mood to let go of the opportunity to score political brownie points.

Asserting that the Delhi government stands with the protesting farmers and will ensure that they are taken care of, Arvind Kejriwal led government has made arrangements for drinking water, food, medical facilities and shelter for these protesting farmers.

Delhi Jal Board vice-president and AAP MLA and spokesperson Raghav Chadha, himself went to Burari to ensure water tankers are available for the protesting farmers. AAP took to it’s official Twitter handle to brag about the same.

Raghav Chadha also Tweeted that his party is happy to host the protesting farmers and like “sewadar” (servicemen or volunteers) Kejriwal government has made arrangements to ensure that the protesting farmer brothers get basic facilities like food, water and sanitation, and medical care”.

CM @ArvindKejriwal जी की सरकार एक सेवादार की तरह सभी आंदोलनकारियों के लिए जल, भोजन, शौचालय, दवा सबका इंतजाम कर रही है।



आज मौके पर पहुंचकर सरकार द्वारा दी जा रही सुविधाओं का प्रबंध व निरीक्षण किया, किसान भाई केजरीवाल सरकार की मेज़बानी से खुश हैं। pic.twitter.com/C7QNukb5ic — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) November 30, 2020

Continuing to play petty politics over the protests, the AAP spokesperson reportedly told Times Now: “The Prime Minister & the Govt should not make this an ‘ego battle’. They must do away with this arrogance, their apathy towards the Indian farmers needs to be shunned”.

The Prime Minister & the Govt should not make this an ‘ego battle’. They must do away with this arrogance, their apathy towards the Indian farmers needs to be shunned: @raghav_chadha, AAP Spokesperson tells TIMES NOW. | #ModiKashiKisanCounter pic.twitter.com/06JHxay6yK — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) November 30, 2020

Arvind Kejriwal and his manufactured crisis

While Arvind Kejriwal is today busy showcasing himself as the Messiah of the ‘distraught’ farmers, he should recollect a few of his recent misendeavors. He forgets how his government had not batted an eyelid in risking the lives of destitute migrant labourers at the time of a crisis as serious as the Coronavirus pandemic.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Indians to stay at home, wherever they are, in a bid to contain the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government had spread lies and unnecessary rumours which had impelled the mass exodus of lakhs of migrant labourers, in an attempt to return to their respective villages.

When most of the state governments had sealed their borders and banned commercial vehicles to ply, the AAP government had made false announcements in colonies, where migrants from UP and Bihar were staying in Delhi, informing them that Delhi government-run DTC buses will take them to the Anand Vihar bus terminal, from where they would be able to get the buses to take them further to UP and Bihar. This had compelled lakhs of migrant labourers to take foot journeys to their homes after they found not buses waiting at the Anand Vihar bus terminal as told by the Delhi govt.

The Uttar Pradesh government, which had then come to the rescue of these migrant workers had on 28 March 2020 accused the Delhi authorities of disconnecting the water and electrical energy connections of individuals, forcing them to leave their homes in Delhi and head back to their villages. “Throughout lockdown, individuals weren’t even supplied meals and milk in Delhi,” stated a report quoting UP govt sources.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party chief should also not forget that he who is today so eager to host the farmers from all across the country, had earlier, with a straight face, shown cold shoulder to all ‘outsiders’ battling with the deadly coronavirus in the national capital. In June this year, when the entire country was fighting the scourge of the Chinese virus, Kejriwal had insensitively announced that the Delhi Government hospitals will only treat patients that are residents of Delhi. He had suggested that the outsiders could go to central govt hospitals for treatment.