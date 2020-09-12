Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari has been booked by Ghazipur police under the Uttar Pradesh Gangster and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act. Ansari, who is an MLA, is not the only one to be booked under the Act. His wife Afsha Ansari and two brothers Anwar Shehzad and Sharjil Raza have also been charged under the Act for allegedly being involved in criminal activities like land grabbing, embezzlement, etc.

In the cases of illegal trespass and embezzlement registered in 2019 against Mukhtar’s wife and brothers, police had filed charge sheets. On the basis of the same developments, the action of booking them under the Gangster Act has been initiated on Saturday and further process is being followed”, told OP Singh, SP Ghazipur. He said that a case was also filed against Anwar Shehzad and Sharjil Raza last year in Ghazipur on the allegations of land grabbing and submitting fake documents for getting a government contract.

A charge sheet has been filed in that matter as well. Ansari’s wife is also charged with a case relating to appropriation of government money. A case filed against her in 2016.

Last month, the UP administration had demolished an illegal property of Ansari in Dalibagh colony in Lucknow and had attached properties worth Rs 3.17 crores belonging to Ansari’s aides in Jaunpur. The cost incurred in demolishing his property was also inflicted on Ansari by the administration.