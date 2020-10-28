BJP MLA Alka Rai, the wife of deceased BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai, has written a poignant letter to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, asking her to stop helping BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari, who is accused of killing her husband.

Ansari was accused of shooting and killing Krishnanand Rai in 2005, but was subsequently absolved by the court owing to the lack of evidence. He is currently lodged in the Mohali jail in Punjab.

In her letter, Alka has accused the Congress party of protecting her husband’s alleged murderer. She has alleged that despite summons being issued by the UP courts to Mukhtar Ansari, the Congress regime in Punjab refuses to transfer him to Uttar Pradesh.

Alka RAi’s letter to Priyanka Gandhi

“It is utterly disgraceful that your political party and its leadership is unabashedly supporting a hardened criminal such as Mukhtar Ansari. It is unbelievable that all this is happening without your or Rahulji’s knowledge. Mukhtar Ansari, professional criminal, has orphaned many children has wreaked havoc on many families,” she said in the letter.

She further wrote that many like her were perpetually waiting to bring Mukhtar Ansari to the book and asked the Congress leader to show sensitivity towards the sufferings of the victims.

“I am waiting for your response. I believe if your conscience has even a modicum of compassion, you will not only reply to my letter but also extend your help in getting Mukhtar Ansari punished,” Rai said.

Alka Rai is a BJP MLA from Mohammadabad in Ghazipur, the seat that her deceased husband previously held.

Gruesome murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai

On the fateful day of 29 November 2005, which the residents of Ghazipur still refer to as ‘Black Day’, the then BJP MLA from Muhammadabad, Krishnanand Rai was murdered while he was attending a wedding in his native village. The killing was one of the most sensational murders in the history of Uttar Pradesh.

A volley of bullets fired at Rai, along with six others in Ghazipur, led to their death. The assassination was carried out by a group of assailants armed with AK-47 assault rifles. The police had recovered more than 400 bullet shells from the spot while 21 bullets were recovered from Rai’s body alone.

Mukhtar Ansari and his brother Afzal Ansari were named as the primary conspirators in the FIR filed in the case. The police investigation also revealed the involvement of gangster Prem Prakash Singh alias Munna Bajrangi, a close associate of the Ansari brothers.