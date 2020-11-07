Sunday, November 8, 2020
Breaking: Bombay HC to pronounce order in Arnab Goswami’s interim bail application challenging arrest in 2018 suicide case on 9th November

The notification says that the order in the interim application moved by Arnab Goswami in the plea challenging the illegal arrest will be pronounced at 3 PM on 9th November.

In a late-night announcement, the Bombay High Court has declared that it will be pronouncing its order in the bail plea moved by the editor-in-chief of Republic TV, Arnab Goswami on the 9th of November, Monday.

The verdict will be pronounced by a Bench of Justices SS Shinde and MS Karnik will announce the verdict.

What happened in the hearing on Saturday by Bombay High Court in Arnab Goswami’s case

After almost 6 hours of hearing, on Saturday, the Bombay High Court reserved its judgment in a petition filed to challenge Republic TV Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami’s arrest. While withholding the verdict in the ad-interim plea filed by Arnab Goswami, the court said that it could not pass an order as it was already 6 PM. The Republic Media Network Managing Director had filed the plea requesting to declare his arrest as illegal, and also sought interim release from jail.

The court said that it could not pass an order citing the considerations and compilations submitted to them. The court added that it will pronounce the orders someday in the next week.

Senior advocate Harish Salve cited the precedent of the Jagisha Arora’s habeas case where the Supreme Court ordered the release of Prashant Kanojia from custody last year. Salve argued that similar to Kanjia’s case, his client, Arnab Goswami, too, should be granted bail. However, the court refused to grant a verdict in the case, adding that the pendency of the petition will not bar the petitioner from approaching the sessions court for bail and if such an application is filed, it should be decided within 4 days.

The prime argument raised in the HC petition is that the police has no power to suo moto re-open the case without getting a judicial order after the Magistrate passed a closure order in the case in 2019 based on the report submitted by police. The defence lawyers contended that action of the police officers to re-start the investigation in the case were illegal and hence the accused ought to be released.

On Friday, after hearing Arnab Goswami’s counsel, the division bench of Bombay High Court, comprising Justices S S Shinde and M S Karnik, had adjourned the plea of Republic TV’s editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami that sought revocation of the 2018 abetment of suicide case in which he has been arrested. The Bombay HC on Friday had said that the court needs to hear the other side before coming to a conclusion. Arnab Goswami also sought interim release from jail. The hearing had started on 5th November, a day after Raigad court had rejected the plea for police remand had sent him to judicial custody of 14 days.

Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami arrested

Continuing their witch-hunt against Republic TV chief, the Mumbai Police on Wednesday arrested Arnab Goswami. The Mumbai Police reached Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami’s residence on Wednesday and physically manhandled him as they tried to detain him in a 2018 abetment to suicide case that was already closed.

A team of Mumbai Police arrested Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami after they physically assaulted and dragged him by grabbing his hair. In a shocking act, a large contingent of Mumbai Police was seen present at Goswami’s residence on Wednesday morning. In the below video, it can be seen how officials of the Mumbai Police were manhandling the Republic TV chief.

In May 2018, an FIR was filed against Arnab Goswami after an interior designer had committed suicide in Mumbai. In a suicide note, Anvay Naik claimed Goswami owed him a total of Rs 5.4 crore. However, Goswami was investigated and case was closed by court after a closure report was filed by the Police.

