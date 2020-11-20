Friday, November 20, 2020
Baghpat police arrest Akram and his wife Rukhsar for forcing a woman to convert to Islam after sexually exploiting and impregnating her

A nurse had filed a complaint against the accused Akram for sexually exploiting and impregnating her and then forcing her to convert to Islam. Akram's wife and brother had allegedly assaulted her too.

In the latest development in the Baghpat Grooming Jihad case, the Baghpat police have arrested the accused Akram who was absconding. His wife Rukhsar was arrested by the police yesterday. The police are on a lookout for Akram’s brother Tanveer.

Details of the case

In the present case of alleged Grooming Jihad, a nurse had filed a complaint against the accused Akram for sexually exploiting and impregnating her and then forcing her to convert to Islam. The victim and the accused worked in the same nursing home. The accused allegedly lied to the victim that he had divorced his wife and lured her into the relationship. He hid the fact that he was Muslim, was married and had two sons. According to the victim, he physically exploited by blackmailing her with an intimate video of the victim which he had recorded. He would use the video to blackmail and rape her. He allegedly forced the victim to convert to Islam when she asked him to marry her.

The victim alleged that the accused forced him to abort the child which she refused to do. The accused along with his wife and bother held the victim captive and physically assaulted her. During captivity, the wife of the accused kicked the victim in her belly in order to induce abortion. She somehow managed to escape from their captivity by pleading before them and promising that she would abort the child.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the Chairperson of National Women Commission (NCW) Rekha Sharma, had tweeted yesterday that she would talk to Baghpat police regarding the same.

She informed on Twitter today that she had received a report from the Baghpat police about the action taken by them against the accused.

In view of the rising cases of love jihad, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath had warned the miscreants indulging in the forceful conversion of non-Muslim women, and targeting of non-Muslim women under false identities that have been noted in several cases. The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to enact a law to deal with such cases and the proposal for the same was forwarded by the Home Department of the state to Law Department.

