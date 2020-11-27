Friday, November 27, 2020
Grooming Jihad: Family of Hindu girl accuses Mushtaq Malik and family of kidnapping, police says no ‘love jihad’ angle in the case

On the basis of the complaint of the family members, the police have registered an FIR against Faizal, Sonu, Irshad, Heena, Laiba and Mushtaq Malik for allegedly aiding to kidnap the girl.

OpIndia Staff
Bulandshahr: Family of missing Hindu girl alleges Grooming Jihad, accuse Muslim neighbour of kidnapping
Representational image, courtesy: Free Press Journal
8

In another alleged case of ‘Grooming Jihad’, a 21-year-old Hindu girl has been allegedly kidnapped by Muslim youths from her house in Syana, Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh. 

According to the complaint, the parents of the girl have alleged that their daughter has been kidnapped by a neighbouring Muslim family and they fear for her life.

In the complaint, the father alleged that two Muslim girls had visited their house on the morning of November 24 to speak to her daughter. Later, the two girls – Hina and Laiba, had asked the girl to come with them and she went. As the girl did not return home in the evening, they enquired about the whereabouts of their daughter.

The parents stated that one Rakesh Kumar, a friend of the family, informed them that the girl was seen in a white car with Faizal, Sonu and Irshad. The car was seen going outside the city. All three men named, along with the girls Heena and Laiba, are the children of one Mushtaq Malik.

Alleging ‘Grooming Jihad’ or ‘Love Jihad’, the father of the victim in the complaint said that Faizal, Sonu and Irshad have taken his daughter and the girl’s life is in danger. He added that all three accused have a criminal background.

Police denies ‘Grooming Jihad’ angle

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh police have denied any forceful abduction or ‘Grooming Jihad’ angle by claiming that the Hindu girl was in a relationship with her Muslim neighbour.

SSP Santosh Kumar Singh said that the girl had a love affair with one of the accused youth. Denying any love jihad angle, he added that the girl has run away with her boyfriend.

On the basis of the complaint of the family members, the police have registered an FIR against Faizal, Sonu, Irshad, Heena, Laiba and Mushtaq Malik for allegedly aiding to kidnap the girl. A case has been registered under IPC under sections 120 and 366. The police have been questioning several people in connection with the case. The police officer stated that some members of the family have been detained based on the FIR.

It is unclear as to why the police have taken some members of the family into custody after claiming that there is no love jihad angle in the case. It is possible that the investigation is on and the police do not want to comment until further facts emerge.

UP government’s law against ‘Love Jihad’

In view of the rising cases of love jihad, the Uttar Pradesh government is planning to enact a law to deal with such cases and prevent the forceful conversion in the pretext of marriage. On November 24, the state government passed an ordinance to restrict forced conversion in the name of marriage or relationships under deceit or coercion.

The bill is titled Uttar Pradesh Vidhi Virudhh Dharm Samparivartan Pratisdhedh Adhyadesh, 2020 or UP Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Ordinance- 2020. The provides for 1-5 years of imprisonment and a fine up to 15,000 on conviction. Earlier, the Home Department of the Uttar Pradesh government had forwarded a proposal regarding the same to the Department of Law of the state.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

