Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Home Politics How Congress lost Gujarat to save Ahmed Patel’s Rajya Sabha seat
Editor's picksFeaturedOpinionsPolitics
Updated:

How Congress lost Gujarat to save Ahmed Patel’s Rajya Sabha seat

71-year old Ahmed Patel passed away earlier today following multiple organ failures due to coronavirus. He was being probed in multiple UPA-era scams. And for Congress, it is left with riot-convict and sedition accused Hardik Patel as party chief in Gujarat.

Nirwa Mehta
Congress President Sonia Gandhi with Ahmed Patel who passed away earlier today.
60

On 8th August, 2017, Congress moved mountains, figuratively and MLAs, literally, to save Ahmed Patel’s Rajya Sabha seat. In the bargain, Congress let Gujaratis die as flood inundated the state.

Three Rajya Sabha seats were up for reelection in Gujarat and it had 4 contenders. One of the seats was of Ahmed Patel.

Gujarat was seeing Rajya Sabha elections for the first time since 1996 as they were always uncontested. Other two seats up for grabs were being contested by Amit Shah and Smriti Irani of the BJP, both heavyweights in their own way. Their victory was almost certain. BJP has fielded Balwantsinh Rajput, former Chief Whip of Gujarat Congress in assembly against Ahmed Patel. 

Ahmed Patel was then a 7 time MP from Gujarat (3 times Lok Sabha and 4 times Rajya Sabha) and also the political adviser to Congress President Sonia Gandhi. By first week of August it was clear that Congress was a sinking ship in Gujarat. Patel needed 45 votes to retain his seat. Gujarat Congress originally had 57 MLAs. Of these, by 1st August, 6 had resigned and joined the BJP. It was a close call.

So what does Congress do? The oldest trick in the book. Kidnap the MLAs, take them to a luxury resort till voting day to stop them from ‘crossing over’ to the BJP. Except, when the Congress MLAs were enjoying buffet breakfasts, Gujarat was inundated with floods, one of the worst in a decade. Banaskantha’s Dhanera was one of the worst affected areas in the floods. Their Congress MLA, Joitabhai Patel, was one of the 44 MLAs vacationing in then Congress-ruled Bangalore.

When the citizens needed their elected leaders in time of natural calamity, their leaders were not reachable because their phones were switched off. In fact, special chef was arranged for the Gujarat Congress MLAs as their constituencies struggled with rescue operations.

The high-octane elections continued post-midnight and the drama was no less than a Bollywood potboiler. Congress had put all money and muscle power to save that one Rajya Sabha seat. Patel won, but Congress lost Gujarat in the bargain.

This when the state was going into assembly elections just few months down the line. BJP was facing almost 20 years’ anti-incumbency. A generation of voters had grown up in a non-Congress ruled Gujarat. In these twenty years, Gujarat has seen an earthquake, burning up of train compartment full of karsevaks followed by riots and alleged fake encounters. But then, Gujarat has also witnessed rise in foreign investment, construction of Narmada canal spider network and better power and water connectivity.

But did Congress do all this just for Ahmed Patel? No. It was to save Sonia Gandhi’s face. Ahmed Patel’s loss would mean Sonia Gandhi’s loss. BJP was going all out to make it sure that the defeat is seen as a ‘blow to Sonia Gandhi’. A revenge for all the “Blow to Modi” headlines that Ahmed Patel is believed to have managed when Congress ruled. And Congress was going all out to save Patel and in turn save Sonia’s face.

For a party that has gambled the entire nation over the years, gambling Gujarat to save Sonia did not come as much of a surprise.

71-year old Ahmed Patel passed away earlier today following multiple organ failures due to coronavirus. He was being probed in multiple UPA-era scams. And for Congress, it is left with riot-convict and sedition accused Hardik Patel as party chief in Gujarat.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsahmed patel dies, ahmed patel, ahmed patel sonia gandhi
Nirwa Mehtahttps://medium.com/@nirwamehta
Politically incorrect. Author, Flawed But Fabulous.

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

How Congress lost Gujarat to save Ahmed Patel’s Rajya Sabha seat

Nirwa Mehta -
The 2017 Gujarat Rajya Sabha elections which were contested by Ahmed Patel were one of the lowest points for Congress.
Read more
News Reports

Sonia Gandhi aide Ahmed Patel dies at 71, was infected with coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Senior Congress leader and a close confidante of Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Ahmed Patel, died at 71 on Wednesday. His son, Faisal Patel took to social media to announce death of his father.
Read more

Allahabad HC upheld ‘conversion only for marriage invalid’ when a Muslim converted to Hinduism, does u-turn when a Hindu converted to Islam

Law OpIndia Staff -
The Allahabad HC had also ruled that SC had observed in several cases the right to choose a partner is an integral part of Fundamental rights

Far away from India, a Vedic ecosystem rises in Texas Gaushala

Opinions Guest Author -
In January 2020, I shared the story of Abhinav Goswami, who decided to bring to America the gifts of ancient India

Pakistan Court, which granted custody of 13-year-old Christian girl to 44-year-old Azhar, exonerates abductor, says ‘no rape’: Shocking details

World OpIndia Staff -
Earlier the Pakistan court had granted the custody of a 13-year-old girl Christian girl to her 44-year-old abductor Ali Azhar

Muzaffarnagar: Yogi govt demolishes illegal construction on 100 Bighas of forest dept land by Islamic preacher Pir Khushal Miyan

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A letter written by Union Minister of State Dr Sanjeev Balyan to the DM ordered the authorities to get the land belonging to the forest department vacated at the earliest.

Recently Popular

OpIndia Explains

Anvay Naik suicide case for which Arnab Goswami was arrested: Letters exchanged, the closure report, and unanswered questions

Nupur J Sharma -
On 4th of Nov, the country watched as Arnab Goswami was dragged out of his house by over 20 armed policemen for a closed 2018 suicide case
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fraud fact-checker accuses TrueIndology of lying, when caught, wants an HD-quality photo from 1904

OpIndia Staff -
Pratik Sinha's lies were exposed in an OpIndia report. After his shoddy 'fact-checking' was called out, he has now resorted to name calling and shifting goalposts.
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Golu and Guddu kill driver Mushtaq with an axe for harassing their sister, surrender to police

OpIndia Staff -
The brothers, Golu and Guddu, reportedly reached the police station with a blood-stained axe and confessed to killing Mushtaq.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fraud fact-checking: AltNews co-founder Pratik Sinha spreads fake news while attempting to ‘fact-check’ old picture of a Hindu Sadhu

OpIndia Staff -
AltNews's Pratik Sinha posted fake information about an old image of a Hindu Sadhu in Kashmir in his hurry to call TrueIndology as a fraud.
Read more
News Reports

Muzaffarnagar: Yogi govt demolishes illegal construction on 100 Bighas of forest dept land by Islamic preacher Pir Khushal Miyan

OpIndia Staff -
A letter written by Union Minister of State Dr Sanjeev Balyan to the DM ordered the authorities to get the land belonging to the forest department vacated at the earliest.
Read more
News Reports

Habitual offender Rehana Fathima given last warning by Kerala High Court after violating bail condition in ‘Gomatha’ cookery video

OpIndia Staff -
In the cookery video titled Gomatha Ularthu, Fathima kept referring to the meat as Gomatha. The High Court let her go giving her last opportunity to 'improve'.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Politics

How Congress lost Gujarat to save Ahmed Patel’s Rajya Sabha seat

Nirwa Mehta -
The 2017 Gujarat Rajya Sabha elections which were contested by Ahmed Patel were one of the lowest points for Congress.
Read more
News Reports

Sonia Gandhi aide Ahmed Patel dies at 71, was infected with coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Senior Congress leader and a close confidante of Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Ahmed Patel, died at 71 on Wednesday. His son, Faisal Patel took to social media to announce death of his father.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Riots case: Court says enough material on record to proceed against Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and Faizan Khan for offences under UAPA

OpIndia Staff -
All the three accused Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and Faizan Khan were arrested for their alleged role in the anti-Hindu Delhi riots case.
Read more
News Reports

Airport in Ayodhya to be named Maryada Purushottam Sri Ram Airport, Yogi gives assent

OpIndia Staff -
Yogi Adityanath has cleared a proposal to rename the Ayodhya Airport to Maryada Purushottam Sri Ram Airport, Ayodhya.
Read more
Crime

Karnataka High Court dismisses murder convict’s defence, says refusal to marriage cannot be accepted as ‘sudden provocation’ for committing murder

OpIndia Staff -
The Karnataka High Court noted that agreeing to the defence that 'grave and sudden' provocation led the accuse to murder the victim will rob the woman of her choice and dignity
Read more
News Reports

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij becomes first to get trial dose of India-made COVID vaccine

OpIndia Staff -
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij was administered a trial dose of India made Covaxin at a hospital in Ambala on November 20
Read more
News Reports

Habitual offender Rehana Fathima given last warning by Kerala High Court after violating bail condition in ‘Gomatha’ cookery video

OpIndia Staff -
In the cookery video titled Gomatha Ularthu, Fathima kept referring to the meat as Gomatha. The High Court let her go giving her last opportunity to 'improve'.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Shahid once again elopes with minor girl belonging to other community after securing bail; family demands strict action

OpIndia Staff -
Shahid had lured the same girl away in March as well after which he was jailed but sections of POCSO were not invoked.
Read more
News Reports

Anti-Conversion law: Yogi government approves ordinance against unlawful religious conversions, violations to attract up to 10 years in jail

OpIndia Staff -
The anti-conversion ordinance passed by Uttar Pradesh govt also has provisions for 10 years’ jail for mass conversion
Read more
Law

Allahabad HC upheld ‘conversion only for marriage invalid’ when a Muslim converted to Hinduism, does u-turn when a Hindu converted to Islam

OpIndia Staff -
The Allahabad HC had also ruled that SC had observed in several cases the right to choose a partner is an integral part of Fundamental rights
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
488,441FollowersFollow
20,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com