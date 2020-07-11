Saturday, July 11, 2020
Home News Reports Riot convicted Hardik Patel appointed as Working President of Gujarat Congress by Sonia Gandhi
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Riot convicted Hardik Patel appointed as Working President of Gujarat Congress by Sonia Gandhi

Apart from being convicted in a riot case, Patel is also facing several other cases, and is currently on bail in these cases

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
4

Riot convicted Congress leader Hardik Patel has been appointed as the working president of Gujarat Congress. According to a statement issued by the All India Congress Commttee, the controversial politician has been appointed as the Working President of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee by party president Sonia Gandhi with immediate effect.

Apart from being convicted in a riot case, Patel is also facing several other cases, and is currently on bail in these cases. In July 2018, he was found guilty of causing a riot in 2015 during the Patidar agitations in Gujarat. The Patidar agitation had brought the state to a standstill in 2015 as widespread incidents of violence and clashes had caused intense law and order situations. A total of 9 people had died and the Army had to be deployed to maintain peace.

Hardik Patel and two others were convicted under IPC sections of 147, 148, 149, 427 and 435, and they were sentenced for two-year jail term and also was fined Rs. 50,000 along with the imprisonment.

In January this year he was arrested for failing to appear before a trial court in connection with a sedition case. Hardik Patel was booked by the Crime Branch in 2015 under sedition charges over his provocative remarks where he had allegedly asked his supporters to kill policemen rather than commit suicide for the cause of reservation.

In 2015, Patel had formed Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS), to demand OBC status for the Patiday community. He had supported Congress in the 2017 assembly elections in Gujarat. And in March 2019, he had joined the Congress party.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

OpIndia Scoops

‘Maaro, Kafiro ko Maaro’: From creating fake alibi to mobilising thousands of Muslims against Hindus, read what Tahir Hussain did in his own words

Nupur J Sharma -
Disclosure Statement in the chargesheet which was narrated and signed by Tahir Hussain in his own words, reveal a sinister design during Delhi riots
Read more
Social Media

When Ganesha and Nandi had a one-on-one on Twitter: A fight no one wants to stop

Anurag -
Gauprem and Gannuuprem, two Twitter handles are having a banter that everyone is watching with a tub of popcorn!
Read more

Mumbai blasts of 11 July: When Sharad Pawar, who had invented a ‘secular’ blast earlier, admitted that terrorists largely targeted Hindus

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Sharad Pawar also made it quite clear that he was aware that in the 2006 Mumbai Train blasts, a deliberate attempt was made to target Hindus.

‘Drone boy’ Prathap NM makes a statement after OpIndia fact-check: Here is why his explanation makes little sense

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
'Drone boy' Prathap NM says he won't show his drones due to intellectual property issues, but will show certificates from unregistered events

Anti-Hindu Delhi Riots: Two employees of Tahir Hussain turn witness, testimony included in chargesheet

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Girish Pal and Rahul Kasana - the two employees of the accused Tahir Hussain said in their statements to the police that they were present in the office of Hussain in Khajuri Khas area on February 24.

Police encounters and ‘secular privilege’ in Indian politics

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Between 2002 and 2007, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) found 440 cases of suspected “fake” encounters by the police across India.

Recently Popular

Fact-Check

The curious case of ‘Drone Boy’ who has made 600 drones using broken mixer grinders and televisions. A fact-check

Raju Das -
While 'drone boy' Prathap NM has claimed to have made 600 drones using e-waste, not a single photo or video of them exist
Read more
Entertainment

Sony Liv criticised for ‘spine chilling’ promotional of its thriller Undekhi after people receive calls from a man whose life is ‘under threat’

OpIndia Staff -
Sony Liv was criticised for the promotional of its web series Undekhi that released on Friday.
Read more
News Reports

‘Drone boy’ Prathap NM makes a statement after OpIndia fact-check: Here is why his explanation makes little sense

OpIndia Staff -
'Drone boy' Prathap NM says he won't show his drones due to intellectual property issues, but will show certificates from unregistered events
Read more
News Reports

Netizens ask Netflix to cancel comedian Kenny Sebastian’s special show after he hurls obscene abuses

OpIndia Staff -
Social media users are demanding that Netflix reconsiders special show of Indian comic Kenny Sebastian after he was allegedly found hurling obscene abuses to people on his Instagram page.
Read more
Media

The Wire accused Yogi Adityanath of being ‘casteist’ for not killing Vikas Dubey hours before the encounter of the gangster

Editorial Desk -
Notorious gangster, Vikas Dubey, who was arrested from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh was killed in an encounter in the wee hours of the morning on Friday
Read more
Social Media

After obscene comments, clip of comedian Kenneth Sebastian calling Sanskrit ‘most useless language ever’ goes viral. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
In the video titled "Journey to the centre of my brain", Sebastian is seen thanking God because 'all the people who spoke Sanskrit are dead'.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Riot convicted Hardik Patel appointed as Working President of Gujarat Congress by Sonia Gandhi

OpIndia Staff -
Hardik Patel, who was convicted of rioting during 2015 Patidar agitation, appointed as Working President of Gujarat Congress
Read more
News Reports

Pakistanis are shocked that Turkish actress does not cover herself head-to-toe in real life like her role in TV show Ertugrul, slams for wearing...

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani Islamists troll Turkish actress Esra Bilgiç for her modern clothing, not traditional dress like her historical role in a TV show
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

‘Maaro, Kafiro ko Maaro’: From creating fake alibi to mobilising thousands of Muslims against Hindus, read what Tahir Hussain did in his own words

Nupur J Sharma -
Disclosure Statement in the chargesheet which was narrated and signed by Tahir Hussain in his own words, reveal a sinister design during Delhi riots
Read more
News Reports

South Sudan ambassador to the United States urinates during a live online discussion with his camera and mic on

OpIndia Staff -
Gordon Buay, the ambassador of South Sudan to the United States, was seen urinating during an online discussion on Facebook.
Read more
Social Media

When Ganesha and Nandi had a one-on-one on Twitter: A fight no one wants to stop

Anurag -
Gauprem and Gannuuprem, two Twitter handles are having a banter that everyone is watching with a tub of popcorn!
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan govt proudly pats itself on the back for building a Coronavirus hospital in record 40 days, but China wants its credit too: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistan PM Imran Khan inaugurates new Coronavirus hospital in Islamabad build with help from China
Read more
Politics

Mumbai blasts of 11 July: When Sharad Pawar, who had invented a ‘secular’ blast earlier, admitted that terrorists largely targeted Hindus

OpIndia Staff -
Sharad Pawar also made it quite clear that he was aware that in the 2006 Mumbai Train blasts, a deliberate attempt was made to target Hindus.
Read more
News Reports

Chinese virologist who fled Hong Kong claims China and WHO adviser knew about the virus long before they made it public

OpIndia Staff -
Chinese virologist Li-Meng Yan claimed that China was well-aware coronavirus and its virulence long before it said it did
Read more
News Reports

Vikas Dubey’s aide Guddan Trivedi arrested by Mumbai ATS: Here are his pictures with SP’s Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav

OpIndia Staff -
Vikas Dubey's aide Guddan Trivedi, wanted in Kanpur ambush on police and 2011 Santosh Shukla murder case, arrested by Mumbai ATS
Read more
News Reports

Virologist who spent weeks documenting his ‘battle’ against Coronavirus from hospital on NBC News finds out he was not infected

OpIndia Staff -
On Tuesday, Fair revealed that he was never diagnosed with the Chinese virus and had tested negative for it multiple times.
Read more

Connect with us

235,526FansLike
403,559FollowersFollow
273,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com